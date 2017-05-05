Music News & Reviews

May 05, 2017 1:58 PM

Garth haters let the thunder roll, but fans don’t care

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

Garth Brooks opens his seven-show KC stint tonight, but some aren’t in the mood to hear about it.

Most on social media seem to be pumped about the country icon’s second takeover of the Sprint Center, some are reacting to Brooks’ visit with indifference and even indignation.

Some younger seemed less than enthused with Brooks’ music.

The critics, though, are being drowned out by supporters on social media. Music writer Timothy Finn recently explored why Brooks’ fans are so strong in their support.

