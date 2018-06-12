Tickets on sale June 15: Nicki Minaj & Future, Lynyrd Skynyrd & Jamey Johnson

On sale Friday, June 15
Butch Walker with Greg Holden, Sept. 12, RecordBar. $20
Romeo Santos, Sept. 27, Sprint Center. $39.50-$500
Indigo Girls, Sept. 30, Crossroads KC. $26-$76.50
Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Oct. 5, Ameristar. $15-$25
Lettuce, Oct. 11, Crossroads KC. $22.50-$77.50
Reverend Horton Heat with Unknown Hinson and The Delta Bombers, Oct. 12, Bottleneck. $21-$25
Lynyrd Skynyrd with Jamey Johnson and The Marshall Tucker Band, Nov. 2, Sprint Center. $26.50-$347
Nicki Minaj and Future, Nov. 4, Sprint Center. $76-$157
Ben Rector, Nov. 8, Uptown. $33-$55
Derek Hough, May 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$85
On the way
Montgomery Gentry and Whiskey Myers, Aug. 9, Missouri State Fair. $25-$35. On sale June 26.
Foghat, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall and Pat Travers Band, Aug. 10, Missouri State Fair. $20-$30. On sale June 26.
Hank Williams Jr., Aug. 11, Missouri State Fair. $37-$57. On sale June 26.
Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, Aug. 14, Missouri State Fair. $20-$30. On sale June 26.
Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws, Aug. 15, Missouri State Fair. $30-$50. On sale June 26.
Casting Crowns and Zach Williams, Aug. 16, Missouri State Fair. $20-$25. On sale June 26.
Aaron Watson and Tim Montana, Aug. 17, Missouri State Fair. $20-$30. On sale June 26.
Cole Swindell and Raelynn, Aug. 18, Missouri State Fair. $25-$50. On sale June 26.
Dr. Zhivegas, Oct. 12, Crossroads KC. Ticket info TBA.
Scotty McCreery, Nov. 9, Ameristar. $45-$60. On sale July 20.
Jim Brickman, Dec. 10, Folly. $35-$75. On sale July 25.
New and noteworthy
Peter Kater, June 23, Unity Temple on the Plaza. $25-$55
Blues Traveler, July 20, Kansas City Live. $15-$45
Billy Currington, Aug. 2, Kansas City Live. $20-$50
Lo Key, Aug. 11, VooDoo. $19.50-$24.50
Shelby Lynne, Aug. 25, Knuckleheads. $99.50-$195.50
Ziggy Marley, Aug. 25, VooDoo. $35.50-$65.50
Indigenous, Sept 1., Knuckleheads. $30
Toadies, Sept. 2, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$21.50
Firefall and Pure Prairie League, Sept. 6, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50
Puddle of Mudd with Saliva, The Veer Union, Tantric and Shallow Side, Sept. 8, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Mushroomhead with Powerman 5000 and The Browning, Sept. 11, Aftershock. $35
Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, Sept. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50
Bret Michaels, Sept. 15, Ameristar. $48.50
Oak Ridge Boys, Sept. 29, Ameristar. $35-$50
Alina Baraz, Oct. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$99
UB40 with 77 Jefferson, Oct. 2, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50
Johnny Mathis, Oct. 5, Kauffman Center. $59-$125
Three Dog Night, Oct. 5, Missouri Theatre. $39-$69
Phil Collins Experience, Oct. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.95-$46.50
The Dead South with Split Lip Rayfield and The Mighty Pines, Oct. 19, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50
Jeff Black, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $25
Pokey LaFarge, Nov. 4, Knuckleheads. $20
Thrice with The Bronx and Teenage Wrist, Nov. 11, Granada. $23
Keith Harkin, Nov. 13, Knuckleheads. $55-$75
Marc Broussard, Nov. 15, Knuckleheads. $25
Steven Curtis Chapman, Nov. 15, Folly. $24.05-$75
Los Tigres del Norte and Alejandro Fernandez, Nov. 17, Sprint Center. $61-$181
