Tickets on sale June 8: Ziggy Marley, Bret Michaels, Johnny Mathis, Toadies

On sale Friday, June 8
Ziggy Marley, Aug. 25, VooDoo. $35.50-$65.50
Toadies, Sept. 2, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$21.50
Firefall and Pure Prairie League, Sept. 6, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50
Bret Michaels, Sept. 15, Ameristar. $48.50
UB40 with 77 Jefferson, Oct. 2, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50
Johnny Mathis, Oct. 5, Kauffman Center. $59-$125
On the way
Puddle of Mudd with Saliva, The Veer Union, Tantric and Shallow Side, Sept. 8, Crossroads KC. On sale TBA.
Anoushka Shankar, March 13, Kauffman Center. $39-$89. On sale June 13.
The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6, March 30, Kauffman Center. $49-$99. On sale June 13.
Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Oct. 5, Ameristar. $15-$25. On sale June 15.
Lynyrd Skynyrd with Jamey Johnson and The Marshall Tucker Band, Nov. 2, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA. On sale June 15.
Montgomery Gentry and Whiskey Myers, Aug. 9, Missouri State Fair. $25-$35. On sale June 26.
Foghat, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall and Pat Travers Band, Aug. 10, Missouri State Fair. $20-$30. On sale June 26.
Hank Williams Jr., Aug. 11, Missouri State Fair. $37-$57. On sale June 26.
Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, Aug. 14, Missouri State Fair. $20-$30. On sale June 26.
Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws, Aug. 15, Missouri State Fair. $30-$50. On sale June 26.
Casting Crowns and Zach Williams, Aug. 16, Missouri State Fair. $20-$25. On sale June 26.
Aaron Watson and Tim Montana, Aug. 17, Missouri State Fair. $20-$30. On sale June 26.
Cole Swindell and Raelynn, Aug. 18, Missouri State Fair. $25-$50. On sale June 26.
New and noteworthy
Tanner Braungardt, June 24, Uptown. $46
Mike Zito, July 19, Knuckleheads. $30
Mya, July 27, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Between the Buried and Me, Born of Osiris, Veil of Maya and more, Aug. 2, Uptown. $29.50
Badfish, Aug. 4, Crossroads KC. $16.50-$46.50
Insane Clown Posse with Freddy Grimes, Aug. 8, Granada. $28
Lo Key, Aug. 11, VooDoo. $19.50-$24.50
Junior Brown with Jesse Dayton, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. $20
Indigenous, Sept 1., Knuckleheads. $30
Brent Faiyaz, Sept. 5, RecordBar. $20-$25
Carlos Mencia, Sept. 7, Ameristar. $35-$50
Mushroomhead with Powerman 5000 and The Browning, Sept. 11, Aftershock. $35
Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, Sept. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50
Monsters of Mock with Almost Kiss and KC/DC, Sept. 15, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$46.50
Samantha Fish, Sept. 21, Crossroads KC. $17.50-$66.50
The Clairvoyants, Sept. 22, Ameristar. $35-$55
Oak Ridge Boys, Sept. 29, Ameristar. $35-$50
Alina Baraz, Oct. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$99
Sting and Shaggy, Oct. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $74.50-$144.50
Three Dog Night, Oct. 5, Missouri Theatre. $39-$69
Phil Collins Experience, Oct. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.95-$46.50
The Dead South with Split Lip Rayfield and The Mighty Pines, Oct. 19, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50
Steven Curtis Chapman, Nov. 15, Folly. $24.05-$75
Los Tigres del Norte and Alejandro Fernandez, Nov. 17, Sprint Center. $61-$181
98 Degrees, Nov. 30, Ameristar. $57.50-$72.50
Hot Tuna, Dec. 12, Liberty Hall. $45-$99
Also on sale
David Byrne, June 7, Kauffman Center. Sold out
Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly, June 7, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $45-$75
Har Mar Superstar, June 7, RecordBar. $17
John Butler Trio with Mama Kin, June 7, Crossroads KC. $26-$81.50
Nick Swardson, June 7, Uptown. $32-$59.50
Brit Floyd, June 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$75
Cold War Kids, June 8, KC Live. $15-$45
Greaser’s Ball featuring Reverend Horton Heat, Big Sandy and more, June 8, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$66.50
Music for Samantha Benefit Concert, June 8, McDowell Farms. $15
Summerland, Blake Berglund and Belle Plaine, June 8, Squeezebox Theater. $20
Upon a Burning Body and Volumes, June 8, Aftershock. $20
Creed Bratton, June 9, Riot Room. $20-$25
Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three, June 9, Sprint Center. $55.75-$90.75
Femmes of Rock, June 9, Ameristar. $25
Making Movies, June 9, Knuckleheads. $20
Valentino Khan, June 9, Aura. $15
Eric Bellinger, June 10, Granada. $20
Ledisi with Melanie Fiona and Tweet, June 10, Uptown. $35-$85
Yes, June 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$99.50
Little Dragon with Vic Mensa, June 11, VooDoo. $29.50-$82
Meg Myers with Other Americans, June 11, Riot Room. Sold out.
