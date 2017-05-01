Movie News & Reviews

May 01, 2017 1:06 PM

Movies opening May 4-5: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2,’ ‘Dinner,’ ‘Risk’

By Sharon Hoffmann

shoffmann@kcstar.com

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

James Gunn’s first “Guardians” blew up expectations and grossed more than $773 million worldwide. The sequel brings back Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as they explore exactly who is Peter thQuill, aka Star-Lord. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:16.

“The Dinner”

In this thriller, two couples — Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan and Rebecca Hall — gather for a tense meal to discuss what their sons have wrought. Rated R for disturbing violent content, and language throughout. Time: 2:00.

“Risk”

A documentary on WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange, from Oscar-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras (“Citizenfour”). Not rated. Time: 1:34.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'Atomic Blonde' (Trailer)

'Atomic Blonde' (Trailer) 2:57

'Atomic Blonde' (Trailer)
'War for the Planet of the Apes' (Teaser trailer) 2:11

'War for the Planet of the Apes' (Teaser trailer)
'Dunkirk' (Trailer) 2:19

'Dunkirk' (Trailer)

View More Video

Entertainment Videos