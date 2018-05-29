Tickets on sale June 1: Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite, Oak Ridge Boys, Lo Key

On sale Friday, June 1
Lo Key, Aug. 11, VooDoo. $19.50-$24.50
Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, Sept. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50
Oak Ridge Boys, Sept. 29, Ameristar. $35-$50
The Dead South with Split Lip Rayfield and The Mighty Pines, Oct. 19, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50
Steven Curtis Chapman, Nov. 15, Folly. $24.05-$75
Los Tigres del Norte and Alejandro Fernandez, Nov. 17, Sprint Center. $61-$181
On sale Monday, June 4
Michael McDonald, Aug. 12, Lied Center. $21-$75
Tootie Heath Trio featuring Emmet Cohen, Sept. 24-25, Lied Center. $19-$35
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Oct. 11, Lied Center. $21-$60
Emmylou Harris, Oct. 13, Yardley Hall. $40-$68
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Oct. 14, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
Loudon Wainwright III, Oct. 17, Lied Center. $16-$30
OK Go, Oct. 20, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
Amirah Sackett, Oct. 24, Lied Center. $14-$25
Aida Cuevas, Oct. 26, Yardley Hall. $23-$38
Purna Loka Ensemble, Oct. 28, Lied Center. $16-$30
The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute, Nov. 4, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
Soweto Gospel Choir, Nov. 9, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
Don Felder, Nov. 10, Yardley Hall. $32-$78
Marilyn Maye with Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, Nov. 11, Yardley Hall. $27-$80
Lee Rocker, Nov. 17, Yardley Hall. $29-$45
The Priests, Nov. 18, Yardley Hall. $29-$75
Angela Hagenbach Quintet, Dec. 2, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Vincent Herring Duo, Dec. 3-4, Lied Center. $19-$35
Under the Streetlamp, Dec. 8, Yardley Hall. $21-$45
Eddie Moore and Pamela Baskin-Watson, Jan. 20, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Lisa Loeb, Feb. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$38
Dumpstaphunk and George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Feb. 8, Lied Center. $14-$25
David Wilcox, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $16-$30
Hot Club KC, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Niyaz, March 8, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25
Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35
Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40
KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25
Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30
Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49
Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38
On the way
Bret Michaels, Sept. 15, Ameristar. $48.50. On sale June 8.
Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Oct. 5, Ameristar. $15-$25. On sale June 15.
New and noteworthy
Tanner Braungardt, June 24, Uptown. $46
La Santa Cecilia, July 10, Granada. $20
Trivium, July 15, Granada. $20
Mike Zito, July 19, Knuckleheads. $30
Mya, July 27, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Drake with Migos, July 31, Sprint Center. $59.50-$179.50
Between the Buried and Me, Born of Osiris, Veil of Maya and more, Aug. 2, Uptown. $29.50
All Time Low and Dashboard Confessional, Aug. 4, Uptown. $30-$75
Badfish, Aug. 4, Crossroads KC. $16.50-$46.50
Thievery Corporation, Aug. 5, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50
The Psychedelic Furs, Aug. 7, Granada. $30
Insane Clown Posse with Freddy Grimes, Aug. 8, Granada. $28
Backwoods Riot Concert Series featuring Bezz Believe, Seckond Chaynce and more, Aug. 9, Riot Room. $25-$75
Joe Rogan, Aug. 10, Starlight. $39.50-$69.50
Junior Brown with Jesse Dayton, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. $20
Marisela y Amanda Miguel, Aug. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50-$150