Middle Kids with Duncan Fellows, June 11, RecordBar. $15
U.S. Bombs, June 11, Riot Room. $15
D.O.A. with MDC, June 12, Riot Room. $20
First Aid Kit, June 12, The Truman. Sold out.
Merkules with Scotty Wu and C The Gray, June 13, Riot Room. $20-$25
Glenn Miller Orchestra, June 14, Kauffman Center. $48-$68
Neal Brennan, June 14, The Truman. $27.50-$35
Buddy Guy with Quinn Sullivan, John Mayall and Carolyn Wonderland, June 15, Knuckleheads. $58.50
Dr. Dog, June 15, The Truman. $25
Get Dusted with Cupcakke, June 15, Riot Room. $20
Haystak, June 15, Aftershock. $20-$40
Mike Finnigan and Phantom Blues Band, June 15, Liberty Hall. $31-$36
Primus and Mastodon, June 15, Providence Amphitheater. $34.50-$89.50
Tank and Lyfe Jennings, June 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$125
Atlantic Express featuring Hal Wakes, June 16, Knuckleheads. $20
The Blasters with Clownvis Presley, June 16, Knuckleheads. $22.50-$32.50
Chon with Polyphia, Ttng and Tricot, June 16, Granada. $20
Hemlock, June 16, Aftershock. $15
Home Free, June 16, Kearney Amphitheater. $35
Hop Along, June 16, Riot Room. $15
Russ, June 16, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39.95-$59.95
Dance Gavin Dance, June 17, The Truman. $22-$28.50
Days N’ Daze, June 17, Riot Room. $20
Everclear, Marcy Playground and Local H, June 17, Crossroads KC. $25-$299
Japanese Breakfast, June 17, RecordBar. $15
Dirty Heads with Iration, The Movement and Pacific Dub, June 18, Crossroads KC. $31-$119
Typhoon, June 18, RecordBar. $18
Brandi Carlile, June 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32-$44
Boyz II Men, June 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$150
Devon Allman Project with Duane Betts and Amanda Fish, June 21, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50
Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, June 21, The Truman. $29.50-$33.50
Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam with King Leg, June 21, Starlight. $33-$125
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, June 22, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Jacquees and Dreezy, June 22, VooDoo. $33-$53
Jeff Austin Band, June 22, Granada. $15-$18
The Ben Miller Band, June 22, Knuckleheads. $15
Legado 7, El De La Guitarra, Arsenal Effectivo and Hijos De Garcia, June 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59-$129
Penn & Teller, June 22, Kauffman Center. $39-$89
Tony Booth with Justin Trevino and Landon Dodd, June 22, Knuckleheads. $20
Tory Lanez, June 22, The Truman. $30
Walker Hayes, June 22, Kanza Hall. $15-$35
Air Supply, June 23, Ameristar. $45-$168.49
Chingy with Ying Yang Twins and Petey Pablo, June 23, Uptown. $36-$75
Crossroads Beer Fest with The M80s and more, June 23, Crossroads KC. $28-$66.50
Oh Wonder, June 23, Kansas City Live! $9.65-$45
Rainmakers with Nace Brothers, June 23, Knuckleheads. $15
Summer Breeze, June 23, Kanza Hall. $15
Jackson Browne, June 24, Music Hall. $50.50-$100.50
Carolyn Rose, June 25, Knuckleheads. $15
Chromeo with The Glitch Mob and Elohim, June 26, Crossroads KC. $38-$99
The Dead Boys, June 26, Riot Room. $20
Kesha and Macklemore, June 26, Sprint Center. $30.50-$100.50
Chicago and REO Speedwagon, June 27, Starlight. $39.50-$150
Trixie Mattel, June 27, The Truman. $40-$109.50
David Basse Trio, June 28, Knuckleheads. $15
