The man behind movie and best-seller ‘Wonderstruck’ is coming to KC

Brian Selznick, who wrote the best-seller “Wonderstruck” and the screenplay for the new film adaptation, will speak about his work at a fundraiser in Kansas City next weekend.
Selznick will introduce the film and do a Q&A at 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Tivoli Cinemas, 4050 Pennsylvania Ave., in Westport. All proceeds will benefit the Rabbit Hole, a nonprofit created to inspire the reading life of children and adults.
Like the novel, the movie (which opens in Kansas City Nov. 10) tells parallel stories of two deaf runaways in New York — a girl in the 1920s and a boy in the 1970s. Todd Haynes (“Carol,” “Far From Heaven”) directs Julianne Moore, Oakes Fegley and Millicent Simmonds.
This isn’t the first Selznick novel to go Hollywood: “The Invention of Hugo Cabret” was adapted into Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning 2011 movie.
The Rabbit Hole, a project of husband and wife Pete Cowdin and Deb Pettid — former owners of the Reading Reptile bookstore — currently operates out of a temporary studio at 110 Southwest Blvd. But Cowdin envisions a national immersive museum that is a “temple to literature.” Selznick appeared in Kansas City earlier this year as part of Cowdin and Pettid’s annual LitFest KC.
Tickets for the “Wonderstruck” screening are $20. The event is aimed at ages 8 and up. Guests are asked to arrive by 3:30 p.m. Pre-signed copies of “Wonderstruck” and “The Wonderstruck Movie Scrapbook” will be for sale after the screening. A reception with Selznick is sold out.
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
Comments