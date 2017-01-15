Koresh Dance Company brings Israeli-influenced dance to Kansas City

Ronen Koresh is a great admirer of the imaginative dance and choreography coming out of his native Israel.
“Very proud,” Koresh said. “But we each have our own vision, our own way of moving.”
The best known of the Israeli contemporary dance choreographers is the artistic director of Israel’s Batsheva Dance Company, Ohad Naharin. He invented Gaga, the trendy new movement technique that’s mesmerizing dance students worldwide.
There’s also Hofesh Shechter, today’s most exciting U.K.-based choreographer, and Jerusalem natives Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar, who created groundbreaking works as international freelancers before establishing L-E-V, Israel’s hottest new dance troupe.
But in Philadelphia, the Koresh Dance Company is a leading force. The 11-member company will appear Saturday at Johnson County Community College in Classic Koresh, an evening of concert dance performed to both classical and contemporary music.
Unlike the work of his fellow countrymen, the power of Koresh’s choreography derives not so much from shocking newness, but rather from Koresh’s ability to reach back and discover how dance and music traditions of the past can be reinvigorated to speak to present concerns and sensibilities.
Koresh started his dance training with his mother — a Yemenite folk dancer — and a Tel Aviv folk dance group. To this day, folk dance continues to influence his work.
“If you look at many of the artists who come from Israel, you’ll see that they use folk dance elements a lot,” Koresh said. “The simple designs of folk dance convey powerful messages. They’re great choreographic tools — making circles, holding hands, the basic architecture of the folk dancing, as well as the joy of it. Not everything has to be complex in order to be powerful.”
Koresh emigrated to the United States in 1983 after a three-year stint in the Israeli army. He studied at the Ailey school in New York, enjoyed a successful career as a professional dancer in Philadelphia, founded his company there in 1991 and has choreographed close to 60 contemporary dance pieces for his troupe’s performances.
“I started choreographing because I was watching a lot of dance and found it so boring,” Koresh said. “In the early 1990s, modern dance was dying. It was sleep-inducing. People would get down on the floor, and it would take them 10 minutes to get up. There was a lot of experimental stuff that didn’t require any technique. There was very little physicality, and it went against everything I had worked so hard to learn as a dancer. I wanted to bring back some of the kind of choreography I had studied and that inspired me, like Martha Graham’s and Alvin Ailey’s. But I wanted to do it through my voice.”
The program Koresh’s troupe is bringing to the JCCC opens with a new work from 2016, “23: Deconstructing Mozart.”
“I’ve always been in love with Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23, the middle section, the romantic part,” he said. “And I wanted to see how that music might inspire a musician today, someone from an urban environment who creates music that speaks to young people.”
To that end, Koresh invited the electronic hip-hop musician and multimedia artist Paul D. Miller, aka DJ Spooky, to work with him on creating a score that wound up expanding the five-minute Mozart piece into a 27-minute composition that accompanies Koresh’s choreography.
“He gave the music a more industrial, technological feel, yet it’s still very human and retains the sad loneliness you hear in the original,” Koresh said. “It’s very appropriate to the mood of the times today, when you sit in a coffee shop and everyone’s on their phone or computer. There’s a lack of any immediate sort of communication.”
The Mozart piece will be followed by excerpts from “New Philosophy,” another 2016 work also accompanied by a combination of classical (in this case Bach) and contemporary industrial music. I saw sections of the work at a recent showing for performing arts presenters in New York and was struck by the fierce emotionalism Koresh’s dancers bring to his earthy, percussive choreography. There’s a lot of foot stomping, big leg extensions and wonderfully articulate torsos.
Company member Casey McIntyre, who began her career as a child performer in musical theater, said she loves how committed “Roni” Koresh is to pushing beyond just the movement.
“He wants you to feel and really emote,” McIntyre said. “Dance can become extremely technical and people get obsessed with the movements, but with Roni it’s much more than the physical. The actor in me is really drawn to that.”
Dancer and assistant artistic director Melissa Rector has been with the Koresh company since its inception. Because she is an older dancer, many companies would likely be ushering her off the stage at this point.
“But Roni will not let me stop,” she said. “I’ve stayed with him all these years because I believe in his work and what he has to say. His choreography really comes from his heart. And I think he actually prefers more mature dancers. Everything you see on TV dance-wise is so oriented to the very young, which is sad. Because dance is an art, and you become an artist over time. Dance is not just for kids,” said Rector.
In keeping with Koresh’s interest in bridging the old and the young, the program will close with his unusual “Bolero.” Though set to the familiar Ravel score, Koresh’s 2012 piece is playful rather than sensual.
Inspired by a chance viewing of kids outside his studio window spontaneously dancing to the famously repetitive music, Koresh built his choreography around the concept of young children’s responses to the iconic score. He promises audiences will find his interpretation “unexpected,” which is exactly what one expects nowadays from an Israeli choreographer.
On stage
Koresh Dance Company performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Polsky Theatre at Johnson County Community College. Tickets are $21-$25 through JCCC.edu.
