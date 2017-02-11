Harriman-Jewell Series’ new season brings back favorites in dance and orchestra

From superstars like Joshua Bell and Kathleen Battle to returning favorites Parsons Dance and the King’s Singers, as well as a slew of ever-expanding free Discovery Concerts, the Harriman-Jewell Series’ 2017-18 season shows once again that it is the gold standard for arts presenters around the country.
Dance, as always, is an integral part of the new season. Parsons Dance will make its 13th appearance on the series in September. Founded by David Parsons, a Kansas City-raised dancer and choreographer whose career was championed by series founder Richard Harriman, Parsons Dance always leaves audiences spellbound by its athleticism.
Stars of American Ballet, a who’s who of the country’s best dancers, will perform George Balanchine’s “Who Cares?” in October, set to the music of George Gershwin. Also on the roster is Dance Theatre of Harlem, a storied company born of the civil unrest of the 1960s.
All those who attended the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s unforgettable concert in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in 2015 will be thrilled to learn the powerhouse orchestra is returning in October.
With the great Riccardo Muti once again at the helm, they’ll perform the music of Anton Bruckner, whose cathedral-like symphonies have yet to be heard in the Kauffman Center’s acoustically magnificent Helzberg Hall.
Valery Gergiev, another titan of the podium, will lead the Mariinsky Stradivarius Ensemble in a program of chamber orchestra favorites in November.
Violinist Bell, soprano Battle, pianist Mitsuko Uchida, violinist Maxim Vengerov — four of the greatest performers in classical music today — will make return appearances.
The series will continue its free Discovery Concerts, which present talented young artists who aren’t yet marquee names. It is a tremendous musical gift to the community.
Sept. 16: Parsons Dance (Muriel Kauffman Theatre, Kauffman Center)
Sept. 23: Charlie Albright, pianist. Free Discovery Concert. (Folly Theater, 300 W. 12th St.)
Oct. 11: Riccardo Muti conducts the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Gioacchino Rossini’s “William Tell” Overture and Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4 “Romantic.” (Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center)
Oct. 14: Xavier Foley, double bassist. Free Discovery Concert. (Folly Theater)
Oct. 21: Joshua Bell, violinist, with Alessio Bax, pianist. (Helzberg Hall)
Oct. 27: Stars of American Ballet perform George Balanchine’s “Who Cares?” and other works. (Muriel Kauffman Theatre)
Nov. 7: Valery Gergiev conducts the Mariinsky Stradivarius Ensemble. Music by Edvard Grieg, Richard Strauss, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky. (Helzberg Hall)
Nov. 11: The King’s Singers. 50th Anniversary “Gold Standard” tour program. (Folly Theater)
Nov. 17: Pablo Ferrández, cellist. Free Discovery Concert. (Folly Theater)
Jan. 13, 2018: American Spiritual Ensemble. (Folly Theater)
Jan. 20: Maxim Vengerov, violinist. Music by Franz Schubert, Ludwig Van Beethoven, Maurice Ravel and others. (Folly Theater)
Feb. 9: Dance Theatre of Harlem. (Muriel Kauffman Theatre)
Feb. 16: Mitsuko Uchida, pianist. Music by Franz Schubert. (Folly Theater)
Feb. 24: Nathan Lee, pianist. Free Discovery Concert. (Folly Theater)
March 2: Kathleen Battle, soprano, in recital with piano and choir. “Underground Railroad — A Spiritual Journey” (Helzberg Hall)
March 17: Kirill Karabits conducts Staatskapelle Weimar. Beethoven’s “Coriolan” Overture, Piano Concerto No. 3 (pianist to be announced) and Symphony No. 5 in C minor. (Folly Theater)
April 28: Soprano Julia Bullock. Free Discovery Concert. (Folly Theater)
Nicola Benedetti
After her first performance on a Harriman-Jewell Discovery concert in 2007, Nicola Benedetti became a Kansas City favorite.
The glamorous 29-year-old Scottish violinist will make her third appearance on the series Thursday at the Folly Theater. She’ll perform an all-Italian, all-Baroque program with the Venice Baroque Orchestra.
Joyful works by composers like Antonio Vivaldi, Francesco Geminiani and Arcangelo Corelli will get sprightly back-up from the Venice Baroque Orchestra, one of the liveliest of today’s breed of early music ensembles. This is music that sounds as fresh today as it must have when it was first performed in 18th century Venice.
Beethoven’s 8th & Prokofiev
Michael Stern will lead the Kansas City Symphony in a bracing program of Ludwig Van Beethoven, Sergei Prokofiev, Paul Hindemith and David Hertzberg, Friday through Feb. 19 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
The program will start with Hindemith’s “Ragtime,” a modernist European take on American honky-tonk. Then it’s time for Wei Luo, a 17-year-old stand-out student at the Curtis Institute, to show her stuff as soloist for Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3.
Made famous in the film “The Competition,” Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 has the justly deserved reputation of being one of the most difficult works in the repertoire. When executed well, it’s not just a display of technical prowess, it’s an overwhelming emotional experience for the audience.
“For None Shall Gaze Upon the Father and Live,” a work by 26-year-old composer Hertzberg first performed in 2015, will lead into Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8. One could hardly guess that this symphony, one of Beethoven’s most cheerful, if not downright cheeky works, was written when his hearing was growing increasingly worse, and he was embroiled in bitter family squabbles.
When it was first performed, the work was not received as rapturously as Beethoven’s other symphonies. When his pupil Carl Czerny asked him why his Eighth symphony was not as popular as his Seventh, Beethoven told him, “because the Eight is so much better.”
Chamber orchestra’s valentine
Bruce Sorrell, conductor of the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra, would like to play Cupid this Valentine’s Day. His “Valentine From the Maestro” concert is designed to melt your loved one’s heart. He has chosen some especially lush, romantic music for his Kansas City Chamber Orchestra concert Tuesday at the Folly Theater.
In addition to Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous “Serenade for Strings” and the Bachianas Brasileiras No. 9 by Heitor Villa-Lobos, soprano Sarah Tannehill Anderson will join the ensemble for “Remembrance” by Jean Belmont Ford and the maestro himself will be the piano soloist for Eclogue by Gerald Finzi.