BoDeans, Aug. 23, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$71.50
Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Sept. 1, Sprint Center. $62-$152
Fozzy with Adelitas Way, Sept. 1, Aftershock. $25
Brent Faiyaz, Sept. 5, RecordBar. $20-$25
Carlos Mencia, Sept. 7, Ameristar. $35-$50
Monsters of Mock with Almost Kiss and KC/DC, Sept. 15, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$46.50
Nothing But Thieves, Sept. 15, The Truman. $19-$44
Billy Idol, Sept. 21, Uptown. $45-$125
Iron & Wine, Sept. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28-$47.50
Samantha Fish, Sept. 21, Crossroads KC. $17.50-$66.50
The Clairvoyants, Sept. 22, Ameristar. $35-$55
Trevor Noah, Sept. 22, Lied Center. $40-$75
Sting and Shaggy, Oct. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $74.50-$144.50
Puddles Pity Party, Oct. 11, Folly. $30-$100
The Church, Oct. 14, RecordBar. $25
4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince, Oct. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$85
Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Nov. 24, Sprint Center. $45-$123
98 Degrees, Nov. 30, Ameristar. $57.50-$72.50
Shawn Mendes, July 19, 2019, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50
Also on sale
Building Cultural Bridges Through Jazz, May 31, Gem. $20
David Bromberg Quintet, May 31, Knuckleheads. $35
#Imomsohard, May 31, Starlight. $35-$69
John Bryne Band, May 31, Kansas City Irish Center. $15
Al Stewart, June 1, Polsky Theatre. $35
Brad Cunningham and Kyle Pudenz, June 1, Knuckleheads. $15
Parquet Courts with Goat Girl, June 1, Granada. $18
Psycroptic, Ingested and more, June 1, Riot Room. $20
The Reunion Beatles — Fantasy Tribute, June 1, Folly. $19.68-$47
Trace Adkins, June 1, Uptown. $39-$89
Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall, June 2, Starlight. $25-$95
Herman’s Hermits, June 2, Ameristar. $35-$50
Katy Guillen & the Girls, June 2, Knuckleheads. $15-$40
Pegboard Nerds, June 2, Aura. $20
Rockfest featuring Five Finger Death Punch, Ghost, Stone Temple Pilots and more, June 2, Kansas Speedway. $59.50-$119.50
Vocal Standard with GQ, June 2, Unity Temple on the Plaza. $20
The Alan Parsons Live Project, June 3, Uptown. $44-$99
Ween, June 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$55
Diamond Platnumz, June 4, Visions Reception Hall. $35
Cracker, June 5, Knuckleheads. $20
Jacksepticeye, June 6, Uptown. $25-$40
Third Day, June 6, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $19.92-$38
David Byrne, June 7, Kauffman Center. $54-$194
Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly, June 7, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $45-$75
Har Mar Superstar, June 7, RecordBar. $17
John Butler Trio with Mama Kin, June 7, Crossroads KC. $26-$81.50
Nick Swardson, June 7, Uptown. $32-$59.50
Brit Floyd, June 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$75
Cold War Kids, June 8, KC Live! $15-$45
Greaser’s Ball featuring Reverend Horton Heat, Big Sandy and more, June 8, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$66.50
Music for Samantha Benefit Concert, June 8, McDowell Farms. $15
Summerland, Blake Berglund and Belle Plaine, June 8, Squeezebox Theater. $20
Upon a Burning Body and Volumes, June 8, Aftershock. $20
Creed Bratton, June 9, Riot Room. $20-$25
Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three, June 9, Sprint Center. $55.75-$90.75
Femmes of Rock, June 9, Ameristar. $25
Making Movies, June 9, Knuckleheads. $20
Valentino Khan, June 9, Aura. $15
Eric Bellinger, June 10, Granada. $20
Ledisi with Melanie Fiona and Tweet, June 10, Uptown. $35-$85
Yes, June 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$99.50
Little Dragon with Vic Mensa, June 11, VooDoo. $29.50-$82
Meg Myers with Other Americans, June 11, Riot Room. Sold out.
Middle Kids with Duncan Fellows, June 11, RecordBar. $15
U.S. Bombs, June 11, Riot Room. $15
D.O.A. with MDC, June 12, Riot Room. $20
First Aid Kit, June 12, The Truman. Sold out.
