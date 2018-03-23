Teen romance ‘Midnight Sun’ generates no heat

The ailing teen romance genre is a rite of passage for many young stars. Mandy Moore had “A Walk to Remember”; Shailene Woodley had “The Fault in Our Stars,” and never forget the patient zero of these movies: the ’70s cancer tearjerker “Love Story.”
Now, wild child/former Disney star Bella Thorne gets in on the action with “Midnight Sun,” across from Patrick Schwarzenegger (son of Arnie).
“Midnight Sun” is the story of 18-year old Katie, who is afflicted with a condition that makes her hypersensitive to the sun. She has been shut up inside for all of her young life, lest she instantly break out in skin cancer or her brain “contract.”
Katie mostly lives a quiet life, with only her dad (Rob Riggle) and friend Morgan (Quinn Shepherd) for company, and sometimes she ventures out at night to play guitar at the train station. She pines after Charlie (Schwarzenegger), who passes by her house every day, and is shocked when he approaches her at the station one night.
The pair get to know each other at night — Katie claims she’s busy during the day. She hesitates to tell him about her condition, wanting to be just a girl, not a disease, for a few days longer. This of course leads to trouble when a special date turns into an all-night adventure. Will Katie make it home before sunrise?
The film has a ridiculous storyline with a climax that makes you say “huh?” but the biggest problem is that Thorne has more chemistry with Riggle, as her dad, than she does with Schwarzenegger. He has generic good looks, but not an ounce of charisma animates those eyes. Next to him, Thorne radiates.
But she makes the strange choice to deliver a broad comedic performance, making Katie bumbling and socially awkward. It feels out of place in this syrupy, inspirational melodrama and tanks across from Schwarzenegger, who seems to be carved from lumber.
In these slapsticky moments, you can tell she’s working overtime to spark something, anything, but nothing catches fire in this “Midnight Sun.”
‘Midnight Sun’
☆ 1/2
Rated PG-13 for some teen partying and sensuality.
Time: 1:31.
