Tickets go on sale Friday, June 1, for Charlie Musselwhite’s Sept. 12 concert at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. Ben Harper is also on the bill. File photo

Music News & Reviews

Tickets on sale June 1: Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite, Oak Ridge Boys, Lo Key

By Dan Kelly

May 29, 2018 01:42 PM

On sale Friday, June 1

Lo Key, Aug. 11, VooDoo. $19.50-$24.50

Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, Sept. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50

Oak Ridge Boys, Sept. 29, Ameristar. $35-$50

The Dead South with Split Lip Rayfield and The Mighty Pines, Oct. 19, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50

Steven Curtis Chapman, Nov. 15, Folly. $24.05-$75

Los Tigres del Norte and Alejandro Fernandez, Nov. 17, Sprint Center. $61-$181

On sale Monday, June 4

Michael McDonald, Aug. 12, Lied Center. $21-$75

Tootie Heath Trio featuring Emmet Cohen, Sept. 24-25, Lied Center. $19-$35

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Oct. 11, Lied Center. $21-$60

Emmylou Harris, Oct. 13, Yardley Hall. $40-$68

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Oct. 14, Yardley Hall. $32-$78

Loudon Wainwright III, Oct. 17, Lied Center. $16-$30

OK Go, Oct. 20, Yardley Hall. $32-$78

Amirah Sackett, Oct. 24, Lied Center. $14-$25

Aida Cuevas, Oct. 26, Yardley Hall. $23-$38

Purna Loka Ensemble, Oct. 28, Lied Center. $16-$30

The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute, Nov. 4, Yardley Hall. $29-$45

Soweto Gospel Choir, Nov. 9, Yardley Hall. $29-$45

Don Felder, Nov. 10, Yardley Hall. $32-$78

Marilyn Maye with Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, Nov. 11, Yardley Hall. $27-$80

Lee Rocker, Nov. 17, Yardley Hall. $29-$45

The Priests, Nov. 18, Yardley Hall. $29-$75

Angela Hagenbach Quintet, Dec. 2, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Vincent Herring Duo, Dec. 3-4, Lied Center. $19-$35

Under the Streetlamp, Dec. 8, Yardley Hall. $21-$45

Eddie Moore and Pamela Baskin-Watson, Jan. 20, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Lisa Loeb, Feb. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$38

Dumpstaphunk and George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Feb. 8, Lied Center. $14-$25

David Wilcox, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $16-$30

Hot Club KC, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Niyaz, March 8, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25

Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35

Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40

KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25

Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25

Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30

Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49

Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38

On the way

Bret Michaels, Sept. 15, Ameristar. $48.50. On sale June 8.

Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Oct. 5, Ameristar. $15-$25. On sale June 15.

New and noteworthy

Tanner Braungardt, June 24, Uptown. $46

La Santa Cecilia, July 10, Granada. $20

Trivium, July 15, Granada. $20

Mike Zito, July 19, Knuckleheads. $30

Mya, July 27, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50

Drake with Migos, July 31, Sprint Center. $59.50-$179.50

Between the Buried and Me, Born of Osiris, Veil of Maya and more, Aug. 2, Uptown. $29.50

All Time Low and Dashboard Confessional, Aug. 4, Uptown. $30-$75

Badfish, Aug. 4, Crossroads KC. $16.50-$46.50

Thievery Corporation, Aug. 5, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50

The Psychedelic Furs, Aug. 7, Granada. $30

Insane Clown Posse with Freddy Grimes, Aug. 8, Granada. $28

Backwoods Riot Concert Series featuring Bezz Believe, Seckond Chaynce and more, Aug. 9, Riot Room. $25-$75

Joe Rogan, Aug. 10, Starlight. $39.50-$69.50

Junior Brown with Jesse Dayton, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. $20

Marisela y Amanda Miguel, Aug. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50-$150

BoDeans, Aug. 23, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$71.50

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Sept. 1, Sprint Center. $62-$152

