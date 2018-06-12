Tickets go on sale Friday, June 15, for Nicki Minaj’s Nov. 4 concert at the Sprint Center. Future is also on the bill.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 15, for Nicki Minaj’s Nov. 4 concert at the Sprint Center. Future is also on the bill. David Fisher Rex Shutterstock/Zuma Press
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 15, for Nicki Minaj’s Nov. 4 concert at the Sprint Center. Future is also on the bill. David Fisher Rex Shutterstock/Zuma Press

Music News & Reviews

Tickets on sale June 15: Nicki Minaj & Future, Lynyrd Skynyrd & Jamey Johnson

By Dan Kelly

dkelly@kcstar.com

June 12, 2018 11:42 AM

On sale Friday, June 15

Butch Walker with Greg Holden, Sept. 12, RecordBar. $20

Romeo Santos, Sept. 27, Sprint Center. $39.50-$500

Indigo Girls, Sept. 30, Crossroads KC. $26-$76.50

Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Oct. 5, Ameristar. $15-$25

Lettuce, Oct. 11, Crossroads KC. $22.50-$77.50

Reverend Horton Heat with Unknown Hinson and The Delta Bombers, Oct. 12, Bottleneck. $21-$25

Lynyrd Skynyrd with Jamey Johnson and The Marshall Tucker Band, Nov. 2, Sprint Center. $26.50-$347

Nicki Minaj and Future, Nov. 4, Sprint Center. $76-$157

Ben Rector, Nov. 8, Uptown. $33-$55

Derek Hough, May 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$85

On the way

Montgomery Gentry and Whiskey Myers, Aug. 9, Missouri State Fair. $25-$35. On sale June 26.

Foghat, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall and Pat Travers Band, Aug. 10, Missouri State Fair. $20-$30. On sale June 26.

Hank Williams Jr., Aug. 11, Missouri State Fair. $37-$57. On sale June 26.

Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, Aug. 14, Missouri State Fair. $20-$30. On sale June 26.

Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws, Aug. 15, Missouri State Fair. $30-$50. On sale June 26.

Casting Crowns and Zach Williams, Aug. 16, Missouri State Fair. $20-$25. On sale June 26.

Aaron Watson and Tim Montana, Aug. 17, Missouri State Fair. $20-$30. On sale June 26.

Cole Swindell and Raelynn, Aug. 18, Missouri State Fair. $25-$50. On sale June 26.

Dr. Zhivegas, Oct. 12, Crossroads KC. Ticket info TBA.

Scotty McCreery, Nov. 9, Ameristar. $45-$60. On sale July 20.

Jim Brickman, Dec. 10, Folly. $35-$75. On sale July 25.

New and noteworthy

Peter Kater, June 23, Unity Temple on the Plaza. $25-$55

Blues Traveler, July 20, Kansas City Live. $15-$45

Billy Currington, Aug. 2, Kansas City Live. $20-$50

Lo Key, Aug. 11, VooDoo. $19.50-$24.50

Shelby Lynne, Aug. 25, Knuckleheads. $99.50-$195.50

Ziggy Marley, Aug. 25, VooDoo. $35.50-$65.50

Indigenous, Sept 1., Knuckleheads. $30

Toadies, Sept. 2, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$21.50

Firefall and Pure Prairie League, Sept. 6, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50

Puddle of Mudd with Saliva, The Veer Union, Tantric and Shallow Side, Sept. 8, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50

Mushroomhead with Powerman 5000 and The Browning, Sept. 11, Aftershock. $35

Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, Sept. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50

Bret Michaels, Sept. 15, Ameristar. $48.50

Oak Ridge Boys, Sept. 29, Ameristar. $35-$50

Alina Baraz, Oct. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$99

UB40 with 77 Jefferson, Oct. 2, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50

Johnny Mathis, Oct. 5, Kauffman Center. $59-$125

Three Dog Night, Oct. 5, Missouri Theatre. $39-$69

Phil Collins Experience, Oct. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.95-$46.50

The Dead South with Split Lip Rayfield and The Mighty Pines, Oct. 19, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50

