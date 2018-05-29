Breaking the Bee (Official Trailer)

The love of all things "Star Wars" began for Karen Rogers when she was 3 years old. Over the years she has collected memorabilia and has introduced her children to the movies. The entire family was heading to "Solo: A Star Wars Story" opening night.
Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer from Colorado, infiltrated the local Ku Klux Klan. The true story is told in this movie directed by Spike Lee and co-written by Kevin Willmott of Lawrence.
As Scott Lang balances being both a Super Hero and a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.
Jodie Foster plays The Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals. Surrounded by an all-star cast that includes Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, and Zachary Quinto.
The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit o
The powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald was been captured by the Magical Congress of the United States of America, with the help of Newt Scamander. But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering follow
With his legend-making, 20-year NBA career complete, Kobe Bryant launches his next chapter with an animated short that embodies his incomparable retirement announcement poem. The hand-drawn animated film speaks directly to the game of basketball,
From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes The Shape of Water - an other-worldly fable, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa is trapp