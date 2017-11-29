‘Titanic’ sails back for its 20th anniversary; here are the theaters showing it in KC

It’s been 20 years since Rose promised Jack that she’d never let go. It’s also been 20 years since she broke that promise and left him to drown in the icy waters of the North Atlantic.
What better way to commemorate such a momentous cinematic occasion than to sob into your popcorn all over again? You’re in luck: “Titanic” is returning to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1.
Dolby Laboratories Inc., Paramount Pictures and AMC Theatres announced a one-week return engagement for the second-highest grossing film of all time.
Starring Kate Winslet and Leonard DiCaprio as doomed lovers, James Cameron’s film has been remastered in Dolby Vision 2-D and 3-D.
“Titanic” took home 11 Academy Awards and has grossed more than $2 billion worldwide.
It will exclusively screen at AMC theaters equipped with Dolby Cinema. In the Kansas City area, those theaters are the AMC Barrywoods and Town Center.
