From Russia with love: Moscow Festival Ballet brings ‘Romeo and Juliet’ to KC

One of the supreme achievements of Western culture is classical ballet. Like a glittering Fabergé egg, it is an art of refinement and fantasy that was perfected in czarist Russia.
The Moscow Festival Ballet, founded by Sergei Radchenko, a former principal dancer of the Bolshoi Ballet, preserves this rarefied art and brings it to audiences around the world.
The Harriman-Jewell Series will present the Moscow Festival Ballet performing “Romeo and Juliet” and other Russian gems Friday at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
The 20th-century composer Sergei Prokofiev wrote perhaps the most famous ballet version of “Romeo and Juliet,” but the Moscow Festival Ballet will perform Elena Radchenko’s staging of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture.” Although not written as ballet music, Tchaikovsky’s overture, like so many of the composer’s works, is eminently well-suited to classical dance.
Other pearls on the program include excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s “The Sleeping Beauty,” Prokofiev’s “Cinderella” and “Don Quixote” with music by Leon Minkus. One especially rare jewel is “The Little Humpbacked Horse,” based on a fairy tale by Pyotr Yershov.
The ballet, with choreography by Arthur Saint-Léon and music by Cesare Pugni, tells the story of a fool who, with the aid of a magic horse, defeats an evil villain, wins the hand of a fair maiden and becomes czar. It is considered the first ballet based on a Russian story.
Perhaps no other work in the repertoire distills the essence of classical ballet like “The Dying Swan,” set to music by Camille Saint-Saëns. The piece, made famous by ballerina Maya Plisetskaya, captures the grace, beauty and pathos that make ballet an enduring art form.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Muriel Kauffman Theatre, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. $20-$70. 816-415-5025 or hjseries.org.
KC Symphony presents Mozart
For a guy who professed to hate the flute, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart certainly wrote some of the greatest flute music of all time. Michael Gordon, principal flutist with the Kansas City Symphony, will take the spotlight when he performs Mozart’s delightful Flute Concerto No. 1 in G major with the Symphony Friday-Jan. 29 at Helzberg Hall.
Michael Stern will also conduct “The Garden of Cosmic Speculation” by contemporary composer Michael Gandolfi and Robert Schumann’s “Spring” Symphony.
In a letter to his father, Leopold, Mozart once wrote that he “couldn’t bear the flute.” Which is astounding considering Mozart wrote some of his most sublime music for the instrument. His flute quartets and concertos are utterly charming and, of course, what would “The Magic Flute” be without the flute.
In 1777, Mozart was commissioned to write three flute concertos by Dutch flutist Ferdinand de Jean. He ended up writing only two, but they are treasured. The Flute Concerto in G has an especially charming second movement, which Jeffrey Khaner, principal flutist for the Philadelphia Orchestra, said, “always makes me think of a very beautiful and expensive Viennese music box, where you open the lid and inside is a ballerina.”
Stern will open the concert, however, with a work of contemporary music. Gandolfi’s “The Garden of Cosmic Speculation” was inspired by a garden in Scotland designed by architect Charles Jencks. According to Jencks, the garden joins nature and concepts of modern physics like quantum mechanics and string theory. How all of this plays out in music remains to be heard, but on paper it certainly sounds intriguing.
The second half of the program is devoted to Schumann’s Symphony No. 1 “Spring.” Felix Mendelssohn conducted the symphony’s premiere in 1841 to great success. For a subsequent performance, Schumann wrote to conductor Wilhelm Taubert asking, “Could you breathe a little of the longing for spring into your orchestra as they play? That was what was most in my mind when I wrote (the symphony) in January 1841.”
The work should be most welcome for those in Kansas City who are “longing for spring.”
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. $8-$78. 816-471-0400 or kcsymphony.org.
You can reach Patrick Neas at patrickneas@kcartsbeat.com
