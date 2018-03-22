‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ melds action and heart

The “Pacific Rim” movies have a simple premise — giant robots and alien monsters clobber one another to smithereens — but surprisingly, they’re driven by a radical embrace of collectivism, teamwork and empathy.
This isn’t necessarily a surprise, because they come from the big, beating heart of Guillermo del Toro, who has always seen opportunities to focus on love and connection in moments of horror. Del Toro directed the first “Pacific Rim” and produced its sequel, “Pacific Rim Uprising,” which he has left in the hands of Stephen S. DeKnight, who brings a frenetic energy to his feature directorial debut that outpaces the first film.
John Boyega stars as Jake Pentecost, the son of the legendary Stacker Pentecost (played by Idris Elba in the first film), who sacrificed himself in the great war against the Kaiju, the giant alien monsters that came out of the sea to destroy everything on Earth.
The humans hit back with robots called Jaegers, so large that two pilots are needed. The Jaeger pilots have to sync up their brains, sharing memories, emotions and thoughts. Empathetic connection is required to be a good robot fighter pilot.
Never miss a local story.
A decade after the first war, the ocean breaches are sealed, and all seems at peace. But a rogue Kaiju emerges from the sea, and Jake, a former Ranger pilot who flamed out and now spends his time partying and bartering on the black market, is pressed to re-enlist as a get-out-of-jail-free card. So is scrappy young Amara (Cailee Spaeny), who has been cobbling a homemade Jaeger together.
DeKnight has a relentless, propulsive and often bonkers style. “Pacific Rim Uprising” moves at breakneck clip. The script strikes a tone that is at once self-aware and open-hearted, and it’s also simply a tornado of dialogue. Boyega doesn’t let a scene go by without a sidebar, quip or joke.
Spaeny shines in her first film role, and the cast is stacked with interesting, magnetic newcomers. But “Pacific Rim Uprising” is propelled by the gravitational pull of Boyega’s charisma. He feels unleashed, having fun with his natural humor and charm, delivering one-liners as well as he does motivational speeches.
“Pacific Rim Uprising” ups the ante with its monsters and robots. But despite the advancements, the clashes are rather generic, and a couple of these characters are too: Nate (Scott Eastwood) and Jules (Adria Arjona) are there only to offer Jake some friction.
But when Jake and Amara get their moment to save the world, it’s profoundly affecting, even if the context of an over-the-top monster movie is also profoundly outlandish and silly. We know them and we care about them.
That personal element is why, underneath all that crashing chaos and cacophony, you can find something rather soft and beautiful if you care to look.
‘Pacific Rim Uprising’
☆☆☆
Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language.
Time: 1:51.
Comments