Merkules with Scotty Wu and C The Gray, June 13, Riot Room. $20-$25
Glenn Miller Orchestra, June 14, Kauffman Center. $48-$68
Neal Brennan, June 14, The Truman. $27.50-$35
Buddy Guy with Quinn Sullivan, John Mayall and Carolyn Wonderland, June 15, Knuckleheads. $58.50
Dr. Dog, June 15, The Truman. $25
Get Dusted with Cupcakke, June 15, Riot Room. $20
Haystak, June 15, Aftershock. $20-$40
Mike Finnigan and Phantom Blues Band, June 15, Liberty Hall. $31-$36
Primus and Mastodon, June 15, Providence Amphitheater. $34.50-$89.50
Tank and Lyfe Jennings, June 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$125
Atlantic Express featuring Hal Wakes, June 16, Knuckleheads. $20
The Blasters with Clownvis Presley, June 16, Knuckleheads. $22.50-$32.50
Chon with Polyphia, Ttng and Tricot, June 16, Granada. $20
Hemlock, June 16, Aftershock. $15
Home Free, June 16, Kearney Amphitheater. $35
Hop Along, June 16, Riot Room. $15
Russ, June 16, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39.95-$59.95
Dance Gavin Dance, June 17, The Truman. $22-$28.50
Days N’ Daze, June 17, Riot Room. $20
Everclear, Marcy Playground and Local H, June 17, Crossroads KC. $25-$299
Japanese Breakfast, June 17, RecordBar. $15
Dirty Heads with Iration, The Movement and Pacific Dub, June 18, Crossroads KC. $31-$119
Typhoon, June 18, RecordBar. $18
Brandi Carlile, June 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32-$44
Boyz II Men, June 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$150
Devon Allman Project with Duane Betts and Amanda Fish, June 21, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50
Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, June 21, The Truman. $29.50-$33.50
Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam with King Leg, June 21, Starlight. $33-$125
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, June 22, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Jacquees and Dreezy, June 22, VooDoo. $33-$53
Jeff Austin Band, June 22, Granada. $15-$18
The Ben Miller Band, June 22, Knuckleheads. $15
Legado 7, El De La Guitarra, Arsenal Effectivo and Hijos De Garcia, June 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59-$129
Penn & Teller, June 22, Kauffman Center. $39-$89
Tony Booth with Justin Trevino and Landon Dodd, June 22, Knuckleheads. $20
Tory Lanez, June 22, The Truman. $30
Walker Hayes, June 22, Kanza Hall. $15-$35
Air Supply, June 23, Ameristar. $45-$168.49
Chingy with Ying Yang Twins and Petey Pablo, June 23, Uptown. $36-$75
Crossroads Beer Fest with The M80s and more, June 23, Crossroads KC. $28-$66.50
Oh Wonder, June 23, Kansas City Live! $9.65-$45
Rainmakers with Nace Brothers, June 23, Knuckleheads. $15
Summer Breeze, June 23, Kanza Hall. $15
Jackson Browne, June 24, Music Hall. $50.50-$100.50
Carolyn Rose, June 25, Knuckleheads. $15
Chromeo with The Glitch Mob and Elohim, June 26, Crossroads KC. $38-$99
The Dead Boys, June 26, Riot Room. $20
Kesha and Macklemore, June 26, Sprint Center. $30.50-$100.50
Chicago and REO Speedwagon, June 27, Starlight. $39.50-$150
Trixie Mattel, June 27, The Truman. $40-$109.50
David Basse Trio, June 28, Knuckleheads. $15
The Flaming Lips, June 28, Uptown. $37-$75
