‘Wonder Woman’ director from Lawrence, Patty Jenkins, makes Time’s short list

Patty Jenkins, who grew up in Lawrence before directing the movie “Wonder Woman,” made the short list for Time magazine’s Person of the Year.
The list was disclosed Monday on the “Today” show.
But Jenkins shares the distinction with North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un. Others on the short list are Colin Kaepernick, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, Jeff Bezos, the #MeToo movement and the Dreamers.
Jenkins took to Twitter:
Never miss a local story.
“Wow. Wow. This is pretty stunning. Thanks to all who voted and are voting for me. So flattering. TIME announces the 2017 Person of the Year shortlist on ‘Today’ show”
Wow. Wow. This is pretty stunning. Thanks to all who voted and are voting for me. So flattering. TIME announces the 2017 Person of the Year shortlist on 'Today' show https://t.co/OL0S73PVmn— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 4, 2017
Actually, the 10 finalists were selected by Time editors. And we’re pretty sure they already know who the final choice is. The 2017 Person of the Year will be unveiled on “Today” in the 7 a.m. hour Wednesday. The news will also be posted at Time.com.
Jenkins spent her “wonder years” from kindergarten through junior year in high school in Lawrence. She has said the first movie she remembers seeing is “A Little Romance” at the old Cinema Twin Theatres at 31st and Iowa streets.
“The ‘Wonder Woman’ director broke numerous box-office records this year,” said Time. “After becoming the first woman to direct a film that made more than $100 million in its opening weekend, she signed on to direct a highly anticipated second installment in the boundary-breaking franchise.”
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
Comments