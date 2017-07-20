Complete movie guide: ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Girls Trip’ worth the trip, but not ‘Valerian’

This week’s new movies:
“Dunkirk”: Writer/director Christopher Nolan takes us to the French coast of World War II, where Allied forces (including Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy and Harry Styles) are looking for escape. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:47.
☆☆☆
“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”: Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne are space cops in an eye-popping intergalactic city. Director Luc Besson (“The Fifth Element”) adapts the French graphic novel. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:17.
☆☆ 1/2
“Girls Trip”: Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish road trip their way into trouble. Rated R. Time: 2:02.
☆☆☆
“Maudie”: A fact-based story of Maud Lewis (Sally Hawkins), a folk art painter who lived in rural Nova Scotia with her curmudgeon of a husband (Ethan Hawke). Rated PG-13. Time: 1:55. At the Rio and Tivoli.
☆☆☆
“The Little Hours”: The story springs from “The Decameron” of the 14th century, but it has a modern, raunchy sensibility with three nuns (Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Kate Micucci) lusting after a manservant on the run (Dave Franco). At the Tivoli. Rated R. Time: 1:30.
☆☆☆
“Score: A Film Music Documentary”: An ode to the composers behind the greatest movie music, including the themes from “Rocky,” the James Bond films and “Star Wars.” Not rated. Time: 1:33. At Screenland Tapcade.
☆☆☆
Also showing:
Rated ☆☆☆
“Baby Driver”: Ansel Elgort is a getaway driver who agrees to a difficult heist with Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx and Kevin Spacey. Rated R. Time: 1:53. (6/28)
“Beatriz at Dinner”: At a supper party, a successful Latina health practitioner (Salma Hayek) trades barbs with a cocky billionaire (John Lithgow). Rated R. Time: 1:23. At Tivoli. (6/23)
“The Big Sick”: Kumail Nanjiani (“Silicon Valley”) tells the true story of how his girlfriend Emily (Zoe Kazan) — now his wife — went into a coma. Holly Hunter and Ray Romano play her parents. Rated R. Time: 1:59. (7/7)
“Cars 3”: Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) needs to modernize his technique, with the help of a slick businesscar voiced by Nathan Fillion. Rated G. Time: 1:49. (6/16)
“The Exception”: During World War II, a German soldier (Jai Courtney) is sent to Holland to watch over the exiled Kaiser Wilhelm II (Christopher Plummer). Rated R. Time: 1:47. At Glenwood Arts. (6/23)
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper explore exactly who is Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:16. (5/5)
“Spider-Man: Homecoming”: We met this incarnation of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in the last Avengers flick. Now he gets his own movie — and villain, Vulture (Michael Keaton). Rated PG-13. Time: 2:13. (7/7)
Rated ☆☆ 1/2
“47 Meters Down”: Mandy Moore and Claire Holt are sisters stranded in a shark cage on the ocean floor. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:29. (6/16)
“The Beguiled”: During the Civil War, a wounded Union soldier (Colin Farrell) finds refuge at Nicole Kidman’s all-girls boarding school, where the students aren’t as innocent as they appear. Rated R. Time: 1:33. At Town Center. (6/30)
“The Hero”: Sam Elliott is a washed-up Western actor rethinking his life choices. Rated R. Time: 1:33. At Glenwood Arts. (6/30)
“A Very Sordid Wedding”: Writer/director Del Shores follows up his 2000 comedy “Sordid Lives” with this tale of a gay wedding in small-town Texas. Bonnie Bedelia and Whoopi Goldberg star. Not rated. Time: 1:49. At the Tivoli. (7/14)
“War for the Planet of the Apes”: In this third installment, Caesar (Andy Serkis) gets angry as he guides his apes in a battle against humans, led by a brutal Woody Harrelson. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:13. (7/14)
“Wonder Woman”: Gal Gadot stars in this origin story of the superhero’s Amazonian homeland and her valiant deeds in World War I. Directed by Patty Jenkins (who grew up in Lawrence). Rated PG-13. Time: 2:21. (6/2)
Rated ☆☆
“Despicable Me 3”: Gru (Steve Carell) reunites with his long-lost twin brother Dru (also voiced by Carell), who tries to lure him back to his dastardly ways. Rated PG. Time: 1:30. (6/30)
“The Mummy”: Sofia Boutella (“Kingsman”) is the angry ancient princess, and Tom Cruise is the man who must face her. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:50. (6/9)
“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”: Johnny Depp is back as Captain Jack, once again seeking treasure: the trident of Poseidon. Javier Bardem is the bad guy out to get him. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:09. At Studio 28. (5/26)
Rated ☆ 1/2
“Wish Upon”: A music box grants a teen seven wishes, with deadly consequences. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:29. (7/14)
Rated ☆
“The House”: To regain the college fund they lost, Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell launch a gambling ring in their basement. Rated R. Time: 1:28. (6/30)
“Transformers: The Last Knight”: Didn’t we just have a King Arthur movie? Yes, but now this fifth installment has Anthony Hopkins joining Mark Wahlberg in trying to figure out what the Transformers were up to in Arthurian times. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:28. (6/21)
