Some comfort, for a song, in Kansas City’s East Bottoms

Brian Henneman stood on Knuckleheads Saloon’s then-new garage stage about two years ago with a guitar strapped across his shoulder and a touring musician’s gratitude spilling out of him.
The band he fronts, The Bottle Rockets, had just released a well-received album. A few hundred loyal fans — most with gray hair but a still-burning appreciation for loud, live music — lapped up the new tunes.
On this night, Henneman was particularly chatty between songs.
Great to be back in Kansas City. Love this bar. The usual. But pointedly, he noted something the crowd likely couldn’t relate to. You oughta see the green room here.
In truth, that backstage getaway is not the stuff of Better Homes & Gardens. Yet Henneman knows a thing or two about green rooms.
The Bottle Rockets have been touring with their socially aware brand of alt-country rock since the mid-1990s. These days, the band travels lean. Four guys in a van, toting and setting up their gear at one joint after the next. Play, crash, hit the road for three hours, maybe seven hours, and do it all over again.
So it’s beyond nice, Henneman said, to land at a place that’s got a private, comfy room to at least sit between sound check and showtime.
“A lot of places you go, if you have any place at all, you’re in a little closet off to the side,” he said in a recent interview from, of course, the road. “Maybe, maybe, some chairs.”
Hearing somebody crow about backstage at Knuckleheads makes the honkytonk’s owner, Frank Hicks, break into a satisfied grin. He sees himself as a patron to the road-weary of rock, country and blues.
If a traveler came to your home, he figures, you’d offer them a comfy seat, a glass of water, probably a beer.
“Well,” Hicks says, “this is sort of my home.”
It’s certainly his creation.
Among the things he takes the most pride in, that he constantly tends to, are his backstage oases. His green rooms — multiple stages mean multiple band-only refuges — aren’t fancy. He’s filled the rooms with mismatched furniture and appliances, reflecting his scavenger eye for things that are used but still useful.
In that way, the private spaces reflect the cozy jury-rigged feel of Knuckleheads Saloon and its odd evolution.
The place started with a body shop where Hicks fixed up school buses and tractor-trailer rigs. He added a little motorcycle parts shop, mostly as a way to get wholesale prices because he was fixing up bikes on the side. The part sales grew a little, but the well-out-of-the-way location in Kansas City’s worn-down East Bottoms made it hard to find.
So he started throwing biker parties, using a flatbed for a stage and giving away beer, to draw folks to the parts store. (“I was under the radar.”) As the crowds got bigger, and the beer tab grew out of hand, Hicks started charging $10 for music and all the yard beer you could drink.
What started as four-times-a-year shows grew more frequent. And, Hicks reckoned belatedly, he ought to get a liquor license.
By 2001, Knuckleheads was fully becoming a saloon. It started in an old railroad boarding house built in the 1880s that sat across the street from Hicks’ truck body shop. Bit by bit, he expanded the building and the scope of performers.
He started with local bands, who still anchor a few nights a week and sometimes open for the traveling acts, but gradually started booking musicians with regional and national reputations. When the Grand Emporium at 39th and Main streets closed in 2004, the name acts that would have passed through midtown rerouted to the urban roadhouse that had become Knuckleheads at 2715 Rochester Ave.
Hicks, the body shop guy, had become possibly the most influential booker of the Kansas City music scene.
“When I first started out, it was the bands that Frank Hicks liked. That cost me some money,” he said. “Pretty soon I figured out I needed to bring in what other people liked.”
He also reasoned that to draw bands, he needed to make playing beneath an overpass and 20 feet from the railroad tracks attractive.
Hicks asked a few traveling acts what they wanted. The requests were pretty modest: A room of their own. Some furniture to slouch in. A private bathroom would be sweet. Any chance we could do laundry?
If nothing else, Hicks had elbow room. He began buying up old houses and tearing them down for parking while regularly adding rooms to the club.
