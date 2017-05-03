Garth’s return to KC: A guide to drinks, food and a good time

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 That time Garth Brooks sold out 9 Sprint Center shows Pause 1:47 Parts of Kansas and Oklahoma dig out after spring storm buries region in heavy snow 2:45 Topeka officer who saved drowning boy: 'I don’t fault the parents at all' 1:16 KCK archdiocese severs ties with Girl Scouts 1:51 Jamaal Charles and nine other NFL stars who signed with an enemy team 1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft 4:47 New Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'You've got to find ways to win' 2:34 Danny Duffy: 'All we can do is keep going' 1:40 Topeka police officer rescues child from pond 0:31 Olathe fire crews battle blaze at house on 122nd Street Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In November 2007, Garth Brooks sold out nine shows at the Sprint Center. This year, Brooks will be playing seven shows at the same venue. Timothy Finn, Jason Boatright and Todd Feeback The Kansas City Star