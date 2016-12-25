George Michael, former Wham singer, dies at 53

2:23 Crick Camera Shop closing after 70 years in KC Pause

1:59 Jolt Lighting helps make Overland Park display interactive with tweets and texts

0:43 How Chiefs will try to stop Broncos' Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware

1:25 These 130 Salvation Army volunteers are preparing to feed hundreds in KC

3:52 Chiefs game plan: Terez A. Paylor previews Broncos at Chiefs

1:07 KU coach Bill Self happy with start, frustrated with end vs. UNLV

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location

5:28 The Rockettes perform at George W. Bush's 2001 inauguration

3:46 What it's like to climb up a 270-foot wind turbine