Fozzy with Adelitas Way, Sept. 1, Aftershock. $25

Brent Faiyaz, Sept. 5, RecordBar. $20-$25

Carlos Mencia, Sept. 7, Ameristar. $35-$50

Monsters of Mock with Almost Kiss and KC/DC, Sept. 15, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$46.50

Nothing But Thieves, Sept. 15, The Truman. $19-$44

Billy Idol, Sept. 21, Uptown. $45-$125

Iron & Wine, Sept. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28-$47.50

Samantha Fish, Sept. 21, Crossroads KC. $17.50-$66.50

The Clairvoyants, Sept. 22, Ameristar. $35-$55

Trevor Noah, Sept. 22, Lied Center. $40-$75

Sting and Shaggy, Oct. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $74.50-$144.50

Puddles Pity Party, Oct. 11, Folly. $30-$100

The Church, Oct. 14, RecordBar. $25

4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince, Oct. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$85

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Nov. 24, Sprint Center. $45-$123

98 Degrees, Nov. 30, Ameristar. $57.50-$72.50

Shawn Mendes, July 19, 2019, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50

Also on sale

Building Cultural Bridges Through Jazz, May 31, Gem. $20

David Bromberg Quintet, May 31, Knuckleheads. $35

#Imomsohard, May 31, Starlight. $35-$69

John Bryne Band, May 31, Kansas City Irish Center. $15

Al Stewart, June 1, Polsky Theatre. $35

Brad Cunningham and Kyle Pudenz, June 1, Knuckleheads. $15

Parquet Courts with Goat Girl, June 1, Granada. $18

Psycroptic, Ingested and more, June 1, Riot Room. $20

The Reunion Beatles — Fantasy Tribute, June 1, Folly. $19.68-$47

Trace Adkins, June 1, Uptown. $39-$89

Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall, June 2, Starlight. $25-$95

Herman’s Hermits, June 2, Ameristar. $35-$50

Katy Guillen & the Girls, June 2, Knuckleheads. $15-$40

Pegboard Nerds, June 2, Aura. $20

Rockfest featuring Five Finger Death Punch, Ghost, Stone Temple Pilots and more, June 2, Kansas Speedway. $59.50-$119.50

Vocal Standard with GQ, June 2, Unity Temple on the Plaza. $20

The Alan Parsons Live Project, June 3, Uptown. $44-$99

Ween, June 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$55

Diamond Platnumz, June 4, Visions Reception Hall. $35

Cracker, June 5, Knuckleheads. $20

Jacksepticeye, June 6, Uptown. $25-$40

Third Day, June 6, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $19.92-$38

David Byrne, June 7, Kauffman Center. $54-$194

Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly, June 7, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $45-$75

Har Mar Superstar, June 7, RecordBar. $17

John Butler Trio with Mama Kin, June 7, Crossroads KC. $26-$81.50

Nick Swardson, June 7, Uptown. $32-$59.50

Brit Floyd, June 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$75

Cold War Kids, June 8, KC Live! $15-$45

Greaser’s Ball featuring Reverend Horton Heat, Big Sandy and more, June 8, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$66.50

Music for Samantha Benefit Concert, June 8, McDowell Farms. $15

Summerland, Blake Berglund and Belle Plaine, June 8, Squeezebox Theater. $20

Upon a Burning Body and Volumes, June 8, Aftershock. $20

Creed Bratton, June 9, Riot Room. $20-$25

Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three, June 9, Sprint Center. $55.75-$90.75

Femmes of Rock, June 9, Ameristar. $25

Making Movies, June 9, Knuckleheads. $20

Valentino Khan, June 9, Aura. $15

Eric Bellinger, June 10, Granada. $20

Ledisi with Melanie Fiona and Tweet, June 10, Uptown. $35-$85

Yes, June 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$99.50

Little Dragon with Vic Mensa, June 11, VooDoo. $29.50-$82

Meg Myers with Other Americans, June 11, Riot Room. Sold out.

