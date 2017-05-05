Garth haters let the thunder roll, but fans don’t care

Garth Brooks opens his seven-show KC stint tonight, but some aren’t in the mood to hear about it.

Most on social media seem to be pumped about the country icon’s second takeover of the Sprint Center, some are reacting to Brooks’ visit with indifference and even indignation.

@CauseWereGuys I could care less about Garth Brooks being in KC — Jake Meyers (@Jakeymeyers) May 5, 2017

@610SportsKC America knows KC not the smartest. Sold out 7 Garth Brooks shows is proof enough. — Jack N Frank (@JackNFrank) April 30, 2017

I had a dream that Garth Brooks came to my family reunion. He gave me a hat and made out with my aunt. — fern gully (@urnewstepmommy) May 5, 2017

When I'm feeling Nascar white, I put the Garth brooks box set on shuffle and line dance the day away. — Jason Fellenbaum (@J_Fellenbaum) May 5, 2017 I keep hearing that KC is cool and modern. Then I remember that we just sold out 6 Garth Brooks shows instantly. How very cosmopolitan. pic.twitter.com/nMlKzpNi4Z — David W (@womeldw) April 10, 2017

Some younger seemed less than enthused with Brooks’ music.

Introducing the rugrats to @garthbrooks this morning. Eli says his music is too loud. Me: Sorry buddy, that's the only way to listen to it! pic.twitter.com/v66u9PUWU6 — michael carpenter (@m_carpenter) May 5, 2017

The critics, though, are being drowned out by supporters on social media. Music writer Timothy Finn recently explored why Brooks’ fans are so strong in their support.