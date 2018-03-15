‘7 Days in Entebbe’ fumbles account of dramatic real-life raid

Unless it’s complicated by something like human feeling, and a recognition of the human beings on both sides of any bloody ideological conflict, true-life heroism has a tendency to look a little synthetic on screen.
It’s what sells, of course. And it’s an easy emotional sale if The Other in the story — the Viet Cong in “The Green Berets”; virtually everyone on the receiving end of Chris Kyle’s rifle in “American Sniper” — remains a vaguely subhuman blank.
Is this why the successful Israeli commando raid on the Entebbe, Uganda, airport, saving dozens of Israeli passengers held hostage in the 1976 pro-Palestine terrorist hijacking of an Air France passenger jet, has so much trouble working as a movie?
This much can be said of the latest attempt, “7 Days in Entebbe.” It excuses nothing the terrorists did, but the film juggles points of view and toggles among various factions caught up in a diplomatic crisis. It’s an honorable, evenhanded but curiously flat interpretation of events.
Screenwriter Gregory Burke ticks off the days of the title, beginning with the midair hijacking conducted by two Palestinians and, primary in the narrative, two German-born members of a revolutionary group. Daniel Bruhl and Rosamund Pike receive top billing as Wilifried Bose and Brigitte Kuhlmann, ideologues who find themselves in over their heads very quickly.
Air France Flight 139 took off from Tel Aviv, Israel, for Paris, with an Athens, Greece, stop en route. The jetliner ultimately landed in Entebbe where, with the blessing of Ugandan President Idi Amin, the terrorists held 106 hostages, most of them Israeli, for ransom.
Brazilian director Jose Padilha cuts between the increasingly tense passengers; the infighting among the terrorists; and the high-level political and military planning put into action by Israeli Defense Minister Shimon Peres (Eddie Marsan), a no-negotiation hard-liner, and Prime Minister Yitzak Rabin (Lior Ashkenazi), depicted here as the conflicted pragmatist.
Padilha’s key invention is the composite character of a commando soldier whose dancer girlfriend appears in choreographed sequences used as prologue, epilogue and, more dubiously, montage fodder mixed up with the raid preparations.
It’s a striking element, but it big-foots the movie, which is never terrible, nor never more than dramatically adequate. Putting Bruhl’s and Pike’s characters at the center of things has the unfortunate effect of German-splaining the Middle Eastern conflict; putting distractingly inauthentic eyebrows on Marsan’s face has the unfortunate effect of pulling focus in a subtly undermining way.
It’s odd, really: The team assembled for this project looked ideal on paper. Padilha’s hijacking documentary “Bus 174” helped convince producers Tim Bevan and Kate Solomon (“United 93”) that he was their director. Screenwriter Burke wrote the tense, effective “ ’71,” set in Belfast during the “troubles.” “7 Days in Entebbe” is the work of smart people who never quite figured out how to tell this story, or these stories.
‘7 Days in Entebbe’
☆☆
Rated PG-13 for violence, some thematic material, drug use, smoking and brief strong language.
Time: 1:47.
