KC’s new movies April 27-28: ‘The Circle,’ ‘How to Be a Latin Lover,’ ‘Graduation,’ more

“The Circle”
Opens at 8 p.m. Thursday
After dealing with a powerful beast in “Beauty and the Beast,” Emma Watson takes on a beastly tech company, where Tom Hanks is the ethically challenged boss. Based on a Dave Eggers novel. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:50.
“How to Be a Latin Lover”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
In his first English-language starring role, Mexican actor/director/producer Eugenio Derbez plays an aging ladies’ man whose latest breakup forces him to move in with his sister (Salma Hayek) and learn something about family. Kansas City’s Rob Riggle has a bit part. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:55.
“Graduation”
Opens Friday at the Tivoli
In this latest film by acclaimed Romanian director Cristian Mungiu (“4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days”), a doctor re-examines his ethics as he strives to make sure his daughter gets into the right college. In Romanian with subtitles. Rated R. Time: 2:08.
“After the Storm”
Opens Friday at the Tivoli
Japanese writer-director Hirokazu Kore-eda brings us this family drama about a divorced, struggling novelist who yearns to reconnect with his schoolage son. In Japanese with subtitles. Not rated. Time: 1:57.
“The Transfiguration”
Opens Friday at Screenland Tapcade
A bullied teen in a New York housing project becomes overly obsessed with vampires. Not rated. Time: 1:37.