Hot Tuna, Dec. 12, Liberty Hall. $45-$99
Anoushka Shankar, March 13, Kauffman Center. $39-$89
The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6, March 30, Kauffman Center. $49-$99
Also on sale
Glenn Miller Orchestra, June 14, Kauffman Center. $48-$68
Neal Brennan, June 14, The Truman. $27.50-$35
Buddy Guy with Quinn Sullivan, John Mayall and Carolyn Wonderland, June 15, Knuckleheads. $58.50
Dr. Dog, June 15, The Truman. $25
Get Dusted with Cupcakke, June 15, Riot Room. $20
Haystak, June 15, Aftershock. $20-$40
Mike Finnigan and Phantom Blues Band, June 15, Liberty Hall. $31-$36
Primus and Mastodon, June 15, Providence Amphitheater. $34.50-$89.50
Tank and Lyfe Jennings, June 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$125
Atlantic Express featuring Hal Wakes, June 16, Knuckleheads. $20
The Blasters with Clownvis Presley, June 16, Knuckleheads. $22.50-$32.50
Chon with Polyphia, Ttng and Tricot, June 16, Granada. $20
Hemlock, June 16, Aftershock. $15
Home Free, June 16, Kearney Amphitheater. $35
Hop Along, June 16, Riot Room. $15
Russ, June 16, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39.95-$59.95
Dance Gavin Dance, June 17, The Truman. $22-$28.50
Days N’ Daze, June 17, Riot Room. $20
Everclear, Marcy Playground and Local H, June 17, Crossroads KC. $25-$299
Japanese Breakfast, June 17, RecordBar. $15
Dirty Heads with Iration, The Movement and Pacific Dub, June 18, Crossroads KC. $31-$119
Typhoon, June 18, RecordBar. $18
Brandi Carlile, June 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32-$44
Boyz II Men, June 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$150
Devon Allman Project with Duane Betts and Amanda Fish, June 21, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50
Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, June 21, The Truman. $29.50-$33.50
Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam with King Leg, June 21, Starlight. $33-$125
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, June 22, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Jacquees and Dreezy, June 22, VooDoo. $33-$53
Jeff Austin Band, June 22, Granada. $15-$18
The Ben Miller Band, June 22, Knuckleheads. $15
Legado 7, El De La Guitarra, Arsenal Effectivo and Hijos De Garcia, June 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59-$129
Penn & Teller, June 22, Kauffman Center. $39-$89
Soul Asylum and Fuel with The Missing Letters, June 22, Kansas City Live! $10-$40
Tony Booth with Justin Trevino and Landon Dodd, June 22, Knuckleheads. $20
Tory Lanez, June 22, The Truman. $30
Walker Hayes, June 22, Kanza Hall. $15-$35
Air Supply, June 23, Ameristar. $45-$168.49
Chingy with Ying Yang Twins and Petey Pablo, June 23, Granada. $36
Crossroads Beer Fest with The M80s and more, June 23, Crossroads KC. $28-$66.50
Oh Wonder, June 23, Kansas City Live! $9.65-$45
Rainmakers with Nace Brothers, June 23, Knuckleheads. $15
Summer Breeze, June 23, Kanza Hall. $15
Jackson Browne, June 24, Music Hall. $50.50-$100.50
Carolyn Rose, June 25, Knuckleheads. $15
Chromeo with The Glitch Mob and Elohim, June 26, Crossroads KC. $38-$99
The Dead Boys, June 26, Riot Room. $20
Kesha and Macklemore, June 26, Sprint Center. $30.50-$100.50
Chicago and REO Speedwagon, June 27, Starlight. $39.50-$150
Chxpo, June 27, Bottleneck. $20
Magic City Hippies, June 27, RecordBar. $15
Trixie Mattel, June 27, The Truman. $40-$109.50
David Basse Trio, June 28, Knuckleheads. $15
The Flaming Lips, June 28, Uptown. $37-$75
Lonestar, June 28, Ameristar. $28-$48
Magic Sword, June 28, RecordBar. $15