Jeff Black, Nov. 2, Knuckleheads. $25

Pokey LaFarge, Nov. 4, Knuckleheads. $20

Thrice with The Bronx and Teenage Wrist, Nov. 11, Granada. $23

Keith Harkin, Nov. 13, Knuckleheads. $55-$75

Marc Broussard, Nov. 15, Knuckleheads. $25

Steven Curtis Chapman, Nov. 15, Folly. $24.05-$75

Los Tigres del Norte and Alejandro Fernandez, Nov. 17, Sprint Center. $61-$181

Hot Tuna, Dec. 12, Liberty Hall. $45-$99

Anoushka Shankar, March 13, Kauffman Center. $39-$89

The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6, March 30, Kauffman Center. $49-$99

Also on sale

Glenn Miller Orchestra, June 14, Kauffman Center. $48-$68

Neal Brennan, June 14, The Truman. $27.50-$35

Buddy Guy with Quinn Sullivan, John Mayall and Carolyn Wonderland, June 15, Knuckleheads. $58.50

Dr. Dog, June 15, The Truman. $25

Get Dusted with Cupcakke, June 15, Riot Room. $20

Haystak, June 15, Aftershock. $20-$40

Mike Finnigan and Phantom Blues Band, June 15, Liberty Hall. $31-$36

Primus and Mastodon, June 15, Providence Amphitheater. $34.50-$89.50

Tank and Lyfe Jennings, June 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$125

Atlantic Express featuring Hal Wakes, June 16, Knuckleheads. $20

The Blasters with Clownvis Presley, June 16, Knuckleheads. $22.50-$32.50

Chon with Polyphia, Ttng and Tricot, June 16, Granada. $20

Hemlock, June 16, Aftershock. $15

Home Free, June 16, Kearney Amphitheater. $35

Hop Along, June 16, Riot Room. $15

Russ, June 16, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39.95-$59.95

Dance Gavin Dance, June 17, The Truman. $22-$28.50

Days N’ Daze, June 17, Riot Room. $20

Everclear, Marcy Playground and Local H, June 17, Crossroads KC. $25-$299

Japanese Breakfast, June 17, RecordBar. $15

Dirty Heads with Iration, The Movement and Pacific Dub, June 18, Crossroads KC. $31-$119

Typhoon, June 18, RecordBar. $18

Brandi Carlile, June 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32-$44

Boyz II Men, June 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$150

Devon Allman Project with Duane Betts and Amanda Fish, June 21, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50

Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, June 21, The Truman. $29.50-$33.50

Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam with King Leg, June 21, Starlight. $33-$125

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, June 22, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50

Jacquees and Dreezy, June 22, VooDoo. $33-$53

Jeff Austin Band, June 22, Granada. $15-$18

The Ben Miller Band, June 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Legado 7, El De La Guitarra, Arsenal Effectivo and Hijos De Garcia, June 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59-$129

Penn & Teller, June 22, Kauffman Center. $39-$89

Soul Asylum and Fuel with The Missing Letters, June 22, Kansas City Live! $10-$40