Lonestar, June 28, Ameristar. $28-$48
Magic Sword, June 28, RecordBar. $15
Rich Homie Quan, June 28, Riot Room. $20-$25
Saving Abel, June 28, Aftershock. $20-$50
Slightly Stoopid with Stick Figure and Pepper, June 28, Crossroads KC. $25-$170
Gary Allan, June 29, Uptown. $49-$125
Nelly and Juvenile, June 29, Providence Amphitheater. $15-$99
The Posies, June 29, Riot Room. $20-$25
Russell Dickerson, June 29, The Truman. $18-$20
Weedeater with Zeke and Sierra, June 29, Riot Room. $20
Code Orange with Twitching Tongues and Vein, June 30, Granada. $16
KKFI 30th Anniversary with Sara Morgan, June 30, Folly. $15-$30
Red White & Boom starring Liam Payne, Echosmith, Madison Beer and more, June 30, Providence Amphitheater. $29.33-$59
Lee Greenwood and Dailey & Vincent, July 1, Kauffman Center. $39-$69
The Faceless with Lorna Shore and more, July 2, Riot Room. $17-$20
Immersion, July 3, RecordBar. $15
Carla Cooke, July 5, Knuckleheads. $15
Jason Ricci, July 5, Knuckleheads. $20
Vans Warped Tour, July 5, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $45-$55
Xscape with Bell Biv DeVoe and SWV, July 5, Sprint Center. $58-$88
Boz Scaggs, July 6, Uptown. $51.50-$125
Bush, July 6, VooDoo. $34.50-$44.50
Dale Watson with Outlaw Jim and The Whiskey Benders, July 6, Knuckleheads. $15
Discrepancies with Vista and more, July 6, Riot Room. $15
Evanescence and Lindsey Stirling, July 6, Starlight. $39.50-$135
STS9 with Tauk, July 6, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50
Paramore with Foster the People, July 7, Starlight. $35-$89.50
Rock N Roll Dream Concert, July 7, Providence Amphitheater. $20
Sara Morgan, July 7, Knuckleheads. $20
STS9 with Marvel Years and Kaminanda, July 7, Crossroads KC. $30-$76.50
Walter Trout, July 7, Knuckleheads. $20
Hanson, July 8, VooDoo. $37.50-$62.50
Ray LaMontagne with Neko Case, July 8, Starlight. $39.50-$99.50
Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, July 9, Uptown. $35-$89
Jenny Lewis, July 10, The Truman. $28.50-$33
Matthew Sweet, July 10, Knuckleheads. $20
Styx and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts with Tesla, July 10, Starlight. $29.50-$149
The Black Dahlia Murder and Whitechapel, July 11, The Truman. $25-$28
Fantastic Negrito, July 11, Knuckleheads. $15
Otep, July 11, Aftershock. $18
Dallas Wayne with Kimberly Dunn, July 12, Knuckleheads. $15
Lee Brice, July 12, Kansas City Live. $15
Saint Paul & the Broken Bones, July 12, Crossroads KC. $26-$76.50
Boy Pablo, July 13, Encore. $15
The Comedy Get Down featuring Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez, July 13, Starlight. $35-$125
Foghat with SoulRoot, July 13, Kearney Amphitheater. $30
Hood Rich Pablo Juan, July 13, Riot Room. $15-$55
Jason Isbell and Turnpike Troubadours, July 13, Providence Amphitheater. $39.50-$75
Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, July 13, Ameristar. $35-$50
24hrs with Skinnyfromthe9 and Dice Soho, July 14, Riot Room. $20-$65
The Bacon Brothers, July 14, VooDoo. $24.50-$59.50
Imagine Dragons with Grace VanderWaal, July 14, Sprint Center. $29.50- $129.50
Jeremy Camp and Matthew West, July 14, Providence Amphitheater. $19-$59.50
Kenny Chesney, July 14, Arrowhead. $27-$425
