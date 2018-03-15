Lara Croft loses some of her mojo in ‘Tomb Raider’ reboot

The Lara Croft reboot “Tomb Raider” isn’t half bad for an hour. Then there’s another hour. That hour is quite bad. It’s no fun watching your action heroine get shoved, punched and kicked to the sidelines of her own movie, while the menfolk take over and take turns overacting before expiring.
Alicia Vikander is the star, which helps. The Oscar winner from “The Danish Girl” portrays the heiress to the Croft fortune and inheritor of the franchise launched in 1996 as a massively popular video game showcasing a sprinting, leaping, artifact-boosting heroine.
Then came Angelina Jolie, decked out and padded to resemble the video game’s steely object of adolescent male desire. Her big-screen appearances as Lara Croft (in 2001 and 2003) weren’t much as movies go, but Jolie’s defiant air of confidence took care of business.
So does Vikander, only this time, for considerable stretches of “Tomb Raider,” Lara Croft seems more identifiably human than gamer’s fantasy. Lara is introduced as a scrappy 21-year-old working as an East London bike messenger, practicing her mixed martial arts, living modestly. It’s a dodge: In truth she’s the reluctant heiress to the Croft fortune, left to her by her adventurer father (Dominic West), now seven years missing and presumed dead.
But if he’s really dead, what’s with the trail of clues Lord Richard leaves behind for Lara to follow? In an abrupt exposition dump at the beginning, we’re treated to highlights from his research into the terrifying tomb of Himiko, the “Mother of Death,” located somewhere beneath the surface of an island in the Pacific.
First stop for Lara: Hong Kong, where she locates the same boat-for-hire used by her father years earlier. Daniel Wu adds an easy touch of gravitas as Lu Ren, the hard-luck captain whose own father is missing along with Lord Richard. He seems a fine romantic match for Lara, but “Tomb Raider” doesn’t go there. It goes instead to the Mother of Death and the Island of Bug-Eyed Overacting, which brings us to Walton Goggins as the bad guy.
I find Goggins to be effective in small doses. Here you’ve got a large dose, and his brand of intensity is a bit of a deadener. This is not entirely his problem. The second half of “Tomb Raider” leaves its open-air action sequences behind and becomes a soundstage-bound bout of visual claustrophobia, pitting West’s Lord Richard (nope, not dead) and Goggins’ Vogel, a murderous American rival, against each other inside a booby-trapped underground cavern.
And then “Tomb Raider” turns Lara into a punching bag and an onlooker. Moviemakers may believe such grueling violence to be obligatory, a natural prelude to the usual digital fakery. Here it has the condescending effect of telling the main character to shut up and take it like a man.
Here’s hoping the sequel tries something a little more enlightened. Vikander is a fine Lara Croft. Moviewise, however, she could use a better set of clues.
‘Tomb Raider’
☆☆
Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and for some language.
Time: 1:58.