The Flaming Lips, June 28, Uptown. $37-$75
Lonestar, June 28, Ameristar. $28-$48
Magic Sword, June 28, RecordBar. $15
Rich Homie Quan, June 28, Riot Room. $20-$25
Saving Abel, June 28, Aftershock. $20-$50
Slightly Stoopid with Stick Figure and Pepper, June 28, Crossroads KC. $25-$170
Gary Allan, June 29, Uptown. $49-$125
Nelly and Juvenile, June 29, Providence Amphitheater. $15-$99
The Posies, June 29, Riot Room. $20-$25
Russell Dickerson, June 29, The Truman. $18-$20
Weedeater with Zeke and Sierra, June 29, Riot Room. $20
Code Orange with Twitching Tongues and Vein, June 30, Granada. $16
KKFI 30th Anniversary with Sara Morgan, June 30, Folly. $15-$30
Red White & Boom starring Liam Payne, Echosmith, Madison Beer and more, June 30, Providence Amphitheater. $29.33-$59
Lee Greenwood and Dailey & Vincent, July 1, Kauffman Center. $39-$69
The Faceless with Lorna Shore and more, July 2, Riot Room. $17-$20
Immersion, July 3, RecordBar. $15
Carla Cooke, July 5, Knuckleheads. $15
Jason Ricci, July 5, Knuckleheads. $20
Vans Warped Tour, July 5, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $45-$55
Xscape with Bell Biv DeVoe and SWV, July 5, Sprint Center. $58-$88
Boz Scaggs, July 6, Uptown. $51.50-$125
Bush, July 6, VooDoo. $34.50-$44.50
Dale Watson with Outlaw Jim and The Whiskey Benders, July 6, Knuckleheads. $15
Discrepancies with Vista and more, July 6, Riot Room. $15
Evanescence and Lindsey Stirling, July 6, Starlight. $39.50-$135
STS9 with Tauk, July 6, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50
Paramore with Foster the People, July 7, Starlight. $35-$89.50
Rock N Roll Dream Concert, July 7, Providence Amphitheater. $20
Sara Morgan, July 7, Knuckleheads. $20
STS9 with Marvel Years and Kaminanda, July 7, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50
Walter Trout, July 7, Knuckleheads. $20
Hanson, July 8, VooDoo. $37.50-$62.50
Ray LaMontagne with Neko Case, July 8, Starlight. $39.50-$99.50
Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, July 9, Uptown. $35-$89
Jenny Lewis, July 10, The Truman. $28.50-$33
La Santa Cecilia, July 10, Granada. $20
Matthew Sweet, July 10, Knuckleheads. $20
Styx and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts with Tesla, July 10, Starlight. $29.50-$149
The Black Dahlia Murder and Whitechapel, July 11, The Truman. $25-$28
Fantastic Negrito, July 11, Knuckleheads. $15
Otep, July 11, Aftershock. $18
Dallas Wayne with Kimberly Dunn, July 12, Knuckleheads. $15
Lee Brice, July 12, Kansas City Live. $15
Saint Paul & the Broken Bones, July 12, Crossroads KC. $26-$76.50
Boy Pablo, July 13, Encore. $15
The Comedy Get Down featuring Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez, July 13, Starlight. $35-$125
Foghat with SoulRoot, July 13, Kearney Amphitheater. $30
Hood Rich Pablo Juan, July 13, Riot Room. $15-$55
Jason Isbell and Turnpike Troubadours, July 13, Providence Amphitheater. $39.50-$75
Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, July 13, Ameristar. $35-$50
24hrs with Skinnyfromthe9 and Dice Soho, July 14, Riot Room. $20-$65
The Bacon Brothers, July 14, VooDoo. $24.50-$59.50
Imagine Dragons with Grace VanderWaal, July 14, Sprint Center. $29.50- $129.50
Jeremy Camp and Matthew West, July 14, Providence Amphitheater. $19-$59.50
Kenny Chesney, July 14, Arrowhead. $27-$425
Moe., July 14, The Truman. $28.50-$33
