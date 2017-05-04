Movies in KC: What’s new, what’s best May 5-11

NEW THIS WEEK
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
James Gunn’s first “Guardians” blew up expectations and grossed more than $773 million worldwide. The sequel brings back Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as they explore exactly who is Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:16.
“The Dinner”
In this thriller, two couples — Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan and Rebecca Hall — gather for a tense meal to discuss what their sons have wrought. Rated R for disturbing violent content, and language throughout. Time: 2:00.
“Risk”
A documentary on WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange, from Oscar-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras (“Citizenfour”). Not rated. Time: 1:34.
Rated ☆☆☆ 1/2
“Get Out”: Horror tale of a black man visiting his white girlfriend’s scary family. Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams star. Rated R for violence, bloody images, and language including sexual references. Time: 1:45. (2/24)
Rated ☆☆☆
“Beauty and the Beast”: Fairy tale remake about a bookish girl (Emma Watson), a cursed prince (Dan Stevens) and a muscle-bound jerk (Luke Evans). Rated PG. Time: 2:06. (3/17)
“The Circle”: After dealing with a powerful beast in “Beauty and the Beast,” Emma Watson takes on a beastly tech company, where Tom Hanks is the ethically challenged boss. Based on a Dave Eggers novel. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:50. (4/28)
“Frantz”: A young German woman who lost her fiance in World War I is intrigued by the arrival of a young Frenchman. In German and French, with subtitles. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:53. At the Glenwood Arts. (4/7)
“Logan”: Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) protects a girl who shares some of his mutant traits. Rated R for strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity. Time: 2:15. (3/3)
“Sleight”: A young L.A. street magician must use his powers to protect his little sister. Rated R for language throughout, drug content and some violence. Time: 1:30. (4/21)
“Their Finest”: During World War II, the British ministry, desperate to boost the national spirit, hires a woman (Gemma Arterton) to write dialogue for war films. Rated R for some language and a scene of sexuality. Time: 1:57. (4/21)
Rated ☆☆ 1/2
“The Boss Baby”: In this animated comedy, a suit-wearing baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) teams with his big brother to foil a dastardly plot. Rated PG. Time: 1:37. (3/31)
“Colossal”: Anne Hathaway discovers she is somehow connected to monstrous events. KC’s Jason Sudeikis co-stars. Rated R for language. Time: 1:50. (4/14)
“The Fate of the Furious”: Charlize Theron joins this eighth installment of the franchise as the villain, a mysterious woman who lures Vin Diesel into going rogue. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:16. (4/14)
“Kong: Skull Island”: Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson travel to a remote Pacific island and face an enormous ape. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:58. (3/10)
“The Lost City of Z”: Charlie Hunnam stars in the true story of British explorer Percival Fawcett, who entered the Amazon jungle to prove his discovery of an ancient civilization and disappeared in 1925. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:20. (4/21)
Rated ☆☆
“Born in China”: John Krasinski narrates this latest installment of Disney’s nature documentaries, this one about adorable young pandas, golden monkeys and snow leopards. Rated G. Time: 1:16. (4/21)
“The Case for Christ”: Journalist doesn’t believe in wife’s new-found faith. Rated PG. Time: 1:52. (4/7)
“Ghost in the Shell”: Scarlett Johansson is transformed into a cyber-enhanced super soldier. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:46. (3/31)
“Gifted”: Chris Evans takes a break from his Captain America gig to play a single man raising his math prodigy niece (Mckenna Grace). Rated PG-13. Time: 1:41. (4/12)
“Going in Style”: Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin are retirees resorting to crime. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:36. (4/7)
“Life”: Astronauts Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds discover life on Mars is not friendly. Rated R for language throughout, some sci-fi violence and terror. Time: 1:43. (3/24)
“The Promise”: In WWI, an Armenian woman (Charlotte Le Bon) is torn between an Armenian medical student (Oscar Isaac) and an American journalist (Christian Bale). Rated PG-13. Time: 2:14. (4/21)
“The Shack”: A grieving man (Sam Worthington) questions his faith, until he is summoned to an isolated cabin, where Octavia Spencer is God. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:12. (3/3)
“Tommy’s Honour”: Story of the Scottish father and son who founded modern golf. Rated PG. Time: 1:52. At the Glenwood Arts. (4/14)
“Unforgettable”: An unhinged Katherine Heigl sets out to destroy the engagement of her ex-husband (Geoff Stults) and his new fiancee (Rosario Dawson). Rated R for sexual content, violence, some language, and brief partial nudity. Time: 1:40. (4/21)
“The Zookeeper’s Wife”: In WWII Poland, a woman (Jessica Chastain) uses family zoo to hide Jews from Nazis. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:04. (3/31)
Rated ☆ 1/2
“Power Rangers”: Superpowered teens fight an alien force. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:04. (3/24)
“Smurfs: The Lost Village”: Smurfette (voiced by Demi Lovato) and friends race against an evil wizard to find a mysterious village. Rated PG. Time: 1:30. (4/7)
