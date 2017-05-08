8 new movies in KC: ‘King Arthur,’ ‘Snatched,’ ‘The Wall,’ ‘3 Generations,’ more

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Guy Ritchie, who already reimagined Sherlock Holmes, now takes on the Excalibur legend, with Charlie Hunnam as the man who would be king. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:06.
“Snatched”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Amy Schumer is a party girl who takes her uptight mother (Goldie Hawn) on an exotic South American vacation that turns into a kidnapping adventure. Rated R. Time: 1:30.
“The Wall”
Opens Friday
As an Iraqi sniper fires away, soldiers John Cena and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are trapped behind a you-know-what. Rated R. Time: 1:21.
“3 Generations”
Opens Friday
Elle Fanning plays a teen transitioning from female to male. The other generations: Naomi Watts as the supportive mom and Susan Sarandon as the pushy grandma. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:32.
“Chasing Trane”
Opens Friday at the Tivoli
Documentary about jazz saxophone great John Coltrane includes archival performance footage and interviews with his peers (Sonny Rollins) and big fans (former President Bill Clinton). Not rated. Time: 1:33.
“Animation Show of Shows”
Opens Friday at the Tivoli
This 18th annual anthology showcases 13 family-friendly films, including Disney/Pixar’s Oscar-winning “Piper,” plus four more shorts at the end for mature audiences only. Not rated. Time: 1:42.
“Hounds of Love”
Opens Friday at Screenland Tapcade
In this horror tale from Australia, a teenage girl abducted by a serial killer couple must use her wits to drive a wedge between her would-be murderers. Not rated. Time: 1:48.
“A Dark Song”
Opens Friday at Screenland Tapcade
A horror tale from Ireland: A grieving mother hires an occultist so she can speak with her dead son. Consequences ensue. Not rated. Time: 1:40.