Village People with Victor Willis and DJ Mike Scott, July 14, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Watch What Crappens, July 14, RecordBar. $25-$75
Jesse McCartney, July 15, The Truman. $25-$395
Trivium, July 15, Granada. $20
Diana Krall, June 16, Kauffman Center. $45-$185
Seether, July 16, Uptown. $35-$55
ZZ Ward, July 16, The Truman. $25-$27
Foreigner with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, July 17, Starlight. $29.50-$199.50
Courtney Barnett, July 18, The Truman. $29.50-$33
Jimmie Vaughan, July 18, Knuckleheads. $20-$30
Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers, July 18, Starlight. $39.50-$159.50
Neurosis with Converge and Birds in Row, July 19, Granada. $32
Wayne Hancock with Scott Biram, July 19, Knuckleheads. $15
Daryl Hall and John Oates with Train, July 20, Sprint Center. $49.50-$129.50
The Handsome Family, July 20, Knuckleheads. $38.50
Jericho Jackson, July 20, Riot Room. $15
Kidz Bop, July 20, Starlight. $29-$49
Mark Farina with DeeJay Spinstyles and more, July 20, Riot Room. $15
Pomeroy, July 20, Knuckleheads. $20
Randy Bachman, July 20, Ameristar. $35-$55
Delbert McClinton with Roxy Roca, July 21, Knuckleheads. $35-$55
The Floozies with Opiuo, Sunsquabi and more, July 21, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50
Halsey, July 21, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.50-$55.50
Red Line Chemistry, July 21, Aftershock. $18
Tom MacDonald with Cody Carr and J Vassar, July 21, Riot Room. $15
Black Milk with Shawn Majors, The Royal Chief and more, July 23, Riot Room. $15
Robert Cray, July 23, Knuckleheads. $32.50-$52.50
Shania Twain, July 24, Sprint Center. $29.95-$149.95
Danny Cox and Friends, July 25, Knuckleheads. $20
Journey and Def Leppard, July 25, Sprint Center. $41-$95.50
Benighted with Bleed The Victim and more, July 26, Riot Room. $15
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters with Ray Wylie Hubbard, July 27, Knuckleheads. $32.50
Buzz Beach Ball featuring Portugal. The Man, Awolnation, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more, July 27, Providence Amphitheater. $25-$75
Halestorm and In This Moment with New Years Day, July 27, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $19-$49.50
Ron White, July 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $51.50-$61.50
Billy Gardell, July 28, Ameristar. $35-$50
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, July 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Hairball, July 28, Crossroads KC. $20-$46.50
Tyler Farr with Noe Palma, July 28, Kearney Amphitheater. $40
William Clark Green, July 28, Riot Room. $15
“Bring It!” Live, July 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.75-$49.75
Fitness with Wild Moccasins, July 29, Encore. $15
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, July 29, RecordBar. $25
Agent Orange with FEA, July 31, RecordBar. $15
Drake with Migos, July 31, Sprint Center. $59.50-$179.50
Walk the Moon, July 31, Crossroads KC. $36-$159
Band of Horses with Bonny Doon, Aug. 1, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50
Erasure, Aug. 1, Uptown. $35-$79.50
Kinky Friedman, Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. $45
Wheeler Walker Jr., Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. $20
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Aug. 3, Crossroads KC. Sold out.