Where once Hicks had put customized Harleys on display in his bike parts shop, now sits the main stage. Behind that are some bathrooms and a gift shop. Behind there is a smaller stage. Above both stages, through a narrow, well-tread staircase, are a bathroom, a kitchen, a shower and two dressing rooms for bands to chill in before and after shows.
Exit through the back of the main room and you find Knuckleheads’ outdoor stage. Edge up close enough to one side, a sign warns, “If you are not in the band, stay your ass off the stage.” Circle around the other side, beyond the public restrooms, and you find another haven for bands and their crews. Two bathrooms, a pair of dressing rooms, a shower, washer and dryer plus some treadmills and other workout machines.
Across the street, in the giant garage where Hicks once repaired buses and semis, bands can avoid the crowd and hang out backstage in either of two dressing rooms, choose between two bathrooms or take a shower.
Early this February, the five members of The Way Down Wanderer passed through making their way from their home in Chicago to gigs in Texas by way of Omaha, Neb. They showed up about 5 p.m. and unloaded their gear from a pair of minivans. Three of them got a quick workout on the exercise gear, waited around for the headliner to run through a sound check, tested the acoustics with their instruments and wolfed down a meal from the Knuckleheads kitchen.
“It’s just nice to have a room to yourself back there,” said drummer 23-year-old John Merikoski. “If you’ve got to go out where the crowd is, it gets kind of hectic.”
There’s nothing tony about these backrooms. No designer color schemes. Furniture fit more for napping than for show. The decorations aren’t much different from what the drinkers waiting for the show see: album covers and beer signs plastered everywhere. Hicks recalls fondly someone once writing that the place was “a fine array of clutter.”
But some things are precisely in order. Hicks has strict rules for the person running the sound board: make sure there’s bottled water and towels on stage for the band, some kind of music playing when the band is not, and light up the dance floor if people start to boogie.
Other things vary from band to band and the deal cut to bring them in.
Any act of note will have specific requests cooked into their contracts. For some it’s just a bucket of beer. (Because other musicians struggle to stay sober, Hicks only sends back booze when it’s asked for.) Some demand a limo, or a runner to fetch them from the airport and stand ready to chauffeur them around town.
The Bottle Rockets’ standard request is more typical: four meals, four clean towels; two bags of pork rinds (“BBQ or Hot & Spicy”); one meat-and-cheese tray; chips and salsa or pita and hummus; 12 bottles of water; one pot of coffee; six bottles of Stella Artois; six bottles of Sierra Nevada Pale Ale or local micro pale ale; one bottle of Chianti or Shiraz; one bottle of Spanish red wine, preferably Rioja; and drink tickets for liquor/mixed drinks at the bar.
Not everybody’s so easy, Hicks said, adding a warning about meeting your heroes.
There was the star of yesteryear whose in-Kansas-City girlfriend threw a snit over being kept out of the singer’s hotel room — the hotel called Knuckleheads when she tried to get in — because Hicks didn’t know the two were a thing.
A lesser member of a famed band, touring on his own, refused to play a just-tuned piano — before striking a single key — until it was tuned again. The crowd waited, and then trickled out during the performance. It still burns Hicks how the guy told the audience, “I hear this place used to be a motorcycle shop. I guess it still is.”
The vast majority are less demanding, and in less of a position to make such demands.
Hicks insists that’s why he works to make them feel a tad more at home. He stocks the dressing rooms with new toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant. He’s got a steamer to get the wrinkles out of clothes, an iron and ironing board. The easy chairs are plentiful. There are backstage pianos.
Henneman recalls sitting on a music panel in Nashville a few years back with Ian McLagan, former member of the Faces and collaborator to the Rolling Stones, and “he said what’s really nice and what we really want is a dressing room with a bathroom.”
“You don’t know,” Henneman said, “how nice it is to not have to wait in line behind a bunch of guys in the bar when you have to take a leak five minutes before the show.”
