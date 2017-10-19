Political hot air overwhelms ‘Geostorm’

“Geostorm” finds ways to draw attention away from an interesting use of weather as a weapon by burying it in a flurry of political jabber.
Jake Lawson (Gerard Butler) is the mastermind behind an interconnected series of satellites positioned around the planet in such a way that they can be used to stop severe weather, from hurricanes to heatwaves. But Jake’s snippy attitude gets him fired as the main man at the International Space Station, where the weather controlling system is run.
After a couple of freak accidents result in catastrophes, Jake is recruited by his brother Max to go into space to find and correct the problem before more bad weather arrives.
As Jake and his team try to find a solution, Max and his secret girlfriend, Secret Service agent Sarah Wilson, must deal with the political elements that are little more than recycled plot points. Is the president corrupt? Who can be trusted? Why is there no security for Air Force One? Are all politicians so stupid they think no one will be that upset with billions of people being killed by deadly weather patterns created by a system under the control of the U.S. government?
The action scenes are strong, from Jake’s dramatic space walk to a blast of frigid cold on a Rio beach that freezes sun worshippers in their tracks.
But the ending is so loaded with overwrought political rhetoric that even a massive tidal wave couldn’t wash away the hackneyed dialogue and unbelievable actions.
‘Geostorm’
☆☆ 1/2
Rated PG-13 for action scenes, violence.
Time: 1:49.
Comments