All Time Low and Dashboard Confessional, Aug. 4, Uptown. $30-$75
Deafheaven with Drab Majesty and Uniform, Aug. 4, Granada. $18
Sara Morgan, Aug. 4, Knuckleheads. $20
Toad the Wet Sprocket, Aug. 4, The Truman. $42-$123.45
Thievery Corporation, Aug. 5, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50
Alice Cooper, Aug. 6, Kauffman Center. $49-$109
G-Eazy with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign and more, Aug. 7, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $22-$79
The Psychedelic Furs, Aug. 7, Granada. $30
Ninja Sex Party, Aug. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$35
Shinedown and Godsmack, Aug. 8, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $29.50-$99.50
“American Idol” Live! Aug. 9, Uptown. $35-$95
Backwoods Riot Concert Series featuring Bezz Believe, Seckond Chaynce and more, Aug. 9, Riot Room. $25-$75
Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld, Aug. 9, Starlight. $40-$69.50
Highly Suspect, Aug. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50
David Feherty, Aug. 10, Kauffman Center. $54.96-$69.42
Joe Rogan, Aug. 10, Starlight. $39.50-$69.50
Los Lobos and Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Greyhounds, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. $59.50
Radolescents with The Hajj, Aug. 10, Riot Room. $15
Cazzette, Aug. 11, Aura. $20
Food Truck Fest featuring PetRocks and Annie Up, Aug. 11, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$31.50
Jesse Dayton, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. $15-$25
The Temptations, Aug. 11, Ameristar. $35-$55
Michael McDonald, Aug. 12, Lied Center. $21-$75
Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Aug. 14, Sprint Center. $35-$199.50
Old Crow Medicine Show, Aug. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32-$44
Marisela y Amanda Miguel, Aug. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50-$150
The Smashing Pumpkins with Metric, Aug. 16, Sprint Center. $32-$128
Father John Misty, Aug. 17, Uptown. $35-$55
Keith Urban with Kelsea Ballerini, Aug. 17, Sprint Center. $41-$95.50
Chris D’Elia, Aug. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$75
Sam Smith, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. $35-$123
Gen-X Summer Tour featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm, Aug. 19, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$49.50
Happy Together Tour, Aug. 19, Kauffman Center. $49-$89
Toto, Aug. 21, Crossroads KC. $30-$81.50
Niall Horan with Maren Morris, Aug. 22, Starlight. $37-$107
BoDeans, Aug. 23, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$71.50
Mary Gauthier, Aug. 23, Knuckleheads. $18
Paul Thorn, Aug. 24-26, Knuckleheads. $20-$75
Wyclef Jean with Blackalicious, Aug. 24, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50
David Cross, Aug. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.99
Logan Mize, Aug. 25, Granada. $15
Tower of Power, Aug. 25, Ameristar. $40-$192
Upchurch the Redneck, Moonshine Bandits, Big Smo and more, Aug. 25, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Bill Maher, Aug. 26, Music Hall. $49.50-$125
Luke Bryan with Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26, Sprint Center. $39.75-$89.75
Hed Pe, Aug. 29, Aftershock. $18
Bad Gyal, Aug. 31, Encore. $15
Jason Mraz with Brett Dennen, Aug. 31, Starlight. $29-$100
Shakey Graves with Twin Peaks, Aug. 31, The Truman. $25-$27
Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Sept. 1, Sprint Center. $62-$152
Counting Crows with Live, Sept. 1, Starlight. $29.75-$149.75
Darryl Worley with Travis Marvin, Sept. 1, Kearney Amphitheater. $25
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with Jon Langford, Sept. 1, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Fozzy with Adelitas Way, Sept. 1, Aftershock. $25
Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull, Sept. 1, Starlight. $49.50-$125
Sales with No Vacation, Sept. 2, Bottleneck. $15
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Sept. 3, Starlight. $36-$175
Superorganism, Sept. 4, Riot Room. $18