Tony Booth with Justin Trevino and Landon Dodd, June 22, Knuckleheads. $20

Tory Lanez, June 22, The Truman. $30

Walker Hayes, June 22, Kanza Hall. $15-$35

Air Supply, June 23, Ameristar. $45-$168.49

Chingy with Ying Yang Twins and Petey Pablo, June 23, Granada. $36

Crossroads Beer Fest with The M80s and more, June 23, Crossroads KC. $28-$66.50

Oh Wonder, June 23, Kansas City Live! $9.65-$45

Rainmakers with Nace Brothers, June 23, Knuckleheads. $15

Summer Breeze, June 23, Kanza Hall. $15

Jackson Browne, June 24, Music Hall. $50.50-$100.50

Carolyn Rose, June 25, Knuckleheads. $15

Chromeo with The Glitch Mob and Elohim, June 26, Crossroads KC. $38-$99

The Dead Boys, June 26, Riot Room. $20

Kesha and Macklemore, June 26, Sprint Center. $30.50-$100.50

Chicago and REO Speedwagon, June 27, Starlight. $39.50-$150

Chxpo, June 27, Bottleneck. $20

Magic City Hippies, June 27, RecordBar. $15

Trixie Mattel, June 27, The Truman. $40-$109.50

David Basse Trio, June 28, Knuckleheads. $15

The Flaming Lips, June 28, Uptown. $37-$75

Lonestar, June 28, Ameristar. $28-$48

Magic Sword, June 28, RecordBar. $15

Rich Homie Quan, June 28, Riot Room. $20-$25

Saving Abel, June 28, Aftershock. $20-$50

Slightly Stoopid with Stick Figure and Pepper, June 28, Crossroads KC. $25-$170

Gary Allan, June 29, Uptown. $49-$125

Kelley Hunt Band, June 29, Knuckleheads. $20

Nelly and Juvenile, June 29, Providence Amphitheater. $15-$99

The Posies, June 29, Riot Room. $20-$25

Russell Dickerson, June 29, The Truman. $18-$20

Weedeater with Zeke and Sierra, June 29, Riot Room. $20

Code Orange with Twitching Tongues and Vein, June 30, Granada. $16

KKFI 30th Anniversary with Sara Morgan, June 30, Folly. $15-$30

Red White & Boom starring Liam Payne, Echosmith, Madison Beer and more, June 30, Providence Amphitheater. $29.33-$59

Lee Greenwood and Dailey & Vincent, July 1, Kauffman Center. $39-$69

The Faceless with Lorna Shore and more, July 2, Riot Room. $17-$20

Immersion, July 3, RecordBar. $15

Carla Cooke, July 5, Knuckleheads. $15

Cash’d Out, July 5, Crossroads KC. $6.50-$21.50

Jason Ricci, July 5, Knuckleheads. $20

Vans Warped Tour, July 5, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $45-$55

Xscape with Bell Biv DeVoe and SWV, July 5, Sprint Center. $58-$88

Boz Scaggs, July 6, Uptown. $51.50-$125

Bush, July 6, VooDoo. $34.50-$44.50

Dale Watson with Outlaw Jim and The Whiskey Benders, July 6, Knuckleheads. $15

Discrepancies with Vista and more, July 6, Riot Room. $15

Evanescence and Lindsey Stirling, July 6, Starlight. $39.50-$135

STS9 with Tauk, July 6, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50

From Ashes to New, July 7, Aftershock. $15

Paramore with Foster the People, July 7, Starlight. $35-$89.50

Rock N Roll Dream Concert, July 7, Providence Amphitheater. $20

Sara Morgan, July 7, Knuckleheads. $20

STS9 with Marvel Years and Kaminanda, July 7, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50

Walter Trout, July 7, Knuckleheads. $20

Hanson, July 8, VooDoo. $37.50-$62.50

Ray LaMontagne with Neko Case, July 8, Starlight. $39.50-$99.50

Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, July 9, Uptown. $35-$89

Jenny Lewis, July 10, The Truman. $28.50-$33

La Santa Cecilia, July 10, Granada. $20

Matthew Sweet, July 10, Knuckleheads. $20

Styx and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts with Tesla, July 10, Starlight. $29.50-$149

The Black Dahlia Murder and Whitechapel, July 11, The Truman. $25-$28

Fantastic Negrito, July 11, Knuckleheads. $15

Otep, July 11, Aftershock. $18

Dallas Wayne with Kimberly Dunn, July 12, Knuckleheads. $15

Lee Brice, July 12, Kansas City Live. $15

Saint Paul & the Broken Bones, July 12, Crossroads KC. $26-$76.50

Boy Pablo, July 13, Encore. $15

The Comedy Get Down featuring Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez, July 13, Starlight. $35-$125

Foghat with SoulRoot, July 13, Kearney Amphitheater. $30

Hood Rich Pablo Juan, July 13, Riot Room. $15-$55

Jason Isbell and Turnpike Troubadours, July 13, Providence Amphitheater. $39.50-$75

Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, July 13, Ameristar. $35-$50

Stoney LaRue, July 13, Kansas City Live! $5-$35

Tritonal with Eric Coomes, July 13, Mosaic. $15

24hrs with Skinnyfromthe9 and Dice Soho, July 14, Riot Room. $20-$65

The Bacon Brothers, July 14, VooDoo. $24.50-$59.50

Imagine Dragons with Grace VanderWaal, July 14, Sprint Center. $29.50- $129.50

Jeremy Camp and Matthew West, July 14, Providence Amphitheater. $19-$59.50

Kenny Chesney, July 14, Arrowhead. $27-$425

Moe., July 14, The Truman. $28.50-$33

Village People with Victor Willis and DJ Mike Scott, July 14, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50

