Kansas announces tour for 40th anniversary of 'Point of Know Return' album

See what happens when you close your eyes?
Only for a moment.
And the moment's gone.
Then 40 years disappear, too.
And if you're the band Kansas, you decide to celebrate the 40th anniversary of your best-selling album, "Point of Know Return" and its biggest hit, "Dust in the Wind," by taking it on the road.
Following the 40th anniversary tour of its "Leftoverture" album, Kansas has announced a 2018 theater tour for "Point of Know Return."
The rock band born in Topeka will perform closest to home on Oct. 19 at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City.
"It's not easy to avoid 'Point of Know Return,' Kansas' enigmatic fifth studio album on Kirshner/CBS, whose title track is still a fixture of rock radio and the subject of debate and admiration in films like High Fidelity and The Rocker," writes Billboard.
For the first time, Kansas will perform the entire album.
After the success of "Leftoverture," "it was hard to imagine when we released 'Point of Know Return' that this album would be even bigger, but it was," Kansas guitarist Rich Williams said in a press release.
"From the album artwork to the song ‘Dust in the Wind,’ the album 'Point of Know Return' is really ingrained in rock 'n' roll history and even in popular culture."
Clearly.
Last month Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan, a three-time world champion making his last trip to the Olympics, skated to "Dust in the Wind" at the Winter Olympics, turning the 1977 Kansas classic into a trending Twitter topic for one brief, shining moment.
For the "Leftoverture" anniversary tour, "we took a different approach and after a couple years not playing major markets, we returned with sets that were really special in places like Atlanta, Nashville and Los Angeles," touring agent Keith Naisbitt of APA told Billboard.
"It took the band to a whole new level and now we're getting ready for Point of Know Return, which is obviously a bigger album and will mean the biggest shows we possibly can play."
Ronnie Platt replaced lead singer Steve Walsh, who retired in 2014, and will front the group as he did on the "Leftoverture" tour.
“After a long tour in support of Leftoverture, we have a lot more confidence as to what we can do,” drummer and original lineup member Phil Ehart told Billboard. “The fans will get to hear stuff that we don't normally play, from both our deep cuts and the album.
"If you're a Kansas fan you'll hear something that you'll probably like.”
The tour kicks off Sept. 28 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta. In addition to Kansas City, tour stops include Nashville, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, Baltimore. The tour ends in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Dec. 15.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the theater and Ticketmaster.
Prices range from $35 to $125.