Amanda Shires, Sept. 5, Knuckleheads. $25
Boy George and Culture Club and The B-52s with Tom Bailey, Sept. 7, Starlight. $35-$145
Jeanne Robertson, Sept. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$54.50
Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, Mark Chesnutt, Travis Marvin and more, Sept. 7, Providence Amphitheater. $25-$70
Déjà Vu 2018, Sept. 8, Providence Amphitheater. $20
KKFI Crossroads Music Fest, Sept. 8, RecordBar. $20-$25
O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson, Sept. 8, Starlight. $35-$89.50
Taylor Swift, Sept. 8, Arrowhead. $45.50-$420.50
Needtobreathe with Johnnyswim and Forest Blakk, Sept. 9, Starlight. $35.95-$69.95
Punch Brothers, Sept. 9, Kauffman Center. $29-$59
Alice in Chains, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$59.50
The Exploited with Total Chaos and Sidewalk Celebrity, Sept. 11, Riot Room. $20-$25
Gary Numan, Sept. 11, Madrid. $25-$55
Maroon 5 with Julia Michaels, Sept. 11, Sprint Center. $49.50-$149.50
Bullet for My Valentine, Sept. 13, VooDoo. $32.50-$57.50
Dispatch with Nahko and Medicine for the People, Sept. 13, Crossroads KC. $27.50-$82.50
Koe Wetzel, Sept. 13, Granada. $16
Gillian Welch, Sept. 14, Folly. $32.50-$36.50
“Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes,” Sept. 14-16, Sprint Center. $22-$82
Steven Seagulls with Restless String Band, Sept. 14, Bottleneck. $18
Brett Eldredge with Devin Dawson, Sept. 15, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$59.50
David Baase 16-Piece Big Band, Sept. 15, Knuckleheads. $15
Nothing But Thieves, Sept. 15, The Truman. $19-$44
Shooter Jennings with Ben Haggard, Sept. 15, Legacy Park Amphitheater. $15
Sloan, Sept. 17, Riot Room. $20-$25
Deep Purple and Judas Priest, Sept. 18, Starlight. $29.75-$159.75
J. Cole with Young Thug, Sept. 18, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
Andrew W.K., Sept. 19, RecordBar. $18
Vicious Rumors, Sept. 18, Riot Room. $15
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World, Sept. 19, Folly. $39-$150
Alestorm with Gloryhammer, Sept. 20, Riot Room. $22-$25
DJ Pauly D, Sept. 20, Granada. $25-$85
Band of Heathens, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Billy Idol, Sept. 21, Uptown. $45-$125
Billy Joel, Sept. 21, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$149.50
Fall Out Boy with Machine Gun Kelly, Sept. 21, Sprint Center. $30.50-$70.50
Iron & Wine, Sept. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28-$47.50
Tanya Tucker, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $58.50
Cornstock Concert on the Hill, Sept. 22, North Lake Park, Garnett, Kan. $20
Leslie Odom Jr. with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 22, Kauffman Center $49-$150
Murder By Death, Sept. 22, Granada. $18
Ronnie Millsap, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50
Trevor Noah, Sept. 22, Lied Center. $40-$75
Tootie Heath Trio featuring Emmet Cohen, Sept. 24-25, Lied Center. $19-$35
The Record Company, Sept. 25, Madrid. $26-$43.50
Honne, Sept. 27, Granada. $16
Keb’ Mo’ Band, Sept. 27, Uptown. $35-$79
Taj Mahal with Otis Taylor, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50
Car Seat Headrest with Naked Giants, Sept. 28, Crossroads KC. $9.65-$56.50
Andrew Bird with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 29, Kauffman Center $35-$80
Carbon Leaf, Sept. 29, Knuckleheads. $22
Ben Howard with Wye Oak, Oct. 2, Uptown. $43-$73
Death Cab for Cutie with Charly Bliss, Oct. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$46.50
Black Violin, Oct. 3, Kauffman Center. $29-$49
Børns, Oct. 3, Uptown. $29-$48
Cherub, Oct. 3, Granada. $20
Eric Schwartz, Oct. 3, Bottleneck. $15
Café Tacvba, Oct. 5, Uptown. $37-$57
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $18.50
Tommy Emmanuel, Oct. 7, Liberty Hall. $29-$75
Trevor Powers, Oct. 8, Encore. $15
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Oct. 11, Lied Center. $21-$60
Puddles Pity Party, Oct. 11, Folly. $30-$100
Foo Fighters, Oct. 12, Sprint Center. $49.50-$99
Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13, Arrowhead. $35-$116