Watch What Crappens, July 14, RecordBar. $25-$75

Jesse McCartney, July 15, The Truman. $25-$395

Trivium, July 15, Granada. $20

Diana Krall, June 16, Kauffman Center. $45-$185

Seether, July 16, Uptown. $35-$55

ZZ Ward, July 16, The Truman. $25-$27

Exmortus, July 17, Riot Room. $15-$17

Foreigner with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, July 17, Starlight. $29.50-$199.50

Courtney Barnett, July 18, The Truman. $29.50-$33

Gemini Syndrome, July 18, Aftershock. $15

Jimmie Vaughan, July 18, Knuckleheads. $20-$30

Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers, July 18, Starlight. $39.50-$159.50

Mike Zito, July 19, Knuckleheads. $30

Neurosis with Converge and Birds in Row, July 19, Granada. $32

Wayne Hancock with Scott Biram, July 19, Knuckleheads. $15

Daryl Hall and John Oates with Train, July 20, Sprint Center. $49.50-$129.50

The Handsome Family, July 20, Knuckleheads. $38.50

Jericho Jackson, July 20, Riot Room. $15

Kidz Bop, July 20, Starlight. $29-$49

Mark Farina with DeeJay Spinstyles and more, July 20, Riot Room. $15

Pomeroy, July 20, Knuckleheads. $20

Randy Bachman, July 20, Ameristar. $35-$55

Delbert McClinton with Roxy Roca, July 21, Knuckleheads. $35-$55

The Floozies with Opiuo, Sunsquabi and more, July 21, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50

Halsey, July 21, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.50-$55.50

Red Line Chemistry, July 21, Aftershock. $18

Tom MacDonald with Cody Carr and J Vassar, July 21, Riot Room. $15

Black Milk with Shawn Majors, The Royal Chief and more, July 23, Riot Room. $15

Robert Cray, July 23, Knuckleheads. $32.50-$52.50

Chuck Prophet and Stephanie Finch, July 24, Knuckleheads. $15

Shania Twain, July 24, Sprint Center. $29.95-$149.95

Danny Cox and Friends, July 25, Knuckleheads. $20

Journey and Def Leppard, July 25, Sprint Center. $41-$95.50

Benighted with Bleed The Victim and more, July 26, Riot Room. $15

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters with Ray Wylie Hubbard, July 27, Knuckleheads. $32.50

Buzz Beach Ball featuring Portugal. The Man, Awolnation, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more, July 27, Providence Amphitheater. $25-$75

Halestorm and In This Moment with New Years Day, July 27, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $19-$49.50

Mya, July 27, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50

Ron White, July 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $51.50-$61.50

The Sword with Ume, July 27, Granada. $18

Billy Gardell, July 28, Ameristar. $35-$50

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, July 28, Knuckleheads. $15

Hairball, July 28, Crossroads KC. $20-$46.50

Tyler Farr with Noe Palma, July 28, Kearney Amphitheater. $40

William Clark Green, July 28, Riot Room. $15

“Bring It!” Live, July 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.75-$49.75

Fitness with Wild Moccasins, July 29, Encore. $15

Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, July 29, RecordBar. $25

Agent Orange with FEA, July 31, RecordBar. $15

Drake with Migos, July 31, Sprint Center. $59.50-$179.50

Walk the Moon, July 31, Crossroads KC. $36-$159

Band of Horses with Bonny Doon, Aug. 1, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50

Erasure, Aug. 1, Uptown. $35-$79.50

Between the Buried and Me, Born of Osiris, Veil of Maya and more, Aug. 2, Uptown. $29.50

Kinky Friedman, Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. $45

Wheeler Walker Jr., Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. $20

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Aug. 3, Crossroads KC. Sold out.

