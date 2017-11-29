Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) find love and loss aboard “Titanic.”
Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) find love and loss aboard “Titanic.” Merie Weismiller Wallace Paramount Pictures
Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) find love and loss aboard “Titanic.” Merie Weismiller Wallace Paramount Pictures

Movie News & Reviews

‘Titanic’ sails back for its 20th anniversary; here are the theaters showing it in KC

By Libby Hill

Los Angeles Times

November 29, 2017 04:44 PM

It’s been 20 years since Rose promised Jack that she’d never let go. It’s also been 20 years since she broke that promise and left him to drown in the icy waters of the North Atlantic.

What better way to commemorate such a momentous cinematic occasion than to sob into your popcorn all over again? You’re in luck: “Titanic” is returning to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1.

Dolby Laboratories Inc., Paramount Pictures and AMC Theatres announced a one-week return engagement for the second-highest grossing film of all time.

Starring Kate Winslet and Leonard DiCaprio as doomed lovers, James Cameron’s film has been remastered in Dolby Vision 2-D and 3-D.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Titanic” took home 11 Academy Awards and has grossed more than $2 billion worldwide.

It will exclusively screen at AMC theaters equipped with Dolby Cinema. In the Kansas City area, those theaters are the AMC Barrywoods and Town Center.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Justice League' (Official trailer)

    Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy.

'Justice League' (Official trailer)

'Justice League' (Official trailer) 2:51

'Justice League' (Official trailer)
'Blade Runner 2049' (Official trailer) 2:25

'Blade Runner 2049' (Official trailer)
Big Sonia (Trailer) 3:01

Big Sonia (Trailer)

View More Video