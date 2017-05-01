Movies opening May 4-5: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2,’ ‘Dinner,’ ‘Risk’

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
James Gunn’s first “Guardians” blew up expectations and grossed more than $773 million worldwide. The sequel brings back Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as they explore exactly who is Peter thQuill, aka Star-Lord. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:16.
“The Dinner”
In this thriller, two couples — Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan and Rebecca Hall — gather for a tense meal to discuss what their sons have wrought. Rated R for disturbing violent content, and language throughout. Time: 2:00.
“Risk”
A documentary on WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange, from Oscar-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras (“Citizenfour”). Not rated. Time: 1:34.