Middle Kids with Duncan Fellows, June 11, RecordBar. $15

U.S. Bombs, June 11, Riot Room. $15

D.O.A. with MDC, June 12, Riot Room. $20

First Aid Kit, June 12, The Truman. Sold out.

Merkules with Scotty Wu and C The Gray, June 13, Riot Room. $20-$25

Glenn Miller Orchestra, June 14, Kauffman Center. $48-$68

Neal Brennan, June 14, The Truman. $27.50-$35

Buddy Guy with Quinn Sullivan, John Mayall and Carolyn Wonderland, June 15, Knuckleheads. $58.50

Dr. Dog, June 15, The Truman. $25

Get Dusted with Cupcakke, June 15, Riot Room. $20

Haystak, June 15, Aftershock. $20-$40

Mike Finnigan and Phantom Blues Band, June 15, Liberty Hall. $31-$36

Primus and Mastodon, June 15, Providence Amphitheater. $34.50-$89.50

Tank and Lyfe Jennings, June 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$125

Atlantic Express featuring Hal Wakes, June 16, Knuckleheads. $20

The Blasters with Clownvis Presley, June 16, Knuckleheads. $22.50-$32.50

Chon with Polyphia, Ttng and Tricot, June 16, Granada. $20

Hemlock, June 16, Aftershock. $15

Home Free, June 16, Kearney Amphitheater. $35

Hop Along, June 16, Riot Room. $15

Russ, June 16, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39.95-$59.95

Dance Gavin Dance, June 17, The Truman. $22-$28.50

Days N’ Daze, June 17, Riot Room. $20

Everclear, Marcy Playground and Local H, June 17, Crossroads KC. $25-$299

Japanese Breakfast, June 17, RecordBar. $15

Dirty Heads with Iration, The Movement and Pacific Dub, June 18, Crossroads KC. $31-$119

Typhoon, June 18, RecordBar. $18

Brandi Carlile, June 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32-$44

Boyz II Men, June 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$150

Devon Allman Project with Duane Betts and Amanda Fish, June 21, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50

Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, June 21, The Truman. $29.50-$33.50

Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam with King Leg, June 21, Starlight. $33-$125

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, June 22, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50

Jacquees and Dreezy, June 22, VooDoo. $33-$53

Jeff Austin Band, June 22, Granada. $15-$18

The Ben Miller Band, June 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Legado 7, El De La Guitarra, Arsenal Effectivo and Hijos De Garcia, June 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59-$129