Moe., July 14, The Truman. $28.50-$33
Village People with Victor Willis and DJ Mike Scott, July 14, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Watch What Crappens, July 14, RecordBar. $25-$75
Jesse McCartney, July 15, The Truman. $25-$395
Diana Krall, June 16, Kauffman Center. $45-$185
Seether, July 16, Uptown. $35-$55
ZZ Ward, July 16, The Truman. $25-$27
Foreigner with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, July 17, Starlight. $29.50-$199.50
Courtney Barnett, July 18, The Truman. $29.50-$33
Jimmie Vaughan, July 18, Knuckleheads. $20-$30
Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers, July 18, Starlight. $39.50-$159.50
Neurosis with Converge and Birds in Row, July 19, Granada. $32
Wayne Hancock with Scott Biram, July 19, Knuckleheads. $15
Daryl Hall and John Oates with Train, July 20, Sprint Center. $49.50-$129.50
The Handsome Family, July 20, Knuckleheads. $38.50
Jericho Jackson, July 20, Riot Room. $15
Kidz Bop, July 20, Starlight. $29-$49
Mark Farina with DeeJay Spinstyles and more, July 20, Riot Room. $15
Pomeroy, July 20, Knuckleheads. $20
Randy Bachman, July 20, Ameristar. $35-$55
Delbert McClinton with Roxy Roca, July 21, Knuckleheads. $35-$55
The Floozies with Opiuo, Sunsquabi and more, July 21, Crossroads KC. $20-$66.50
Halsey, July 21, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.50-$55.50
Red Line Chemistry, July 21, Aftershock. $18
Tom MacDonald with Cody Carr and J Vassar, July 21, Riot Room. $15
Black Milk with Shawn Majors, The Royal Chief and more, July 23, Riot Room. $15
Robert Cray, July 23, Knuckleheads. $32.50-$52.50
Shania Twain, July 24, Sprint Center. $29.95-$149.95
Journey and Def Leppard, July 25, Sprint Center. $41-$95.50
Benighted with Bleed The Victim and more, July 26, Riot Room. $15
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, July 27, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Buzz Beach Ball featuring Portugal. The Man, Awolnation, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more, July 27, Providence Amphitheater. $25-$75
Halestorm and In This Moment with New Years Day, July 27, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $19-$49.50
Ron White, July 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $51.50-$61.50
Billy Gardell, July 28, Ameristar. $35-$50
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, July 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Hairball, July 28, Crossroads KC. $20-$46.50
Tyler Farr with Noe Palma, July 28, Kearney Amphitheater. $40
William Clark Green, July 28, Riot Room. $15
“Bring It!” Live, July 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.75-$49.75
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, July 29, RecordBar. $25
Agent Orange with FEA, July 31, RecordBar. $15
Walk the Moon, July 31, Crossroads KC. $36-$159
Band of Horses with Bonny Doon, Aug. 1, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50
Erasure, Aug. 1, Uptown. $35-$79.50
Kinky Friedman, Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. $45
Wheeler Walker Jr., Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. $20
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Aug. 3, Crossroads KC. Sold out.