Rich Homie Quan, June 28, Riot Room. $20-$25
Saving Abel, June 28, Aftershock. $20-$50
Slightly Stoopid with Stick Figure and Pepper, June 28, Crossroads KC. $25-$170
Gary Allan, June 29, Uptown. $49-$125
Kelley Hunt Band, June 29, Knuckleheads. $20
Nelly and Juvenile, June 29, Providence Amphitheater. $15-$99
The Posies, June 29, Riot Room. $20-$25
Russell Dickerson, June 29, The Truman. $18-$20
Weedeater with Zeke and Sierra, June 29, Riot Room. $20
Code Orange with Twitching Tongues and Vein, June 30, Granada. $16
KKFI 30th Anniversary with Sara Morgan, June 30, Folly. $15-$30
Red White & Boom starring Liam Payne, Echosmith, Madison Beer and more, June 30, Providence Amphitheater. $29.33-$59
Lee Greenwood and Dailey & Vincent, July 1, Kauffman Center. $39-$69
The Faceless with Lorna Shore and more, July 2, Riot Room. $17-$20
Immersion, July 3, RecordBar. $15
Carla Cooke, July 5, Knuckleheads. $15
Cash’d Out, July 5, Crossroads KC. $6.50-$21.50
Jason Ricci, July 5, Knuckleheads. $20
Vans Warped Tour, July 5, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $45-$55
Xscape with Bell Biv DeVoe and SWV, July 5, Sprint Center. $58-$88
Boz Scaggs, July 6, Uptown. $51.50-$125
Bush, July 6, VooDoo. $34.50-$44.50
Dale Watson with Outlaw Jim and The Whiskey Benders, July 6, Knuckleheads. $15
Discrepancies with Vista and more, July 6, Riot Room. $15
Evanescence and Lindsey Stirling, July 6, Starlight. $39.50-$135
STS9 with Tauk, July 6, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50
From Ashes to New, July 7, Aftershock. $15
Paramore with Foster the People, July 7, Starlight. $35-$89.50
Rock N Roll Dream Concert, July 7, Providence Amphitheater. $20
Sara Morgan, July 7, Knuckleheads. $20
STS9 with Marvel Years and Kaminanda, July 7, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50
Walter Trout, July 7, Knuckleheads. $20
Hanson, July 8, VooDoo. $37.50-$62.50
Ray LaMontagne with Neko Case, July 8, Starlight. $39.50-$99.50
Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, July 9, Uptown. $35-$89
Jenny Lewis, July 10, The Truman. $28.50-$33
La Santa Cecilia, July 10, Granada. $20
Matthew Sweet, July 10, Knuckleheads. $20
Styx and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts with Tesla, July 10, Starlight. $29.50-$149
The Black Dahlia Murder and Whitechapel, July 11, The Truman. $25-$28
Fantastic Negrito, July 11, Knuckleheads. $15
Otep, July 11, Aftershock. $18
Dallas Wayne with Kimberly Dunn, July 12, Knuckleheads. $15
Lee Brice, July 12, Kansas City Live. $15
Saint Paul & the Broken Bones, July 12, Crossroads KC. $26-$76.50
Boy Pablo, July 13, Encore. $15
The Comedy Get Down featuring Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez, July 13, Starlight. $35-$125
Foghat with SoulRoot, July 13, Kearney Amphitheater. $30
Hood Rich Pablo Juan, July 13, Riot Room. $15-$55
Jason Isbell and Turnpike Troubadours, July 13, Providence Amphitheater. $39.50-$75
Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, July 13, Ameristar. $35-$50
Stoney LaRue, July 13, Kansas City Live! $5-$35
Tritonal with Eric Coomes, July 13, Mosaic. $15
24hrs with Skinnyfromthe9 and Dice Soho, July 14, Riot Room. $20-$65
The Bacon Brothers, July 14, VooDoo. $24.50-$59.50
Imagine Dragons with Grace VanderWaal, July 14, Sprint Center. $29.50- $129.50
Jeremy Camp and Matthew West, July 14, Providence Amphitheater. $19-$59.50
Kenny Chesney, July 14, Arrowhead. $27-$425
Moe., July 14, The Truman. $28.50-$33
Village People with Victor Willis and DJ Mike Scott, July 14, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Watch What Crappens, July 14, RecordBar. $25-$75