Penn & Teller, June 22, Kauffman Center. $39-$89

Tony Booth with Justin Trevino and Landon Dodd, June 22, Knuckleheads. $20

Tory Lanez, June 22, The Truman. $30

Walker Hayes, June 22, Kanza Hall. $15-$35

Air Supply, June 23, Ameristar. $45-$168.49

Chingy with Ying Yang Twins and Petey Pablo, June 23, Uptown. $36-$75

Crossroads Beer Fest with The M80s and more, June 23, Crossroads KC. $28-$66.50

Oh Wonder, June 23, Kansas City Live! $9.65-$45

Rainmakers with Nace Brothers, June 23, Knuckleheads. $15

Summer Breeze, June 23, Kanza Hall. $15

Jackson Browne, June 24, Music Hall. $50.50-$100.50

Carolyn Rose, June 25, Knuckleheads. $15

Chromeo with The Glitch Mob and Elohim, June 26, Crossroads KC. $38-$99

The Dead Boys, June 26, Riot Room. $20

Kesha and Macklemore, June 26, Sprint Center. $30.50-$100.50

Chicago and REO Speedwagon, June 27, Starlight. $39.50-$150

Trixie Mattel, June 27, The Truman. $40-$109.50

David Basse Trio, June 28, Knuckleheads. $15

The Flaming Lips, June 28, Uptown. $37-$75

Lonestar, June 28, Ameristar. $28-$48

Magic Sword, June 28, RecordBar. $15

Rich Homie Quan, June 28, Riot Room. $20-$25

Saving Abel, June 28, Aftershock. $20-$50

Slightly Stoopid with Stick Figure and Pepper, June 28, Crossroads KC. $25-$170

Gary Allan, June 29, Uptown. $49-$125

Nelly and Juvenile, June 29, Providence Amphitheater. $15-$99

The Posies, June 29, Riot Room. $20-$25

Russell Dickerson, June 29, The Truman. $18-$20

Weedeater with Zeke and Sierra, June 29, Riot Room. $20

Code Orange with Twitching Tongues and Vein, June 30, Granada. $16

KKFI 30th Anniversary with Sara Morgan, June 30, Folly. $15-$30

Red White & Boom starring Liam Payne, Echosmith, Madison Beer and more, June 30, Providence Amphitheater. $29.33-$59

Lee Greenwood and Dailey & Vincent, July 1, Kauffman Center. $39-$69

The Faceless with Lorna Shore and more, July 2, Riot Room. $17-$20

Immersion, July 3, RecordBar. $15

Carla Cooke, July 5, Knuckleheads. $15

Jason Ricci, July 5, Knuckleheads. $20

Vans Warped Tour, July 5, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $45-$55

Xscape with Bell Biv DeVoe and SWV, July 5, Sprint Center. $58-$88

Boz Scaggs, July 6, Uptown. $51.50-$125

Bush, July 6, VooDoo. $34.50-$44.50

Dale Watson with Outlaw Jim and The Whiskey Benders, July 6, Knuckleheads. $15

Discrepancies with Vista and more, July 6, Riot Room. $15

Evanescence and Lindsey Stirling, July 6, Starlight. $39.50-$135

STS9 with Tauk, July 6, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50

Paramore with Foster the People, July 7, Starlight. $35-$89.50

Rock N Roll Dream Concert, July 7, Providence Amphitheater. $20

Sara Morgan, July 7, Knuckleheads. $20

STS9 with Marvel Years and Kaminanda, July 7, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50

Walter Trout, July 7, Knuckleheads. $20

Hanson, July 8, VooDoo. $37.50-$62.50

Ray LaMontagne with Neko Case, July 8, Starlight. $39.50-$99.50

Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, July 9, Uptown. $35-$89

Jenny Lewis, July 10, The Truman. $28.50-$33

Matthew Sweet, July 10, Knuckleheads. $20

Styx and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts with Tesla, July 10, Starlight. $29.50-$149

The Black Dahlia Murder and Whitechapel, July 11, The Truman. $25-$28

Fantastic Negrito, July 11, Knuckleheads. $15

Otep, July 11, Aftershock. $18

Dallas Wayne with Kimberly Dunn, July 12, Knuckleheads. $15

Lee Brice, July 12, Kansas City Live. $15

Saint Paul & the Broken Bones, July 12, Crossroads KC. $26-$76.50

Boy Pablo, July 13, Encore. $15

The Comedy Get Down featuring Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez, July 13, Starlight. $35-$125

Foghat with SoulRoot, July 13, Kearney Amphitheater. $30

Hood Rich Pablo Juan, July 13, Riot Room. $15-$55

Jason Isbell and Turnpike Troubadours, July 13, Providence Amphitheater. $39.50-$75

Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, July 13, Ameristar. $35-$50

24hrs with Skinnyfromthe9 and Dice Soho, July 14, Riot Room. $20-$65

The Bacon Brothers, July 14, VooDoo. $24.50-$59.50

Imagine Dragons with Grace VanderWaal, July 14, Sprint Center. $29.50- $129.50

Jeremy Camp and Matthew West, July 14, Providence Amphitheater. $19-$59.50

Kenny Chesney, July 14, Arrowhead. $27-$425

Moe., July 14, The Truman. $28.50-$33

Village People with Victor Willis and DJ Mike Scott, July 14, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50

