May 02, 2017 11:28 AM

Janet Jackson to perform at the Sprint Center in October

By Max Londberg

Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Janet Jackson announced she’ll perform at the Sprint Center in Kansas City this fall.

Jackson will resume her “State of the World” tour (previously known as the “Unbreakable” tour), and fans with tickets to previously postponed concert dates will have their tickets honored, according to a release.

Jackson will perform on Oct. 19, and tickets go on sale May 5 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at LiveNation.com, at the Price Chopper Box Office at the Sprint Center or by calling 888-929-7849.

The 56-city tour begins Sept. 7, 18 months after the postponement of the “Unbreakable” tour.

In a video posted to Twitter, Jackson announced the restart of her tour and its name change.

“It’s not about politics: It’s about people, the world, relationships and just love,” she said. “I want to thank you guys for your patience, for all your support throughout the years.”

She also announced in the video that she is separated from her husband, Wissam Al Mana.

