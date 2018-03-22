In satire ‘The Death of Stalin,’ the laughs don’t come easily

The style of humor in satirist Armando Iannucci’s latest film, “The Death of Stalin,” is a frightfully uneasy one. Sight gags and slapstick erupt from a pervasive atmosphere of dread and terror.
In one early scene, an orchestra conductor is so overcome with worry that a wiretap may have caught him disparaging the titular dictator’s musical discernment that he faints, thwacking his head on a metal bucket. Just moments before, Stalin had phoned in a request for a recording of the performance.
But because it’s for live radio, it hasn’t been taped, causing the producer to find a replacement conductor and sheepishly hold the studio audience hostage for a repeat performance.
Even the highest-ranking members of the government are scared: Communist Party secretary Nikita Khrushchev (Steve Buscemi) has his wife write down everything he says, along with the dictator’s reaction, studying the ever-evolving list to refine his behavior. Central Committee member Vyacheslav Molotov (Michael Palin) is such a loyalist that when Stalin’s goons imprison his wife, he assumes she deserved it.
As Stalin’s deputy, Georgy Malenkov (Jeffrey Tambor) should be next in line, but Stalin’s brutal enforcer Laventri Beria (Simon Russell Beale) has already begun plotting for power. Beale, who’s known as a great Shakespearean stage actor, plays Beria like Iago, jumping from one betrayal to another.
Throughout the film, comic moments are derailed by jarringly violent outbursts (or the threat of them). Remembering the laughter of Iannucci’s “In the Loop” (2009) and the TV series “Veep” can create a longing for more humor than he doles out here. But the filmmaker has a serious point to make about the dangers of surrendering truth in the face of power.
When power is based on whim and blind loyalty, that creates an untenable atmosphere, the film argues, placing ideology on shaky moral footing.
It’s not surprising that the movie was banned in Russia, where Vladimir Putin appears to be following in the footsteps of the dictator being lampooned here. But Iannucci has Western targets in his sights as well. By implication, “The Death of Stalin” is about all power-hungry leaders with shifting ideology and demands of absolute loyalty.
Anyone else sound familiar?
‘The Death of Stalin’
☆☆☆
Rated R for crude language throughout, violence and some sexual references.
Time: 1:37.