Watch What Crappens, July 14, RecordBar. $25-$75

Jesse McCartney, July 15, The Truman. $25-$395

Diana Krall, June 16, Kauffman Center. $45-$185

Seether, July 16, Uptown. $35-$55

ZZ Ward, July 16, The Truman. $25-$27

Foreigner with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, July 17, Starlight. $29.50-$199.50

Courtney Barnett, July 18, The Truman. $29.50-$33

Jimmie Vaughan, July 18, Knuckleheads. $20-$30

Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers, July 18, Starlight. $39.50-$159.50

Neurosis with Converge and Birds in Row, July 19, Granada. $32

Wayne Hancock with Scott Biram, July 19, Knuckleheads. $15

Daryl Hall and John Oates with Train, July 20, Sprint Center. $49.50-$129.50

The Handsome Family, July 20, Knuckleheads. $38.50

Jericho Jackson, July 20, Riot Room. $15

Kidz Bop, July 20, Starlight. $29-$49

Mark Farina with DeeJay Spinstyles and more, July 20, Riot Room. $15

Pomeroy, July 20, Knuckleheads. $20

Randy Bachman, July 20, Ameristar. $35-$55

Delbert McClinton with Roxy Roca, July 21, Knuckleheads. $35-$55

The Floozies with Opiuo, Sunsquabi and more, July 21, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50

Halsey, July 21, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.50-$55.50

Red Line Chemistry, July 21, Aftershock. $18

Tom MacDonald with Cody Carr and J Vassar, July 21, Riot Room. $15

Black Milk with Shawn Majors, The Royal Chief and more, July 23, Riot Room. $15

Robert Cray, July 23, Knuckleheads. $32.50-$52.50

Shania Twain, July 24, Sprint Center. $29.95-$149.95

Journey and Def Leppard, July 25, Sprint Center. $41-$95.50

Benighted with Bleed The Victim and more, July 26, Riot Room. $15

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, July 27, Knuckleheads. $22.50

Buzz Beach Ball featuring Portugal. The Man, Awolnation, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more, July 27, Providence Amphitheater. $25-$75

Halestorm and In This Moment with New Years Day, July 27, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $19-$49.50

Ron White, July 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $51.50-$61.50

Billy Gardell, July 28, Ameristar. $35-$50

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, July 28, Knuckleheads. $15

Hairball, July 28, Crossroads KC. $20-$46.50

Tyler Farr with Noe Palma, July 28, Kearney Amphitheater. $40

William Clark Green, July 28, Riot Room. $15

“Bring It!” Live, July 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.75-$49.75

Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, July 29, RecordBar. $25

Agent Orange with FEA, July 31, RecordBar. $15

Walk the Moon, July 31, Crossroads KC. $36-$159

Band of Horses with Bonny Doon, Aug. 1, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50

Erasure, Aug. 1, Uptown. $35-$79.50

Kinky Friedman, Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. $45

Wheeler Walker Jr., Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. $20

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Aug. 3, Crossroads KC. Sold out.

Deafheaven with Drab Majesty and Uniform, Aug. 4, Granada. $18

Sara Morgan, Aug. 4, Knuckleheads. $20

Toad the Wet Sprocket, Aug. 4, The Truman. $42-$123.45

Alice Cooper, Aug. 6, Kauffman Center. $49-$109

G-Eazy with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign and more, Aug. 7, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $22-$79

Ninja Sex Party, Aug. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$35

Shinedown and Godsmack, Aug. 8, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $29.50-$99.50

“American Idol” Live! Aug. 9, Uptown. $35-$95

Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld, Aug. 9, Starlight. $40-$69.50

Highly Suspect, Aug. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50

David Feherty, Aug. 10, Kauffman Center. $54.96-$69.42

Los Lobos and Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Greyhounds, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. $59.50

Radolescents with The Hajj, Aug. 10, Riot Room. $15

Food Truck Fest featuring PetRocks and Annie Up, Aug. 11, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$31.50