Deafheaven with Drab Majesty and Uniform, Aug. 4, Granada. $18
Sara Morgan, Aug. 4, Knuckleheads. $20
Toad the Wet Sprocket, Aug. 4, The Truman. $42-$123.45
Alice Cooper, Aug. 6, Kauffman Center. $49-$109
G-Eazy with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign and more, Aug. 7, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $22-$79
Ninja Sex Party, Aug. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$35
Shinedown and Godsmack, Aug. 8, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $29.50-$99.50
“American Idol” Live! Aug. 9, Uptown. $35-$95
Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld, Aug. 9, Starlight. $40-$69.50
Highly Suspect, Aug. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50
David Feherty, Aug. 10, Kauffman Center. $54.96-$69.42
Los Lobos and Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Greyhounds, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. $59.50
Radolescents with The Hajj, Aug. 10, Riot Room. $15
Food Truck Fest featuring PetRocks and Annie Up, Aug. 11, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$31.50
Jesse Dayton, Aug. 11, Knuckleheads. $15-$25
The Temptations, Aug. 11, Ameristar. $35-$55
Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, Aug. 14, Sprint Center. $35-$199.50
Old Crow Medicine Show, Aug. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32-$44
The Smashing Pumpkins with Metric, Aug. 16, Sprint Center. $32-$128
Father John Misty, Aug. 17, Uptown. $35-$55
Keith Urban with Kelsea Ballerini, Aug. 17, Sprint Center. $41-$95.50
Chris D’Elia, Aug. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$75
Sam Smith, Aug. 18, Sprint Center. $35-$123
Gen-X Summer Tour featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm, Aug. 19, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$49.50
Happy Together Tour, Aug. 19, Kauffman Center. $49-$89
Toto, Aug. 21, Crossroads KC. $30-$81.50
Niall Horan with Maren Morris, Aug. 22, Starlight. $37-$107
Mary Gauthier, Aug. 23, Knuckleheads. $18
Paul Thorn, Aug. 24-26, Knuckleheads. $20-$75
Wyclef Jean with Blackalicious, Aug. 24, Crossroads KC. $28-$76.50
David Cross, Aug. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.99
Logan Mize, Aug. 25, Granada. $15
Tower of Power, Aug. 25, Ameristar. $40-$192
Upchurch the Redneck, Moonshine Bandits, Big Smo and more, Aug. 25, Crossroads KC. $25-$76.50
Bill Maher, Aug. 26, Music Hall. $49.50-$125
Luke Bryan with Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26, Sprint Center. $39.75-$89.75
Jason Mraz with Brett Dennen, Aug. 31, Starlight. $29-$100
Shakey Graves with Twin Peaks, Aug. 31, The Truman. $25-$27
Counting Crows with Live, Sept. 1, Starlight. $29.75-$149.75
Darryl Worley with Travis Marvin, Sept. 1, Kearney Amphitheater. $25
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Sept. 1, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull, Sept. 1, Starlight. $49.50-$125
Sales with No Vacation, Sept. 2, Bottleneck. $15
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Sept. 3, Starlight. $36-$175
Superorganism, Sept. 4, Riot Room. $18
Amanda Shires, Sept. 5, Knuckleheads. $25
Boy George and Culture Club and The B-52s with Tom Bailey, Sept. 7, Starlight. $35-$145
Jeanne Robertson, Sept. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$54.50
Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, Mark Chesnutt, Travis Marvin and more, Sept. 7, Providence Amphitheater. $25-$70
Déjà Vu 2018, Sept. 8, Providence Amphitheater. $20
KKFI Crossroads Music Fest, Sept. 8, RecordBar. $20-$25
O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson, Sept. 8, Starlight. $35-$89.50
Taylor Swift, Sept. 8, Arrowhead. $45.50-$420.50
Needtobreathe with Johnnyswim and Forest Blakk, Sept. 9, Starlight. $35.95-$69.95
Punch Brothers, Sept. 9, Kauffman Center. $29-$59
Alice in Chains, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$59.50
The Exploited with Total Chaos and Sidewalk Celebrity, Sept. 11, Riot Room. $20-$25
Gary Numan, Sept. 11, Madrid. $25-$55
Maroon 5 with Julia Michaels, Sept. 11, Sprint Center. $49.50-$149.50
Bullet for My Valentine, Sept. 13, VooDoo. $32.50-$57.50
Dispatch with Nahko and Medicine for the People, Sept. 13, Crossroads KC. $27.50-$82.50
Koe Wetzel, Sept. 13, Granada. $16
