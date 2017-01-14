KC Symphony guest conductor should bring crackle to Beethoven’s Sixth

Anyone who has seen Walt Disney’s “Fantasia” is familiar with Ludwig Van Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony. Disney used Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony to accompany satyrs, rainbow-colored ponies and, shockingly, topless nymphs.
You can create your own mental movie spectacular when the Kansas City Symphony, under guest conductor Ludovic Morlot, performs Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Jan. 20-22 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. The concert also features outstanding young pianist George Li as soloist for Frédéric Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1.
The 43-year-old Morlot is one of today’s most dynamic conductors. Born in Lyon, France, Morlot has been the artistic director of the Seattle Symphony since 2011. On CD, the Seattle Symphony under Morlot crackles with excitement. His dynamic music-making should bring an added touch of electricity to Beethoven’s hymn to nature, which depicts a vivid thunderstorm.
Winner of the silver medal in the 2015 International Tchaikovsky Competition, 21-year-old Li is a pianist on the brink of a huge career. He’ll perform the Chopin concerto that the composer himself premiered in Warsaw in 1830. Said to be inspired by a Polish soprano with whom Chopin was infatuated, it is one of the great piano concertos of the Romantic era.
8 p.m. Jan. 20 and 21; 2 p.m. Jan. 22. Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. $8-$78. 816-471-0400 or kcsymphony.org.
Lyric Arts Trio
Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church has a fine concert series that should be on your radar. The four programs it presents each year features some of Kansas City’s finest talent, such as the Kansas City Chorale. On Jan. 22, the church will present “Love and Remembrance” with the Lyric Arts Trio, comprising clarinetist Elena Lence Talley, pianist Daniel Velicer and soprano Sarah Tannehill Anderson.
3 p.m. Jan. 22. Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall Ave., Overland Park. Free. lyricartstrio.com.
Friends of Chamber Music
The Friends of Chamber Music will honor two period instrument pianists, Alexei Lubimov and Malcolm Bilson, with a Lifetime Achievement Award Jan. 20 at Folly Theater.
Lubimov, who studied at the Moscow Conservatory, is one of the greatest champions of early keyboard music. His repertoire is hardly limited to Baroque and Classical music, however; Lubimov also brings sensitivity and scholarship to composers of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries. At the event, he will give a recital featuring his refined interpretations of the music of Claude Debussy and Igor Stravinsky.
8 p.m. Jan. 20. Folly Theater, 300 W. 12th St. $15-$35. 816-561-9999 or chambermusic.org.
KC Symphony’s next Pops Series
The Kansas City Symphony has announced its Pops and Family Series concerts for 2017-18 and, once again, variety and family fun are in abundance.
Pop and classical will meld with a concert by Melissa Etheridge, and the Symphony will celebrate Kansas City’s jazz heritage with a concert featuring two of the city’s finest jazz musicians: saxophonist Bobby Watson and trumpeter Hermon Mehari.
For Broadway fans, there’s “The Best of Rodgers and Hammerstein” with the Kansas City Symphony Chorus and guest artists soprano Ashley Brown and baritone Ryan Silverman.
The beloved movie “Back to the Future” will get an extra boost of musical plutonium from the Symphony’s live musical accompaniment, which will include extra music written by Alan Silvestri for the film’s 30th anniversary.
One intriguing concert is a collaboration between the Symphony and Science City. “The Science of Sound” will examine all aspects of sound: vibrations, sound waves and decibels, with demonstrations from Science City’s STEAM Team.
“The Firebird” will make Igor Stravinsky’s classic ballet kid-friendly through physical theater, masks, puppetry and shadow play. And, of course, the Symphony’s “Christmas Festival” will return for three performances.
Pop Series
Sept. 22-24: Melissa Etheridge with the Kansas City Symphony
Jan. 19-21, 2018: “The Best of Rodgers and Hammerstein”
Feb. 9-11: “A Tribute to Kansas City Jazz,” with the Kansas City Symphony and special guests Bobby Watson, Hermon Mehari and Chuck Haddix
April 20-22: Screenland at the Symphony: “Back to the Future”
Family Series
Oct. 1: “Superheroes at the Symphony”
Nov. 12: “The Firebird”
Dec. 15-17: “Christmas Festival,” with the Symphony Chorus directed by Charles Bruffy, Allegro Children’s Choir and the Rezound! Handbell Ensemble
March 4, 2018: “The Science of Sound,” with Science City’s STEAM Team
All concerts will be in Helzberg Hall. For more see kcsymphony.org.
You can reach Patrick Neas at patrickneas@kcartsbeat.com and follow his Facebook page, KC Arts Beat, at facebook.com/kcartsbeat.
Comments