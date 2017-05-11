Movies in KC: What’s new, what’s best May 12-18

Here are the week’s new movies:
“Snatched”
Amy Schumer is a party girl who takes her uptight mother (Goldie Hawn) on an exotic South American vacation that turns into a kidnapping adventure. Rated R. Time: 1:30.
☆☆ 1/2 Read the review.
“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”
Guy Ritchie, who already reimagined Sherlock Holmes, now takes on the Excalibur legend, with Charlie Hunnam as the man who would be king. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:06.
☆ 1/2 Read the review.
“The Wall”
As an Iraqi sniper fires away, soldiers John Cena and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are trapped behind a you-know-what. Rated R. Time: 1:21.
☆☆☆ Read the review.
“3 Generations”
Elle Fanning plays a teen transitioning from female to male. The other generations: Naomi Watts as the supportive mom and Susan Sarandon as the pushy grandma. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:32.
“Chasing Trane”
Documentary about jazz saxophone great John Coltrane includes archival performance footage and interviews with his peers (Sonny Rollins) and big fans (former President Bill Clinton). Not rated. Time: 1:33. At the Tivoli.
☆☆☆ Read the review.
“Hounds of Love”
In this horror tale from Australia, a teenage girl abducted by a serial killer couple must use her wits to drive a wedge between her would-be murderers. Not rated. Time: 1:48. At Screenland Tapcade.
☆☆☆ Read the review.
“A Dark Song”
A horror tale from Ireland: A grieving mother hires an occultist so she can speak with her dead son. Consequences ensue. Not rated. Time: 1:40. At Screenland Tapcade.
☆☆☆ Read the review.
“Buster’s Mal Heart”
Rami Malek is a clean-cut dedicated family man, until he loses it and becomes a loner mountain man. Not rated. Time: 1:37. At Alamo Drafthouse.
☆☆☆ Read the review.
“Lowriders”
Bouncing vintage cars tell a current family story of grief, loss and redemption. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:39. (At Merriam, Studio 28.)
“Animation Show of Shows”
This 18th annual anthology showcases 13 family-friendly films, including Disney/Pixar’s Oscar-winning “Piper,” plus four more shorts at the end for mature audiences only. Not rated. Time: 1:42. At the Tivoli.
Also showing in KC
Rated ☆☆☆ 1/2
“Get Out”: Horror tale of a black man visiting his white girlfriend’s scary family. Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams star. Rated R. Time: 1:45. (2/24)
Rated ☆☆☆
“Beauty and the Beast”: Fairy tale remake about a bookish girl (Emma Watson), a cursed prince (Dan Stevens) and a muscle-bound jerk (Luke Evans). Rated PG. Time: 2:06. (3/17)
“The Circle”: After dealing with a powerful beast in “Beauty and the Beast,” Emma Watson takes on a beastly tech company, where Tom Hanks is the ethically challenged boss. Based on a Dave Eggers novel. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:50. (4/28)
“Cezanne et Moi”: The story of the lifelong friendship between Paul Cezanne and Emile Zola. In French with subtitles. Rated R. Time: 1:57. At the Tivoli. (4/21)
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper explore exactly who is Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:16. (5/5)
“Logan”: Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) protects a girl who shares some of his mutant traits. Rated R. Time: 2:15. (3/3)
“Risk”: A documentary on WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange, from Oscar-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras (“Citizenfour”). Not rated. Time: 1:34. At Alamo Drafthouse. (5/5)
“Sleight”: A young L.A. street magician must use his powers to protect his little sister. Rated R. Time: 1:30. (4/21)
“Their Finest”: During World War II, the British ministry, desperate to boost the national spirit, hires a woman (Gemma Arterton) to write dialogue for war films. Rated R. Time: 1:57. At the Rio, Tivoli. (4/21)
Rated ☆☆ 1/2
“The Boss Baby”: In this animated comedy, a suit-wearing baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) teams with his big brother to foil a dastardly plot. Rated PG. Time: 1:37. (3/31)
“The Fate of the Furious”: Charlize Theron joins this eighth installment of the franchise as the villain, a mysterious woman who lures Vin Diesel into going rogue. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:16. (4/14)
“Kedi”: Documentary about the thousands of cats roaming free in Istanbul. In Turkish with subtitles. Not rated. Time: 1:20. At the Tivoli. (3/10)
“Kong: Skull Island”: Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson travel to a remote Pacific island and face an enormous ape. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:58. (3/10)
“The Lost City of Z”: Charlie Hunnam stars in the true story of British explorer Percival Fawcett, who entered the Amazon jungle to prove his discovery of an ancient civilization and disappeared in 1925. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:20. (4/21)
Rated ☆☆
“Born in China”: John Krasinski narrates this latest installment of Disney’s nature documentaries, this one about adorable young pandas, golden monkeys and snow leopards. Rated G. Time: 1:16. (4/21)
“The Case for Christ”: Journalist doesn’t believe in wife’s new-found faith. Rated PG. Time: 1:52. At Overland Park, Town Center. (4/7)
“The Dinner”: In this thriller, two couples — Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan and Rebecca Hall — gather for a tense meal to discuss what their sons have wrought. Rated R. Time: 2:00. (5/5)
“Ghost in the Shell”: Scarlett Johansson is transformed into a cyber-enhanced super soldier. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:46. At Studio 28. (3/31)
“Gifted”: Chris Evans takes a break from his Captain America gig to play a single man raising his math prodigy niece (Mckenna Grace). Rated PG-13. Time: 1:41. (4/12)
“Going in Style”: Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin are retirees resorting to crime. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:36. (4/7)
“How to Be a Latin Lover”: Aging ladies man (Eugenio Derbez) has to move in with his family-oriented sister (Salma Hayek). Rated PG-13. Time: 1:55. (4/28)
“Tommy’s Honour”: Story of the Scottish father and son who founded modern golf. Rated PG. Time: 1:52. At the Glenwood Arts. (4/14)
“Unforgettable”: An unhinged Katherine Heigl sets out to destroy the engagement of her ex-husband (Geoff Stults) and his new fiancee (Rosario Dawson). Rated R. Time: 1:40. At Ameristar, Independence. (4/21)
“The Zookeeper’s Wife”: In WWII Poland, a woman (Jessica Chastain) uses family zoo to hide Jews from Nazis. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:04. At the Glenwood Arts. (3/31)
Rated ☆ 1/2
“Smurfs: The Lost Village”: Smurfette (voiced by Demi Lovato) and friends race against an evil wizard to find a mysterious village. Rated PG. Time: 1:30. (4/7)
