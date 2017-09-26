Meet the KC guy who helped rapper Cardi B dethrone Taylor Swift, make music history

More Videos 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives Pause 0:58 How music producer Anthony 'JWhite Did It' of KCK did it 1:47 Take a virtual tour of four apartments in downtown KC 2:20 Fatal crashes up in Kansas City: Impairment, speed to blame 1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 0:45 American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem 0:34 Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 3:11 With pending free agency, Royals reflect on last week of season 1:06 Deadly shooting in KCK 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How music producer Anthony 'JWhite Did It' of KCK did it Anthony “J.White Did It” White, who grew up in Kansas City, Kan., is the producer behind rapper Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," the No. 1 song in the country. Anthony “J.White Did It” White, who grew up in Kansas City, Kan., is the producer behind rapper Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," the No. 1 song in the country. Chris Ochsner and Aaron Randle The Kansas City Star