Jesse Dayton, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. $15-$25

The Temptations, Aug. 11, Ameristar. $35-$55

Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Aug. 14, Sprint Center. $35-$199.50

Old Crow Medicine Show, Aug. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32-$44

The Smashing Pumpkins with Metric, Aug. 16, Sprint Center. $32-$128

Father John Misty, Aug. 17, Uptown. $35-$55

Keith Urban with Kelsea Ballerini, Aug. 17, Sprint Center. $41-$95.50

Chris D’Elia, Aug. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$75

Sam Smith, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. $35-$123

Gen-X Summer Tour featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm, Aug. 19, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$49.50

Happy Together Tour, Aug. 19, Kauffman Center. $49-$89

Toto, Aug. 21, Crossroads KC. $30-$81.50

Niall Horan with Maren Morris, Aug. 22, Starlight. $37-$107

Mary Gauthier, Aug. 23, Knuckleheads. $18

Paul Thorn, Aug. 24-26, Knuckleheads. $20-$75

Wyclef Jean with Blackalicious, Aug. 24, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50

David Cross, Aug. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.99

Logan Mize, Aug. 25, Granada. $15

Tower of Power, Aug. 25, Ameristar. $40-$192

Upchurch the Redneck, Moonshine Bandits, Big Smo and more, Aug. 25, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50

Bill Maher, Aug. 26, Music Hall. $49.50-$125

Luke Bryan with Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26, Sprint Center. $39.75-$89.75

Jason Mraz with Brett Dennen, Aug. 31, Starlight. $29-$100

Shakey Graves with Twin Peaks, Aug. 31, The Truman. $25-$27

Counting Crows with Live, Sept. 1, Starlight. $29.75-$149.75

Darryl Worley with Travis Marvin, Sept. 1, Kearney Amphitheater. $25

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Sept. 1, Knuckleheads. $28.50

Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull, Sept. 1, Starlight. $49.50-$125

Sales with No Vacation, Sept. 2, Bottleneck. $15

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Sept. 3, Starlight. $36-$175

Superorganism, Sept. 4, Riot Room. $18

Amanda Shires, Sept. 5, Knuckleheads. $25

Boy George and Culture Club and The B-52s with Tom Bailey, Sept. 7, Starlight. $35-$145

Jeanne Robertson, Sept. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$54.50

Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, Mark Chesnutt, Travis Marvin and more, Sept. 7, Providence Amphitheater. $25-$70

Déjà Vu 2018, Sept. 8, Providence Amphitheater. $20

KKFI Crossroads Music Fest, Sept. 8, RecordBar. $20-$25

O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson, Sept. 8, Starlight. $35-$89.50

Taylor Swift, Sept. 8, Arrowhead. $45.50-$420.50

Needtobreathe with Johnnyswim and Forest Blakk, Sept. 9, Starlight. $35.95-$69.95

Punch Brothers, Sept. 9, Kauffman Center. $29-$59

Alice in Chains, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$59.50

The Exploited with Total Chaos and Sidewalk Celebrity, Sept. 11, Riot Room. $20-$25

Gary Numan, Sept. 11, Madrid. $25-$55

Maroon 5 with Julia Michaels, Sept. 11, Sprint Center. $49.50-$149.50

Bullet for My Valentine, Sept. 13, VooDoo. $32.50-$57.50

Dispatch with Nahko and Medicine for the People, Sept. 13, Crossroads KC. $27.50-$82.50

Koe Wetzel, Sept. 13, Granada. $16

Gillian Welch, Sept. 14, Folly. $32.50-$36.50

“Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes,” Sept. 14-16, Sprint Center. $22-$82

Steven Seagulls with Restless String Band, Sept. 14, Bottleneck. $18

Brett Eldredge with Devin Dawson, Sept. 15, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$59.50

