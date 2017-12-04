Director Patty Jenkins attends the AFI Life Achievement Award gala at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in June.
Director Patty Jenkins attends the AFI Life Achievement Award gala at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in June. File photo .
Director Patty Jenkins attends the AFI Life Achievement Award gala at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in June. File photo .

Movie News & Reviews

‘Wonder Woman’ director from Lawrence, Patty Jenkins, makes Time’s short list

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

December 04, 2017 11:03 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Patty Jenkins, who grew up in Lawrence before directing the movie “Wonder Woman,” made the short list for Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

The list was disclosed Monday on the “Today show.

But Jenkins shares the distinction with North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un. Others on the short list are Colin Kaepernick, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, Jeff Bezos, the #MeToo movement and the Dreamers.

Jenkins took to Twitter:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Wow. Wow. This is pretty stunning. Thanks to all who voted and are voting for me. So flattering. TIME announces the 2017 Person of the Year shortlist on ‘Today’ show”

Actually, the 10 finalists were selected by Time editors. And we’re pretty sure they already know who the final choice is. The 2017 Person of the Year will be unveiled on “Today” in the 7 a.m. hour Wednesday. The news will also be posted at Time.com.

Jenkins spent her “wonder years” from kindergarten through junior year in high school in Lawrence. She has said the first movie she remembers seeing is “A Little Romance” at the old Cinema Twin Theatres at 31st and Iowa streets.

“The ‘Wonder Woman’ director broke numerous box-office records this year,” said Time. “After becoming the first woman to direct a film that made more than $100 million in its opening weekend, she signed on to direct a highly anticipated second installment in the boundary-breaking franchise.”

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

More Videos

'Justice League' (Official trailer) 2:51

'Justice League' (Official trailer)

Pause
Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 0:45

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab?

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally 1:07

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally

Fire chief shares icy rescue of dog that fell into creek 1:59

Fire chief shares icy rescue of dog that fell into creek

Early morning crash fatal to woman in Shawnee 0:53

Early morning crash fatal to woman in Shawnee

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill 2:00

Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “I go on to the next game...” 7:14

Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “I go on to the next game...”

  • 'Wonder Woman' (Official trailer)

    An Amazonian princess leaves her island home to explore the world and, in doing so, becomes one of the world's greatest heroes. The film stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright.

'Wonder Woman' (Official trailer)

An Amazonian princess leaves her island home to explore the world and, in doing so, becomes one of the world's greatest heroes. The film stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright.

Warner Bros. Pictures

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Justice League' (Official trailer) 2:51

'Justice League' (Official trailer)

Pause
Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 0:45

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab?

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally 1:07

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally

Fire chief shares icy rescue of dog that fell into creek 1:59

Fire chief shares icy rescue of dog that fell into creek

Early morning crash fatal to woman in Shawnee 0:53

Early morning crash fatal to woman in Shawnee

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill 2:00

Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “I go on to the next game...” 7:14

Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “I go on to the next game...”

  • 'Justice League' (Official trailer)

    Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy.

'Justice League' (Official trailer)

View More Video