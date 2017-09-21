‘Ninjago’ isn’t as much of a kick as previous Lego movies

If you’re of a certain age and childless, it’s entirely possible you haven’t the foggiest idea what a “Ninjago” — of the latest Lego movie — might be. (Apparently it is both a show and a toy.) But with the wild success of “The Lego Movie” and “The Lego Batman Movie,” it stands to reason that Warner Bros. would churn out more movies like “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” which sadly proves that when it comes to the super fun Lego films, there can be diminishing returns.
The genius of previous Lego movies lies in their extremely high joke density. Both are thick with verbal and visual gags, nearly overwhelming in their detailed specificity to both the Lego character style and the incredibly rich worlds and mythology created around these little plastic toys. “Ninjago,” directed by Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher and Bob Logan, and credited to no less than nine screenwriters (including Fisher and Logan) doesn’t quite maintain that deliriously fun level of mania.
Signaled by the vintage WB logo at the beginning and a live-action opening featuring Jackie Chan as a kindly shop owner telling the story of Lloyd and Ninjago to a young patron, “The Lego Ninjago Movie” is inspired by 1970s kung fu and monster movies.
The young hero, Lloyd (Dave Franco), is a forlorn teenager in the seaside city of Ninjago, leading a secret double life as the much maligned son of evil villain Garmadon (Justin Theroux) and the Green Ninja of the ninja crew that saves the city from Garmadon’s destruction. Think of the ninja crew like the Power Rangers: these teens have different colors and powers and ride around in giant, animal-shaped robots fighting Garmadon and his army.
Lloyd is just a sensitive kid with daddy issues, and therefore he overcompensates a bit. During a battle, he accidentally unleashes a terrifying monster — a furry feline creature named Meow-thra (a live house cat, batting Ninjago around like a ball of yarn).
With his posse of ninja buddies, under the guidance of their sensei, (Chan), Lloyd sets out on an adventure to retrieve a super special weapon to stop Meow-thra. There’s just one wrinkle: His overbearing blow-hard of an evil dad joins them.
“Lego Ninjago” maintains the silly and irreverent tone of the prior films, and the other ninjas are voiced with great personality by comic stars Kumail Nanjiani, Abbi Jacobson, Zach Woods, Fred Armisen and Michael Pena.
What doesn’t quite work is the emotional story between Lloyd and Garmadon as they get to know and accept each other, which is the heart of this tale. If the story of your film requires a lot of emotional expression, it might not work best with characters that have flat round plastic heads and painted on features.
Some aspects of the film are quite entertaining. Garmadon is a great character, especially as voiced by Theroux (his pronunciation of Lloyd as “Luh-Loyd” doesn’t get old). It’s a light, serviceable romp around the Legos, but doesn’t come close to the high-key antics of the first two films in the series.
‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’
☆☆ 1/2
Rated PG for some mild action and rude humor.
Time: 1:41
