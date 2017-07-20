In a slew of intriguing biopics, these actors will play iconic celebrities

Who says Hollywood isn’t plugged into reality? A veritable storm of films about real-life celebrities will roll our way:
▪ Massachusetts native Matt Damon will play Massachusetts native Robert F. Kennedy, who served as attorney general for his brother John and later as a U.S. senator representing New York before he was assassinated in 1968. Nikolaj Arcel, who directed the upcoming Stephen King thriller “The Dark Tower,” has signed on to direct from a script he co-wrote, says Variety.
▪ Felicity Jones, best known as Jyn Erso in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” switches universes to play Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the biopic “On the Basis of Sex,” says Variety. The film will detail Ginsburg’s battles for equal rights throughout her career. Jones replaces Natalie Portman, who had to bow out. Shooting starts in September in Montreal.
▪ Kevin Spacey will star as oil magnate J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World,” set to open this December in the thick of awards season, says Indiewire. It’s a thriller about the kidnapping of his grandson, John Paul Getty III, and the desperate attempt by mom Gail Harris (Michelle Williams) to get the boy’s grandfather to pay the ransom.
▪ Taron Egerton, who is busy promoting his upcoming sequel “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” is reportedly in talks to play Elton John in the biopic “Rocketman,” says The Daily Mail. Egerton replaces Tom Hardy, who reportedly doesn’t have such a great singing voice. The film follows young Reginald Dwight, who won a piano scholarship at 11, found fame under his stage name Elton John and remained successful despite a series of controversies. The director is Dexter Fletcher, who helmed Egerton’s “Eddie the Eagle.”
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