Gillian Welch, Sept. 14, Folly. $32.50-$36.50
“Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes,” Sept. 14-16, Sprint Center. $22-$82
Steven Seagulls with Restless String Band, Sept. 14, Bottleneck. $18
Brett Eldredge with Devin Dawson, Sept. 15, Providence Amphitheater. $20-$59.50
David Baase 16-Piece Big Band, Sept. 15, Knuckleheads. $15
Shooter Jennings with Ben Haggard, Sept. 15, Legacy Park Amphitheater. $15
Sloan, Sept. 17, Riot Room. $20-$25
Deep Purple and Judas Priest, Sept. 18, Starlight. $29.75-$159.75
J. Cole with Young Thug, Sept. 18, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
Andrew W.K., Sept. 19, RecordBar. $18
Vicious Rumors, Sept. 18, Riot Room. $15
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World, Sept. 19, Folly. $39-$150
Alestorm with Gloryhammer, Sept. 20, Riot Room. $22-$25
DJ Pauly D, Sept. 20, Granada. $25-$85
Band of Heathens, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Billy Joel, Sept. 21, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$149.50
Fall Out Boy with Machine Gun Kelly, Sept. 21, Sprint Center. $30.50-$70.50
Tanya Tucker, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $58.50
Cornstock Concert on the Hill, Sept. 22, North Lake Park, Garnett, Kan. $20
Leslie Odom Jr. with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 22, Kauffman Center $49-$150
Murder By Death, Sept. 22, Granada. $18
Ronnie Millsap, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50
The Record Company, Sept. 25, Madrid. $26-$43.50
Honne, Sept. 27, Granada. $16
Keb’ Mo’ Band, Sept. 27, Uptown. $35-$79
Taj Mahal with Otis Taylor, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50
Car Seat Headrest with Naked Giants, Sept. 28, Crossroads KC. $9.65-$56.50
Andrew Bird with Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 29, Kauffman Center $35-$80
Carbon Leaf, Sept. 29, Knuckleheads. $22
Ben Howard with Wye Oak, Oct. 2, Uptown. $43-$73
Death Cab for Cutie with Charly Bliss, Oct. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$46.50
Black Violin, Oct. 3, Kauffman Center. $29-$49
Børns, Oct. 3, Uptown. $29-$48
Eric Schwartz, Oct. 3, Bottleneck. $15
Café Tacvba, Oct. 5, Uptown. $37-$57
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $18.50
Tommy Emmanuel, Oct. 7, Liberty Hall. $29-$75
Foo Fighters, Oct. 12, Sprint Center. $49.50-$99
Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13, Arrowhead. $35-$116
Gerardo Ortiz with T3R Elemento and Kevin Ortiz, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$149
J Balvin, Oct. 13, Sprint Center. $29.95-$350
Ezra Furman with Transangleic and Exodus, Oct. 14, Bottleneck. $25
Eden, Oct. 18, The Truman. $20-$25
Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 18, Sprint Center. $69.50-$229.50
Kansas, Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$125
Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Blues Caravan with Bernard Allison, Vanj Sky and Mike Zito, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $20
Groove Fest with Kris Lager Band, Groovement, The MGDs and more, Oct. 20, Knuckleheads. $15
Chanticleer, Oct. 24, Kauffman Center. $19-$59
MercyMe, Oct. 25-26, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $25.75-$74.75
Colony House, Oct. 26, Bottleneck. $16
Goo Goo Dolls, Oct. 28, Uptown. $45-$99
Kamasi Washington, Oct. 29, The Truman. $32.50-$35
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Oct. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$79.50
Bettye LaVette, Nov. 1, Knuckleheads. $35-$55
Tom Papa, Nov. 1, The Truman. $27.50-$52.50
Lil Xan, Nov. 4, Uptown. $30
Carol Burnett, Nov. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $65-$175
Gary Clarke Jr., Nov. 6, Uptown. $35-$69.50
John Prine with Conor Oberst, Nov. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $62.50-$102.50
Celtic Thunder, Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $50-$75
Allen Stone with Nick Waterhouse, Dec. 5, Knuckleheads. $25
Lewis Black, Dec. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50
Justin Timberlake, Dec. 10, Sprint Center. $49.50-$228
George Winston, Dec. 12, Kauffman Center. $27-$57
Elton John, Feb. 13, Sprint Center. $49.50-$224.50
Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. $65-$135