Jesse McCartney, July 15, The Truman. $25-$395
Trivium, July 15, Granada. $20
Diana Krall, June 16, Kauffman Center. $45-$185
Seether, July 16, Uptown. $35-$55
ZZ Ward, July 16, The Truman. $25-$27
Exmortus, July 17, Riot Room. $15-$17
Foreigner with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, July 17, Starlight. $29.50-$199.50
Courtney Barnett, July 18, The Truman. $29.50-$33
Gemini Syndrome, July 18, Aftershock. $15
Jimmie Vaughan, July 18, Knuckleheads. $20-$30
Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers, July 18, Starlight. $39.50-$159.50
Mike Zito, July 19, Knuckleheads. $30
Neurosis with Converge and Birds in Row, July 19, Granada. $32
Wayne Hancock with Scott Biram, July 19, Knuckleheads. $15
Daryl Hall and John Oates with Train, July 20, Sprint Center. $49.50-$129.50
The Handsome Family, July 20, Knuckleheads. $38.50
Jericho Jackson, July 20, Riot Room. $15
Kidz Bop, July 20, Starlight. $29-$49
Mark Farina with DeeJay Spinstyles and more, July 20, Riot Room. $15
Pomeroy, July 20, Knuckleheads. $20
Randy Bachman, July 20, Ameristar. $35-$55
Delbert McClinton with Roxy Roca, July 21, Knuckleheads. $35-$55
The Floozies with Opiuo, Sunsquabi and more, July 21, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50
Halsey, July 21, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.50-$55.50
Red Line Chemistry, July 21, Aftershock. $18
Tom MacDonald with Cody Carr and J Vassar, July 21, Riot Room. $15
Black Milk with Shawn Majors, The Royal Chief and more, July 23, Riot Room. $15
Robert Cray, July 23, Knuckleheads. $32.50-$52.50
Chuck Prophet and Stephanie Finch, July 24, Knuckleheads. $15
Shania Twain, July 24, Sprint Center. $29.95-$149.95
Danny Cox and Friends, July 25, Knuckleheads. $20
Journey and Def Leppard, July 25, Sprint Center. $41-$95.50
Benighted with Bleed The Victim and more, July 26, Riot Room. $15
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters with Ray Wylie Hubbard, July 27, Knuckleheads. $32.50
Buzz Beach Ball featuring Portugal. The Man, Awolnation, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more, July 27, Providence Amphitheater. $25-$75
Halestorm and In This Moment with New Years Day, July 27, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $19-$49.50
Mya, July 27, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Ron White, July 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $51.50-$61.50
The Sword with Ume, July 27, Granada. $18
Billy Gardell, July 28, Ameristar. $35-$50
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, July 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Hairball, July 28, Crossroads KC. $20-$46.50
Tyler Farr with Noe Palma, July 28, Kearney Amphitheater. $40
William Clark Green, July 28, Riot Room. $15
“Bring It!” Live, July 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.75-$49.75
Fitness with Wild Moccasins, July 29, Encore. $15
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, July 29, RecordBar. $25
Agent Orange with FEA, July 31, RecordBar. $15
Drake with Migos, July 31, Sprint Center. $59.50-$179.50
Walk the Moon, July 31, Crossroads KC. $36-$159
Band of Horses with Bonny Doon, Aug. 1, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50
Erasure, Aug. 1, Uptown. $35-$79.50
Between the Buried and Me, Born of Osiris, Veil of Maya and more, Aug. 2, Uptown. $29.50
Kinky Friedman, Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. $45
Wheeler Walker Jr., Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. $20
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Aug. 3, Crossroads KC. Sold out.
