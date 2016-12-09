Tech N9ne greets fans in Independence

The new nine-panel mural at the American Jazz Museum is the work of more than 750 contributors from throughout the world, including Japan and Africa. It represents a mix of Kansas City’s past, present and future contributions to jazz.
For many of the students at the Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts, getting lessons from a professional dancer, especially one who just a few months ago was dancing with the famed African-American Alvin Ailey company, can be life changing, said a spokeswoman with the Friends of Alvin Ailey.
Missouri coach Kim Anderson said the highlight of last week was when country music artist Dierks Bentley wore a Tigers jersey during a concert Friday at Mizzou Arena. Bentley's father played basketball for the MU in the 1940s.
The calendar may say it's fall, but the Kansas City Ballet has been rehearsing "The Nutcracker" since September. Here's what it takes to put on the beloved annual show. (Video by Shane Keyser and David Frese).
Hammerhedd — the band of three Prairie Village brothers that gained international attention when a video of the group playing Metallica songs on the Country Club Plaza went viral — performed Saturday at the third annual PorchFest KC in the Valentine neighborhood.
Video of these three kids jammin’ to Metallica on the Country Club Plaza has gone viral thanks to a shout-out from the band itself. A statement from the family posted on Facebook referred to the band of brothers as Hammerhedd.
The silent shredding of an imaginary guitar. The gyrations of a faux rock star. Experience what competitive air guitarists feel as they faced off in the 2016 semifinal round of the U.S. Air Guitar Championships Saturday in Overland Park,
The Heartland Men's Chorus stopped to sing across the street from the Westboro Baptist Church in Topeka, at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene and at the Deines Cultural Center in Russell recently as the singers made their way to the GALA Choruses festival in Denver.