All Time Low and Dashboard Confessional, Aug. 4, Uptown. $30-$75

Badfish, Aug. 4, Crossroads KC. $16.50-$46.50

Deafheaven with Drab Majesty and Uniform, Aug. 4, Granada. $18

Sara Morgan, Aug. 4, Knuckleheads. $20

Toad the Wet Sprocket, Aug. 4, The Truman. $42-$123.45

Thievery Corporation, Aug. 5, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50

Alice Cooper, Aug. 6, Kauffman Center. $49-$109

G-Eazy with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign and more, Aug. 7, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $22-$79

The Psychedelic Furs, Aug. 7, Granada. $30

Insane Clown Posse with Freddy Grimes, Aug. 8, Granada. $28

Ninja Sex Party, Aug. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$35

Shinedown and Godsmack, Aug. 8, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $29.50-$99.50

“American Idol” Live! Aug. 9, Uptown. $35-$95

Backwoods Riot Concert Series featuring Bezz Believe, Seckond Chaynce and more, Aug. 9, Riot Room. $25-$75

Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld, Aug. 9, Starlight. $40-$69.50

Highly Suspect, Aug. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50

David Feherty, Aug. 10, Kauffman Center. $54.96-$69.42

Joe Rogan, Aug. 10, Starlight. $39.50-$69.50

Los Lobos and Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Greyhounds, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. $59.50

Radolescents with The Hajj, Aug. 10, Riot Room. $15

Cazzette, Aug. 11, Aura. $20

Food Truck Fest featuring PetRocks and Annie Up, Aug. 11, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$31.50

Jesse Dayton, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. $15-$25

Junior Brown with Jesse Dayton, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. $20

The Temptations, Aug. 11, Ameristar. $35-$55

Michael McDonald, Aug. 12, Lied Center. $21-$75

Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Aug. 14, Sprint Center. $35-$199.50

Old Crow Medicine Show, Aug. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32-$44

Marisela y Amanda Miguel, Aug. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50-$150

The Smashing Pumpkins with Metric, Aug. 16, Sprint Center. $32-$128

Father John Misty, Aug. 17, Uptown. $35-$55

Keith Urban with Kelsea Ballerini, Aug. 17, Sprint Center. $41-$95.50

Chris D’Elia, Aug. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$75

Sam Smith, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. $35-$123

Gen-X Summer Tour featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm, Aug. 19, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$49.50

Happy Together Tour, Aug. 19, Kauffman Center. $49-$89

Toto, Aug. 21, Crossroads KC. $30-$81.50

Niall Horan with Maren Morris, Aug. 22, Starlight. $37-$107

BoDeans, Aug. 23, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$71.50

Mary Gauthier, Aug. 23, Knuckleheads. $18

Paul Thorn, Aug. 24-26, Knuckleheads. $20-$75

Wyclef Jean with Blackalicious, Aug. 24, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50

David Cross, Aug. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.99

Logan Mize, Aug. 25, Granada. $15

Tower of Power, Aug. 25, Ameristar. $40-$192

Upchurch the Redneck, Moonshine Bandits, Big Smo and more, Aug. 25, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50

Bill Maher, Aug. 26, Music Hall. $49.50-$125

Luke Bryan with Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26, Sprint Center. $39.75-$89.75

Hed Pe, Aug. 29, Aftershock. $18

Bad Gyal, Aug. 31, Encore. $15

Jason Mraz with Brett Dennen, Aug. 31, Starlight. $29-$100

Shakey Graves with Twin Peaks, Aug. 31, The Truman. $25-$27

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Sept. 1, Sprint Center. $62-$152

Counting Crows with Live, Sept. 1, Starlight. $29.75-$149.75

Darryl Worley with Travis Marvin, Sept. 1, Kearney Amphitheater. $25

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with Jon Langford, Sept. 1, Knuckleheads. $28.50

Fozzy with Adelitas Way, Sept. 1, Aftershock. $25

Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull, Sept. 1, Starlight. $49.50-$125

Sales with No Vacation, Sept. 2, Bottleneck. $15

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Sept. 3, Starlight. $36-$175

Superorganism, Sept. 4, Riot Room. $18

Amanda Shires, Sept. 5, Knuckleheads. $25

Brent Faiyaz, Sept. 5, RecordBar. $20-$25

Boy George and Culture Club and The B-52s with Tom Bailey, Sept. 7, Starlight. $35-$145

Carlos Mencia, Sept. 7, Ameristar. $35-$50

Jeanne Robertson, Sept. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$54.50

Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, Mark Chesnutt, Travis Marvin and more, Sept. 7, Providence Amphitheater. $25-$70

Déjà Vu 2018, Sept. 8, Providence Amphitheater. $20

KKFI Crossroads Music Fest, Sept. 8, RecordBar. $20-$25

O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson, Sept. 8, Starlight. $35-$89.50

Taylor Swift, Sept. 8, Arrowhead. $45.50-$420.50

Needtobreathe with Johnnyswim and Forest Blakk, Sept. 9, Starlight. $35.95-$69.95

Punch Brothers, Sept. 9, Kauffman Center. $29-$59

Alice in Chains, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$59.50

The Exploited with Total Chaos and Sidewalk Celebrity, Sept. 11, Riot Room. $20-$25

Gary Numan, Sept. 11, Madrid. $25-$55

Maroon 5 with Julia Michaels, Sept. 11, Sprint Center. $49.50-$149.50

Dead Sara, Sept. 12, Riot Room. $15

Bullet for My Valentine, Sept. 13, VooDoo. $32.50-$57.50

Dispatch with Nahko and Medicine for the People, Sept. 13, Crossroads KC. $27.50-$82.50

Koe Wetzel, Sept. 13, Granada. $16

Gillian Welch, Sept. 14, Folly. $32.50-$36.50

“Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes,” Sept. 14-16, Sprint Center. $22-$82

Steven Seagulls with Restless String Band, Sept. 14, Bottleneck. $18

Brett Eldredge with Devin Dawson, Sept. 15, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$59.50

David Baase 16-Piece Big Band, Sept. 15, Knuckleheads. $15

Monsters of Mock with Almost Kiss and KC/DC, Sept. 15, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$46.50

Nothing But Thieves, Sept. 15, The Truman. $19-$44

Shooter Jennings with Ben Haggard, Sept. 15, Legacy Park Amphitheater. $15

Sloan, Sept. 17, Riot Room. $20-$25

Deep Purple and Judas Priest, Sept. 18, Starlight. $29.75-$159.75

J. Cole with Young Thug, Sept. 18, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50

Andrew W.K., Sept. 19, RecordBar. $18

Vicious Rumors, Sept. 18, Riot Room. $15

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World, Sept. 19, Folly. $39-$150

Alestorm with Gloryhammer, Sept. 20, Riot Room. $22-$25

DJ Pauly D, Sept. 20, Granada. $25-$85

Band of Heathens, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $15

Billy Idol, Sept. 21, Uptown. $45-$125

Billy Joel, Sept. 21, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$149.50

Fall Out Boy with Machine Gun Kelly, Sept. 21, Sprint Center. $30.50-$70.50

Iron & Wine, Sept. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28-$47.50

Samantha Fish, Sept. 21, Crossroads KC. $17.50-$66.50

Tanya Tucker, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $58.50

The Clairvoyants, Sept. 22, Ameristar. $35-$55

Cornstock Concert on the Hill, Sept. 22, North Lake Park, Garnett, Kan. $20

Leslie Odom Jr. with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 22, Kauffman Center $49-$150

Murder By Death, Sept. 22, Granada. $18

Ronnie Millsap, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50

Trevor Noah, Sept. 22, Lied Center. $40-$75

Tootie Heath Trio featuring Emmet Cohen, Sept. 24-25, Lied Center. $19-$35

The Record Company, Sept. 25, Madrid. $26-$43.50

Courtney Mary Andrews, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $15

Honne, Sept. 27, Granada. $16

Keb’ Mo’ Band, Sept. 27, Uptown. $35-$79

Taj Mahal with Otis Taylor, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50

Car Seat Headrest with Naked Giants, Sept. 28, Crossroads KC. $9.65-$56.50

Andrew Bird with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 29, Kauffman Center $35-$80

Carbon Leaf, Sept. 29, Knuckleheads. $22

Ben Howard with Wye Oak, Oct. 2, Uptown. $43-$73

Death Cab for Cutie with Charly Bliss, Oct. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$46.50

Black Violin, Oct. 3, Kauffman Center. $29-$49

Børns, Oct. 3, Uptown. $29-$48

Cherub, Oct. 3, Granada. $20

Eric Schwartz, Oct. 3, Bottleneck. $15

Sting and Shaggy, Oct. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $74.50-$144.50