All Time Low and Dashboard Confessional, Aug. 4, Uptown. $30-$75
Badfish, Aug. 4, Crossroads KC. $16.50-$46.50
Deafheaven with Drab Majesty and Uniform, Aug. 4, Granada. $18
Sara Morgan, Aug. 4, Knuckleheads. $20
Toad the Wet Sprocket, Aug. 4, The Truman. $42-$123.45
Thievery Corporation, Aug. 5, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50
Alice Cooper, Aug. 6, Kauffman Center. $49-$109
G-Eazy with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign and more, Aug. 7, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $22-$79
The Psychedelic Furs, Aug. 7, Granada. $30
Insane Clown Posse with Freddy Grimes, Aug. 8, Granada. $28
Ninja Sex Party, Aug. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$35
Shinedown and Godsmack, Aug. 8, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $29.50-$99.50
“American Idol” Live! Aug. 9, Uptown. $35-$95
Backwoods Riot Concert Series featuring Bezz Believe, Seckond Chaynce and more, Aug. 9, Riot Room. $25-$75
Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld, Aug. 9, Starlight. $40-$69.50
Highly Suspect, Aug. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50
David Feherty, Aug. 10, Kauffman Center. $54.96-$69.42
Joe Rogan, Aug. 10, Starlight. $39.50-$69.50
Los Lobos and Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Greyhounds, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. $59.50
Radolescents with The Hajj, Aug. 10, Riot Room. $15
Cazzette, Aug. 11, Aura. $20
Food Truck Fest featuring PetRocks and Annie Up, Aug. 11, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$31.50
Jesse Dayton, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. $15-$25
Junior Brown with Jesse Dayton, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. $20
The Temptations, Aug. 11, Ameristar. $35-$55
Michael McDonald, Aug. 12, Lied Center. $21-$75
Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Aug. 14, Sprint Center. $35-$199.50
Old Crow Medicine Show, Aug. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32-$44
Marisela y Amanda Miguel, Aug. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50-$150
The Smashing Pumpkins with Metric, Aug. 16, Sprint Center. $32-$128
Father John Misty, Aug. 17, Uptown. $35-$55
Keith Urban with Kelsea Ballerini, Aug. 17, Sprint Center. $41-$95.50
Chris D’Elia, Aug. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$75
Sam Smith, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. $35-$123
Gen-X Summer Tour featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm, Aug. 19, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$49.50
Happy Together Tour, Aug. 19, Kauffman Center. $49-$89
Toto, Aug. 21, Crossroads KC. $30-$81.50
Niall Horan with Maren Morris, Aug. 22, Starlight. $37-$107
BoDeans, Aug. 23, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$71.50
Mary Gauthier, Aug. 23, Knuckleheads. $18
Paul Thorn, Aug. 24-26, Knuckleheads. $20-$75
Wyclef Jean with Blackalicious, Aug. 24, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50
David Cross, Aug. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.99
Logan Mize, Aug. 25, Granada. $15
Tower of Power, Aug. 25, Ameristar. $40-$192
Upchurch the Redneck, Moonshine Bandits, Big Smo and more, Aug. 25, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Bill Maher, Aug. 26, Music Hall. $49.50-$125
Luke Bryan with Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26, Sprint Center. $39.75-$89.75
Hed Pe, Aug. 29, Aftershock. $18
Bad Gyal, Aug. 31, Encore. $15
Jason Mraz with Brett Dennen, Aug. 31, Starlight. $29-$100
Shakey Graves with Twin Peaks, Aug. 31, The Truman. $25-$27
Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Sept. 1, Sprint Center. $62-$152
Counting Crows with Live, Sept. 1, Starlight. $29.75-$149.75
Darryl Worley with Travis Marvin, Sept. 1, Kearney Amphitheater. $25
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with Jon Langford, Sept. 1, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Fozzy with Adelitas Way, Sept. 1, Aftershock. $25
Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull, Sept. 1, Starlight. $49.50-$125
Sales with No Vacation, Sept. 2, Bottleneck. $15
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Sept. 3, Starlight. $36-$175
Superorganism, Sept. 4, Riot Room. $18
Amanda Shires, Sept. 5, Knuckleheads. $25
Brent Faiyaz, Sept. 5, RecordBar. $20-$25
