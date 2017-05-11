Movie news: Josh Gad is Truman Capote; Ron Perlman is no longer Hellboy

The Truman show
Here in the Midwest, we think of Truman Capote as the writer who came to Kansas to write “In Cold Blood.” And Hollywood has been on the same wavelength with the Kansas-set films “Capote” and “Infamous.” Now, Screen Daily reports, we’ll see the more cosmopolitan side of the late author in “Party of the Century,” set to start filming later this year. Josh Gad (“Beauty and the Beast” and the voice of Olaf in “Frozen”) will star as Capote, who famously hosted a lavish masquerade party at New York’s Plaza Hotel in 1966. Chloe Grace Moretz plays an ingenue who falls for working-class elevator operator Jack O’Connell.
Oh boy
For years Guillermo del Toro has talked of making a third “Hellboy” film with star Ron Perlman but just couldn’t make it happen. Now they’re out of the picture. On Facebook this week, Mike Mignola, the comic book writer who created the cigar-chomping superhero demon, revealed: “There IS going to be another Hellboy movie. It’s going to be an R-rated reboot directed by Neil Marshall (“The Descent,” “Game of Thrones”) and starring David Harbour (the sheriff on “Stranger Things”) as Hellboy.” Next came word of the title: “Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen.” The Hollywood Reporter claims filming could start this fall.
There IS going to be another HELLBOY MOVIE.
Movie shorts
▪ Unikitty, the eternally upbeat anime cat from “The Lego Movie,” is getting her own animated TV series, says the Cartoon Network.
▪ Steve McQueen, whose last film was Oscar winner “12 Years a Slave,” will direct a documentary about late hip-hop star Tupac Shakur.
▪ Liam Neeson’s string of bad luck continues. After repeated kidnappings in the “Taken” franchise, he’ll star in “Retribution,” about a Wall Street exec who learns an assailant has planted a bomb in his car, says Deadline Hollywood. If he doesn’t follow a series of instructions, KA-BOOM.