David Baase 16-Piece Big Band, Sept. 15, Knuckleheads. $15

Shooter Jennings with Ben Haggard, Sept. 15, Legacy Park Amphitheater. $15

Sloan, Sept. 17, Riot Room. $20-$25

Deep Purple and Judas Priest, Sept. 18, Starlight. $29.75-$159.75

J. Cole with Young Thug, Sept. 18, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50

Andrew W.K., Sept. 19, RecordBar. $18

Vicious Rumors, Sept. 18, Riot Room. $15

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World, Sept. 19, Folly. $39-$150

Alestorm with Gloryhammer, Sept. 20, Riot Room. $22-$25

DJ Pauly D, Sept. 20, Granada. $25-$85

Band of Heathens, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $15

Billy Joel, Sept. 21, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$149.50

Fall Out Boy with Machine Gun Kelly, Sept. 21, Sprint Center. $30.50-$70.50

Tanya Tucker, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $58.50

Cornstock Concert on the Hill, Sept. 22, North Lake Park, Garnett, Kan. $20

Leslie Odom Jr. with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 22, Kauffman Center $49-$150

Murder By Death, Sept. 22, Granada. $18

Ronnie Millsap, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50

The Record Company, Sept. 25, Madrid. $26-$43.50

Honne, Sept. 27, Granada. $16

Keb’ Mo’ Band, Sept. 27, Uptown. $35-$79

Taj Mahal with Otis Taylor, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50

Car Seat Headrest with Naked Giants, Sept. 28, Crossroads KC. $9.65-$56.50

Andrew Bird with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 29, Kauffman Center $35-$80

Carbon Leaf, Sept. 29, Knuckleheads. $22

Ben Howard with Wye Oak, Oct. 2, Uptown. $43-$73

Death Cab for Cutie with Charly Bliss, Oct. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$46.50

Black Violin, Oct. 3, Kauffman Center. $29-$49

Børns, Oct. 3, Uptown. $29-$48

Eric Schwartz, Oct. 3, Bottleneck. $15

Café Tacvba, Oct. 5, Uptown. $37-$57

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $18.50

Tommy Emmanuel, Oct. 7, Liberty Hall. $29-$75

Foo Fighters, Oct. 12, Sprint Center. $49.50-$99

Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13, Arrowhead. $35-$116

Gerardo Ortiz with T3R Elemento and Kevin Ortiz, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$149

J Balvin, Oct. 13, Sprint Center. $29.95-$350

Ezra Furman with Transangleic and Exodus, Oct. 14, Bottleneck. $25

Eden, Oct. 18, The Truman. $20-$25

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 18, Sprint Center. $69.50-$229.50

Kansas, Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$125

Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $22.50

Blues Caravan with Bernard Allison, Vanj Sky and Mike Zito, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $20

Groove Fest with Kris Lager Band, Groovement, The MGDs and more, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $15

Chanticleer, Oct. 24, Kauffman Center. $19-$59

MercyMe, Oct. 25-26, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $25.75-$74.75

Colony House, Oct. 26, Bottleneck. $16

Goo Goo Dolls, Oct. 28, Uptown. $45-$99

Kamasi Washington, Oct. 29, The Truman. $32.50-$35

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Oct. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$79.50

Bettye LaVette, Nov. 1, Knuckleheads. $35-$55

Tom Papa, Nov. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$52.50

Lil Xan, Nov. 4, Uptown. $30

Carol Burnett, Nov. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $65-$175

Gary Clarke Jr., Nov. 6, Uptown. $35-$69.50

John Prine with Conor Oberst, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $62.50-$102.50

Celtic Thunder, Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50-$75

Allen Stone with Nick Waterhouse, Dec. 5, Knuckleheads. $25

Lewis Black, Dec. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50

Justin Timberlake, Dec. 10, Sprint Center. $49.50-$228

George Winston, Dec. 12, Kauffman Center. $27-$57

Elton John, Feb. 13, Sprint Center. $49.50-$224.50

Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. $65-$135

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com

