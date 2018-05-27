Christopher Robin (Official Trailer)

A working-class family man, Christopher Robin, encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of life.
Walt Disney Pictures
Jodie Foster plays The Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals. Surrounded by an all-star cast that includes Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, and Zachary Quinto.

The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit o

From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes The Shape of Water - an other-worldly fable, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa is trapp