Boy George and Culture Club and The B-52s with Tom Bailey, Sept. 7, Starlight. $35-$145
Carlos Mencia, Sept. 7, Ameristar. $35-$50
Jeanne Robertson, Sept. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$54.50
Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, Mark Chesnutt, Travis Marvin and more, Sept. 7, Providence Amphitheater. $25-$70
Déjà Vu 2018, Sept. 8, Providence Amphitheater. $20
KKFI Crossroads Music Fest, Sept. 8, RecordBar. $20-$25
O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson, Sept. 8, Starlight. $35-$89.50
Taylor Swift, Sept. 8, Arrowhead. $45.50-$420.50
Needtobreathe with Johnnyswim and Forest Blakk, Sept. 9, Starlight. $35.95-$69.95
Punch Brothers, Sept. 9, Kauffman Center. $29-$59
Alice in Chains, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$59.50
The Exploited with Total Chaos and Sidewalk Celebrity, Sept. 11, Riot Room. $20-$25
Gary Numan, Sept. 11, Madrid. $25-$55
Maroon 5 with Julia Michaels, Sept. 11, Sprint Center. $49.50-$149.50
Dead Sara, Sept. 12, Riot Room. $15
Bullet for My Valentine, Sept. 13, VooDoo. $32.50-$57.50
Dispatch with Nahko and Medicine for the People, Sept. 13, Crossroads KC. $27.50-$82.50
Koe Wetzel, Sept. 13, Granada. $16
Gillian Welch, Sept. 14, Folly. $32.50-$36.50
“Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes,” Sept. 14-16, Sprint Center. $22-$82
Steven Seagulls with Restless String Band, Sept. 14, Bottleneck. $18
Brett Eldredge with Devin Dawson, Sept. 15, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$59.50
David Baase 16-Piece Big Band, Sept. 15, Knuckleheads. $15
Monsters of Mock with Almost Kiss and KC/DC, Sept. 15, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$46.50
Nothing But Thieves, Sept. 15, The Truman. $19-$44
Shooter Jennings with Ben Haggard, Sept. 15, Legacy Park Amphitheater. $15
Sloan, Sept. 17, Riot Room. $20-$25
Deep Purple and Judas Priest, Sept. 18, Starlight. $29.75-$159.75
J. Cole with Young Thug, Sept. 18, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
Andrew W.K., Sept. 19, RecordBar. $18
Vicious Rumors, Sept. 18, Riot Room. $15
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World, Sept. 19, Folly. $39-$150
Alestorm with Gloryhammer, Sept. 20, Riot Room. $22-$25
DJ Pauly D, Sept. 20, Granada. $25-$85
Band of Heathens, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Billy Idol, Sept. 21, Uptown. $45-$125
Billy Joel, Sept. 21, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$149.50
Fall Out Boy with Machine Gun Kelly, Sept. 21, Sprint Center. $30.50-$70.50
Iron & Wine, Sept. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28-$47.50
Samantha Fish, Sept. 21, Crossroads KC. $17.50-$66.50
Tanya Tucker, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $58.50
The Clairvoyants, Sept. 22, Ameristar. $35-$55
Cornstock Concert on the Hill, Sept. 22, North Lake Park, Garnett, Kan. $20
Leslie Odom Jr. with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 22, Kauffman Center $49-$150
Murder By Death, Sept. 22, Granada. $18
Ronnie Millsap, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50
Trevor Noah, Sept. 22, Lied Center. $40-$75
Tootie Heath Trio featuring Emmet Cohen, Sept. 24-25, Lied Center. $19-$35
The Record Company, Sept. 25, Madrid. $26-$43.50
Courtney Mary Andrews, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $15
Honne, Sept. 27, Granada. $16
Keb’ Mo’ Band, Sept. 27, Uptown. $35-$79
Taj Mahal with Otis Taylor, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50
Car Seat Headrest with Naked Giants, Sept. 28, Crossroads KC. $9.65-$56.50
Andrew Bird with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 29, Kauffman Center $35-$80
Carbon Leaf, Sept. 29, Knuckleheads. $22
Ben Howard with Wye Oak, Oct. 2, Uptown. $43-$73
Death Cab for Cutie with Charly Bliss, Oct. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$46.50
Black Violin, Oct. 3, Kauffman Center. $29-$49
Børns, Oct. 3, Uptown. $29-$48
Cherub, Oct. 3, Granada. $20
Eric Schwartz, Oct. 3, Bottleneck. $15
Sting and Shaggy, Oct. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $74.50-$144.50
Café Tacvba, Oct. 5, Uptown. $37-$57
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $18.50
Tommy Emmanuel, Oct. 7, Liberty Hall. $29-$75
Trevor Powers, Oct. 8, Encore. $15
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Oct. 11, Lied Center. $21-$60
Puddles Pity Party, Oct. 11, Folly. $30-$100