Emmylou Harris, Oct. 13, Yardley Hall. $40-$68
Gerardo Ortiz with T3R Elemento and Kevin Ortiz, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$149
J Balvin, Oct. 13, Sprint Center. $29.95-$350
The Church, Oct. 14, RecordBar. $25
Ezra Furman with Transangleic and Exodus, Oct. 14, Bottleneck. $25
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Oct. 14, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
Loudon Wainwright III, Oct. 17, Lied Center. $16-$30
Eden, Oct. 18, The Truman. $20-$25
Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 18, Sprint Center. $69.50-$229.50
Kansas, Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$125
Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Blues Caravan with Bernard Allison, Vanj Sky and Mike Zito, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $20
Groove Fest with Kris Lager Band, Groovement, The MGDs and more, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $15
OK Go, Oct. 20, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince, Oct. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$85
Amirah Sackett, Oct. 24, Lied Center. $14-$25
Chanticleer, Oct. 24, Kauffman Center. $19-$59
MercyMe, Oct. 25-26, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $25.75-$74.75
Aida Cuevas, Oct. 26, Yardley Hall. $23-$38
Colony House, Oct. 26, Bottleneck. $16
Goo Goo Dolls, Oct. 28, Uptown. $45-$99
Purna Loka Ensemble, Oct. 28, Lied Center. $16-$30
Kamasi Washington, Oct. 29, The Truman. $32.50-$35
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Oct. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$79.50
Bettye LaVette, Nov. 1, Knuckleheads. $35-$55
Tom Papa, Nov. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$52.50
The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute, Nov. 4, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
Lil Xan, Nov. 4, Uptown. $30
Carol Burnett, Nov. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $65-$175
Gary Clarke Jr., Nov. 6, Uptown. $35-$69.50
Soweto Gospel Choir, Nov. 9, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
Don Felder, Nov. 10, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
Marilyn Maye with Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, Nov. 11, Yardley Hall. $27-$80
John Prine with Conor Oberst, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $62.50-$102.50
Lee Rocker, Nov. 17, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
The Priests, Nov. 18, Yardley Hall. $29-$75
Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Nov. 24, Sprint Center. $45-$123
Celtic Thunder, Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50-$75
Angela Hagenbach Quintet, Dec. 2, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Vincent Herring Duo, Dec. 3-4, Lied Center. $19-$35
Allen Stone with Nick Waterhouse, Dec. 5, Knuckleheads. $25
Lewis Black, Dec. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50
Under the Streetlamp, Dec. 8, Yardley Hall. $21-$45
Justin Timberlake, Dec. 10, Sprint Center. $49.50-$228
George Winston, Dec. 12, Kauffman Center. $27-$57
Eddie Moore and Pamela Baskin-Watson, Jan. 20, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Lisa Loeb, Feb. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$38
Dumpstaphunk and George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Feb. 8, Lied Center. $14-$25
David Wilcox, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $16-$30
Elton John, Feb. 13, Sprint Center. $49.50-$224.50
Hot Club KC, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. $65-$135
Niyaz, March 8, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25
Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35
Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40
KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25
Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30
Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49
Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38
Shawn Mendes, July 19, 2019, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
Comments