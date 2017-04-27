Movies in KC: What’s new, what’s best April 28-May 4

Here are the week’s new movies:
“The Circle”
After dealing with a powerful beast in “Beauty and the Beast,” Emma Watson takes on a beastly tech company, where Tom Hanks is the ethically challenged boss. Based on a Dave Eggers novel. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:50.
☆☆☆ Read the review.
“Sleight”
A young L.A. street magician must use his powers to protect his little sister. Rated R. Time: 1:30.
☆☆☆ Read the review.
“How to Be a Latin Lover”
In his first English-language starring role, Mexican actor/director/producer Eugenio Derbez plays an aging ladies’ man whose latest breakup forces him to move in with his sister (Salma Hayek) and learn something about family. Kansas City’s Rob Riggle has a bit part. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:55.
Not screened for critics.
“Graduation”
In this latest film by acclaimed Romanian director Cristian Mungiu (“4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days”), a doctor re-examines his ethics as he strives to make sure his daughter gets into the right college. In Romanian with subtitles. Rated R. Time: 2:08.
☆☆☆ 1/2 Read the review.
“After the Storm”
Japanese writer-director Hirokazu Kore-eda brings us this family drama about a divorced, struggling novelist who yearns to reconnect with his schoolage son. In Japanese with subtitles. Not rated. Time: 1:57.
☆☆☆ Read the review.
“The Transfiguration”
A bullied teen in a New York housing project becomes overly obsessed with vampires. Not rated. Time: 1:37.
☆☆☆ Read the review.
Also playing in KC
Rated ☆☆☆ 1/2
“Get Out”: Horror tale of a black man visiting his white girlfriend’s scary family. Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams star. Rated R. Time: 1:45. (2/24)
Rated ☆☆☆
“Beauty and the Beast”: Fairy tale remake about a bookish girl (Emma Watson), a cursed prince (Dan Stevens) and a muscle-bound jerk (Luke Evans). Rated PG. Time: 2:06. (3/17)
“Cezanne et Moi”: The story of the lifelong friendship between Paul Cezanne and Emile Zola. In French with subtitles. Rated R. Time: 1:57. At the Tivoli. (4/21)
“Frantz”: A young German woman who lost her fiance in World War I is intrigued by the arrival of a young Frenchman. In German and French, with subtitles. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:53. At the Glenwood Arts. (4/7)
“Logan”: Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) protects a girl who shares some of his mutant traits. Rated R. Time: 2:15. (3/3)
“T2 Trainspotting”: Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle return for this 20-years-later sequel to their drug-laden dramedy. Rated R. Time: 1:57. At the Tivoli and Screenland Armour. (3/31)
“Their Finest”: During World War II, the British ministry, desperate to boost the national spirit, hires a woman (Gemma Arterton) to write dialogue for war films. Rated R. Time: 1:57. At the Rio and Tivoli. (4/21)
“Your Name”: Anime tale of teens coming of age amid life-changing events. At Alamo Drafthouse, Studio 28. (4/7)
Rated ☆☆ 1/2
“The Boss Baby”: In this animated comedy, a suit-wearing baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) teams with his big brother to foil a dastardly plot. Rated PG. Time: 1:37. (3/31)
“Colossal”: Anne Hathaway discovers she is somehow connected to monstrous events. KC’s Jason Sudeikis co-stars. Rated R. Time: 1:50. (4/14)
“The Fate of the Furious”: Charlize Theron joins this eighth installment of the franchise as the villain, a mysterious woman who lures Vin Diesel into going rogue. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:16. (4/14)
“Free Fire”: In 1970s Boston, an arms deal goes violently awry. Armie Hammer, Brie Larson, Sharlto Copley and Cillian Murphy star. Rated R. Time: 1:30. (4/14)
“Kong: Skull Island”: Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson travel to a remote Pacific island and face an enormous ape. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:58. (3/10)
“The Lost City of Z”: Charlie Hunnam stars in the true story of British explorer Percival Fawcett, who entered the Amazon jungle to prove his discovery of an ancient civilization and disappeared in 1925. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:20. (4/21)
Rated ☆☆
“Born in China”: John Krasinski narrates this latest installment of Disney’s nature documentaries, this one about adorable young pandas, golden monkeys and snow leopards. Rated G. Time: 1:16. (4/21)
“The Case for Christ”: Journalist doesn’t believe in wife’s new-found faith. Rated PG. Time: 1:52. (4/7)
“Ghost in the Shell”: Scarlett Johansson is transformed into a cyber-enhanced super soldier. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:46. (3/31)
“Gifted”: Chris Evans takes a break from his Captain America gig to play a single man raising his math prodigy niece (Mckenna Grace). Rated PG-13. Time: 1:41. (4/12)
“Going in Style”: Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin are retirees resorting to crime. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:36. (4/7)
“Life”: Astronauts Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds discover life on Mars is not friendly. Rated R. Time: 1:43. (3/24)
“Phoenix Forgotten”: This sci-fi/horror movie brings us three fictional teenagers who disappeared during a real event: 1997’s Phoenix Lights sightings, which may have been UFOs for all we know. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:20. (4/21)
“The Promise”: In WWI, an Armenian woman (Charlotte Le Bon) is torn between an Armenian medical student (Oscar Isaac) and an American journalist (Christian Bale). Rated PG-13. Time: 2:14. (4/21)
“The Shack”: A grieving man (Sam Worthington) questions his faith, until he is summoned to an isolated cabin, where Octavia Spencer is God. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:12. (3/3)
“Tommy’s Honour”: Story of the Scottish father and son who founded modern golf. Rated PG. Time: 1:52. At the Glenwood Arts. (4/14)
“Unforgettable”: An unhinged Katherine Heigl sets out to destroy the engagement of her ex-husband (Geoff Stults) and his new fiancee (Rosario Dawson). Rated R. Time: 1:40. (4/21)
“The Void”: Cloaked figures surround a hospital and allow no escape. Not rated. Time: 1:30. At Screenland Armour. (4/7)
“The Zookeeper’s Wife”: In WWII Poland, a woman (Jessica Chastain) uses family zoo to hide Jews from Nazis. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:04. (3/31)
Rated ☆ 1/2
“Power Rangers”: Superpowered teens fight an alien force. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:04. (3/24)
“Smurfs: The Lost Village”: Smurfette (voiced by Demi Lovato) and friends race against an evil wizard to find a mysterious village. Rated PG. Time: 1:30. (4/7)