Skizzy Mars, Oct. 11, Granada. $18
Foo Fighters, Oct. 12, Sprint Center. $49.50-$99
Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13, Arrowhead. $35-$116
Emmylou Harris, Oct. 13, Yardley Hall. $40-$68
Gerardo Ortiz with T3R Elemento and Kevin Ortiz, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$149
J Balvin, Oct. 13, Sprint Center. $29.95-$350
The Church, Oct. 14, RecordBar. $25
Ezra Furman with Transangleic and Exodus, Oct. 14, Bottleneck. $25
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Oct. 14, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
Loudon Wainwright III, Oct. 17, Lied Center. $16-$30
Eden, Oct. 18, The Truman. $20-$25
Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 18, Sprint Center. $69.50-$229.50
Kansas, Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$125
Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Blues Caravan with Bernard Allison, Vanj Sky and Mike Zito, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $20
Groove Fest with Kris Lager Band, Groovement, The MGDs and more, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $15
OK Go, Oct. 20, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince, Oct. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$85
Amirah Sackett, Oct. 24, Lied Center. $14-$25
Chanticleer, Oct. 24, Kauffman Center. $19-$59
MercyMe, Oct. 25-26, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $25.75-$74.75
Aida Cuevas, Oct. 26, Yardley Hall. $23-$38
Colony House, Oct. 26, Bottleneck. $16
Goo Goo Dolls, Oct. 28, Uptown. $45-$99
Purna Loka Ensemble, Oct. 28, Lied Center. $16-$30
Kamasi Washington, Oct. 29, The Truman. $32.50-$35
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Oct. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$79.50
Bettye LaVette, Nov. 1, Knuckleheads. $35-$55
Tom Papa, Nov. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$52.50
The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute, Nov. 4, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
Lil Xan, Nov. 4, Uptown. $30
Carol Burnett, Nov. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $65-$175
Gary Clarke Jr., Nov. 6, Uptown. $35-$69.50
Soweto Gospel Choir, Nov. 9, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
Don Felder, Nov. 10, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
Marilyn Maye with Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, Nov. 11, Yardley Hall. $27-$80
John Prine with Conor Oberst, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $62.50-$102.50
Dan Zanes and Claudia Eliaza, Nov. 17, Lied Center. $14-$25
Lee Rocker, Nov. 17, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
The Priests, Nov. 18, Yardley Hall. $29-$75
Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Nov. 24, Sprint Center. $45-$123
Celtic Thunder, Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50-$75
98 Degrees, Nov. 30, Ameristar. $57.50-$72.50
Angela Hagenbach Quintet, Dec. 2, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Vincent Herring Duo, Dec. 3-4, Lied Center. $19-$35
Allen Stone with Nick Waterhouse, Dec. 5, Knuckleheads. $25
Lewis Black, Dec. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50
Under the Streetlamp, Dec. 8, Yardley Hall. $21-$45
Justin Timberlake, Dec. 10, Sprint Center. $49.50-$228
George Winston, Dec. 12, Kauffman Center. $27-$57
Eddie Moore and Pamela Baskin-Watson, Jan. 20, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Lisa Loeb, Feb. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$38
Dumpstaphunk and George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Feb. 8, Lied Center. $14-$25
David Wilcox, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $16-$30
Elton John, Feb. 13, Sprint Center. $49.50-$224.50
Kodo, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $16-$45
Hot Club KC, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. $65-$135
Niyaz, March 8, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25
Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35
Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40
KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25
Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30
Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49
Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38
Shawn Mendes, July 19, 2019, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
Comments