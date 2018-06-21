‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’ shines a light on Mr. Rogers’ gentle message of kindness

If beloved children’s TV show host Mr. Rogers were once a representation of all things milquetoast, in the summer of 2018 his message of generous, abundant love and tolerance is not only saintly, it’s radical. In the deftly crafted documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville makes the mild-mannered Fred Rogers look downright revolutionary.
The probing documentary takes us beyond the set of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” the PBS show that raised several generations of children and was guided by the simple but hugely impactful ethos that every person should be valued and loved. It’s hard to imagine the notion might be controversial, but in the world we live in today, just about everything can be fought, debated and taken down.
This is why “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” is so moving, an emotional tonic for troubled times. Perhaps hindsight is 20/20, or perhaps one has to be an adult to fully comprehend just how incredibly brave and committed Fred Rogers was with his philosophy of helping children “through the difficult modulations of life.”
“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was truly fearless TV, starting with its sweetly lo-fi aesthetic, co-starring a host of well-loved puppets. As one producer says, it was the opposite of the elements that made good TV — slow, quiet, gentle, an unlikely star — but it worked because Rogers spoke to something so resonant: the idea that we all deserve love.
The fearlessness extended to the content, addressing issues of the day head on, from Robert Kennedy’s assassination to racism and segregation. The show made bold political statements about tolerance, and it helped children understand grief and the darker sides of life in a way that showed respect and dignity for their feelings.
Neville’s film doesn’t try to be an exhaustive biography — it cherry picks a few details from Rogers’ childhood and sprinkles them throughout — but it captures his essence and his mission, which was a deeply spiritual one informed by his expansive Christian faith (he was an ordained minister) and his tutelage under child psychologist Margaret McFarland.
Through interviews with the producers and crew of the show (his “playmates” as he called them), his wife, sons, colleagues and friends, we come to know Mister Rogers, who was a lot like what we saw on TV: warm, empathetic, guileless, open-hearted. But he was also sly, funny, a prankster and a person who had to learn to deal with his own feelings in different ways.
But for all the new perspectives we gain on Fred Rogers — how incredibly driven, political and complex he was — the most important one we’re left with is the one we had all along. And it’s that reiteration of unconditional love that truly pierces the soul.
His message that every child is special is not one of entitlement or narcissism, it’s quite the opposite: humble, giving and caring. “You don’t have to do anything sensational for people to love you,” he says in a commencement address, and that simple, yet profound expression is a shot through the heart, and an incredible reminder for us all, courtesy of Neville’s extraordinarily sensitive film.
Now it’s up to those of us who grew up on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” to embody what we learned from him.
‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’
☆☆☆☆
Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and language.
Time: 1:33.
