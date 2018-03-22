‘Sherlock Gnomes’ is a garden-variety kid movie

There’s a current boom of family-friendly film fare inspired by beloved British literary characters, which makes this moment ripe for the animated “Sherlock Gnomes,” the sequel to 2011’s “Gnomeo and Juliet.”
The beloved British literary characters are, of course, Sherlock Holmes and Watson, as well as Romeo and Juliet. They offer enough rich, recognizable lore to pad out this London-set mystery, directed by “Kung Fu Panda” director John Stevenson.
It’s essentially “Toy Story” mashed up with “Sherlock Holmes.” The garden gnomes come to life while their owners are away, ruling over their bucolic backyard domains. Gnomeo (James McAvoy), Juliet (Emily Blunt) and their garden menagerie have been uprooted from to the country to London, where they learn about the harsh realities of urban crime.
When all the gnomes are kidnapped, Sherlock Gnomes (Johnny Depp) swoops in to investigate with his trusty helper/partner Watson (Chiwetel Ejiofor), while Gnomeo and Juliet join up to help find their gnome clan. Sherlock instantly suspects his nemesis Moriarty (Jamie Demetriou).
They race around London looking for clues and encountering seedy characters, including the Barbie madam of a doll museum (Mary J. Blige). While the plot spins out of control, stopping every now and then for an Elton John dance party, the pairs learn a lot about demonstrating proper appreciation for their partners.
Depp’s voice performance as the quirky Sherlock Gnomes is unrecognizable and rather uninspired. His character takes off only during fantasy sequences done in a lively black-and-white line-drawing animation style that illustrates his peculiar ways of thinking.
The true standout is Demetriou as the demented, devious Moriarty, who takes the form of an adorable but evil little pie boy figurine, sort of like if Bob’s Big Boy wore less clothes and had less hair.
There are some fun bits and bobs in the amusing enough “Sherlock Gnomes.” But the overall picture doesn’t have the wow factor that would make it stand out from the rest of the pack.
‘Sherlock Gnomes’
☆☆
Rated PG for some rude and suggestive humor.
Time: 1:29.