Café Tacvba, Oct. 5, Uptown. $37-$57

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $18.50

Tommy Emmanuel, Oct. 7, Liberty Hall. $29-$75

Trevor Powers, Oct. 8, Encore. $15

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Oct. 11, Lied Center. $21-$60

Puddles Pity Party, Oct. 11, Folly. $30-$100

Skizzy Mars, Oct. 11, Granada. $18

Foo Fighters, Oct. 12, Sprint Center. $49.50-$99

Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13, Arrowhead. $35-$116

Emmylou Harris, Oct. 13, Yardley Hall. $40-$68

Gerardo Ortiz with T3R Elemento and Kevin Ortiz, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$149

J Balvin, Oct. 13, Sprint Center. $29.95-$350

The Church, Oct. 14, RecordBar. $25

Ezra Furman with Transangleic and Exodus, Oct. 14, Bottleneck. $25

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Oct. 14, Yardley Hall. $32-$78

Loudon Wainwright III, Oct. 17, Lied Center. $16-$30

Eden, Oct. 18, The Truman. $20-$25

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 18, Sprint Center. $69.50-$229.50

Kansas, Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$125

Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $22.50

Blues Caravan with Bernard Allison, Vanj Sky and Mike Zito, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $20

Groove Fest with Kris Lager Band, Groovement, The MGDs and more, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $15

OK Go, Oct. 20, Yardley Hall. $32-$78

4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince, Oct. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$85

Amirah Sackett, Oct. 24, Lied Center. $14-$25

Chanticleer, Oct. 24, Kauffman Center. $19-$59

MercyMe, Oct. 25-26, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $25.75-$74.75

Aida Cuevas, Oct. 26, Yardley Hall. $23-$38

Colony House, Oct. 26, Bottleneck. $16

Goo Goo Dolls, Oct. 28, Uptown. $45-$99

Purna Loka Ensemble, Oct. 28, Lied Center. $16-$30

Kamasi Washington, Oct. 29, The Truman. $32.50-$35

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Oct. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$79.50

Bettye LaVette, Nov. 1, Knuckleheads. $35-$55

Tom Papa, Nov. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$52.50

The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute, Nov. 4, Yardley Hall. $29-$45

Lil Xan, Nov. 4, Uptown. $30

Carol Burnett, Nov. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $65-$175

Gary Clarke Jr., Nov. 6, Uptown. $35-$69.50

Soweto Gospel Choir, Nov. 9, Yardley Hall. $29-$45

Don Felder, Nov. 10, Yardley Hall. $32-$78

Marilyn Maye with Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, Nov. 11, Yardley Hall. $27-$80

John Prine with Conor Oberst, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $62.50-$102.50

Dan Zanes and Claudia Eliaza, Nov. 17, Lied Center. $14-$25

Lee Rocker, Nov. 17, Yardley Hall. $29-$45

The Priests, Nov. 18, Yardley Hall. $29-$75

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Nov. 24, Sprint Center. $45-$123

Celtic Thunder, Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50-$75

98 Degrees, Nov. 30, Ameristar. $57.50-$72.50

Angela Hagenbach Quintet, Dec. 2, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Vincent Herring Duo, Dec. 3-4, Lied Center. $19-$35

Allen Stone with Nick Waterhouse, Dec. 5, Knuckleheads. $25

Lewis Black, Dec. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50

Under the Streetlamp, Dec. 8, Yardley Hall. $21-$45

Justin Timberlake, Dec. 10, Sprint Center. $49.50-$228

George Winston, Dec. 12, Kauffman Center. $27-$57

Eddie Moore and Pamela Baskin-Watson, Jan. 20, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Lisa Loeb, Feb. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$38

Dumpstaphunk and George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Feb. 8, Lied Center. $14-$25

David Wilcox, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $16-$30

Elton John, Feb. 13, Sprint Center. $49.50-$224.50

Kodo, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $16-$45

Hot Club KC, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. $65-$135

Niyaz, March 8, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25

Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35

Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40

KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25

Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25

Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30

Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49

Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38

Shawn Mendes, July 19, 2019, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com

  Comments  