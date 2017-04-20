Movies in KC: What’s new, what’s best April 21-27

Here are this week’s 10(!) new movies:
“Free Fire”
In 1970s Boston, an arms deal goes violently awry. Armie Hammer, Brie Larson, Sharlto Copley and Cillian Murphy star for writer/director Ben Wheatley (“Kill List”). Rated R. Time: 1:30.
“The Promise”
An Armenian woman (Charlotte Le Bon) is torn between an Armenian medical student (Oscar Isaac) and an American journalist (Christian Bale). But this isn’t your typical Hollywood love triangle. It is set against the Armenian genocide in Turkey at the outset of World War I. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:14.
“Unforgettable”
An unhinged Katherine Heigl sets out to destroy the engagement of her ex-husband (Geoff Stults) and his new fiancee (Rosario Dawson). Rated R. Time: 1:40.
“Born in China”
John Krasinski narrates this latest installment of Disney’s nature documentaries, this one about adorable young pandas, golden monkeys and snow leopards. Rated G. Time: 1:16.
“The Lost City of Z”
Charlie Hunnam stars in the true story of British explorer Percival Fawcett, who entered the Amazon jungle to prove his discovery of an ancient civilization and disappeared in 1925. Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller co-star. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:20.
☆☆ 1/2 Read the review.
“Their Finest”
During World War II, the British ministry, desperate to boost the national spirit, hires a woman (Gemma Arterton) to write dialogue for war films. The all-Brit cast, also including Bill Nighy, Sam Claflin and Jack Huston, is directed by Lone Scherfig (“An Education”) of Denmark. Rated R. Time: 1:57. At the Rio and Tivoli.
☆☆☆ Read the review.
“Cezanne et Moi”
The story of the lifelong friendship between Paul Cezanne and Emile Zola. In French with subtitles. Rated R. Time: 1:57. At the Tivoli.
☆☆☆ Read the review.
“David Lynch: The Art Life”
Before this spring’s revival of David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” comes this documentary about the director and how he came to create his first feature, 1977’s “Eraserhead.” At Screenland Tapcade.
☆☆☆ Not rated. Time: 1:33. Read the review.
“Phoenix Forgotten”
This sci-fi/horror movie brings us three fictional teenagers who disappeared during a real event: 1997’s Phoenix Lights sightings, which may have been UFOs for all we know. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:20. Not screened for critics.
“Grow House”
Snoop Dogg’s pot comedy. Rated R. Time: 1:26. Not screened for critics.
Also playing in KC
☆☆☆ 1/2
“Get Out”: Horror tale of a black man visiting his white girlfriend’s scary family. Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams star. Rated R. Time: 1:45. (2/24)
☆☆☆
“Beauty and the Beast”: Fairy tale remake about a bookish girl (Emma Watson), a cursed prince (Dan Stevens) and a muscle-bound jerk (Luke Evans). Rated PG. Time: 2:06. (3/17)
“Frantz”: A young German woman who lost her fiance in World War I is intrigued by the arrival of a young Frenchman. In German and French, with subtitles. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:53. At the Glenwood Arts. (4/7)
“Logan”: Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) protects a girl who shares some of his mutant traits. Rated R. Time: 2:15. (3/3)
“Personal Shopper”: Celebrity assistant (Kristen Stewart) thinks her dead brother is trying to contact her. Rated R. Time: 1:45. (3/31)
“T2 Trainspotting”: Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle return for this 20-years-later sequel to their drug-laden dramedy. Rated R. Time: 1:57. At the Tivoli. (3/31)
“Your Name”: Anime tale of teens coming of age amid life-changing events. At AMC Studio 28. (4/7)
☆☆ 1/2
“The Boss Baby”: In this animated comedy, a suit-wearing baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) teams with his big brother to foil a dastardly plot. Rated PG. Time: 1:37. (3/31)
“Colossal”: Anne Hathaway discovers she is somehow connected to monstrous events. KC’s Jason Sudeikis co-stars. Rated R. Time: 1:50. (4/14)
“The Fate of the Furious”: Charlize Theron joins this eighth installment of the franchise as the villain, a mysterious woman who lures Vin Diesel into going rogue. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:16. (4/14)
“Kong: Skull Island”: Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson travel to a remote Pacific island and face an enormous ape. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:58. (3/10)
☆☆
“The Case for Christ”: Journalist doesn’t believe in wife’s new-found faith. Rated PG. Time: 1:52. (4/7)
“Ghost in the Shell”: Scarlett Johansson is transformed into a cyber-enhanced super soldier. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:46. (3/31)
“Gifted”: Chris Evans takes a break from his Captain America gig to play a single man raising his math prodigy niece (Mckenna Grace). Rated PG-13. Time: 1:41. (4/12)
“Going in Style”: Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin are retirees resorting to crime. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:36. (4/7)
“Life”: Astronauts Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds discover life on Mars is not friendly. Rated R. Time: 1:43. (3/24)
“The Shack”: A grieving man (Sam Worthington) questions his faith, until he is summoned to an isolated cabin, where Octavia Spencer is God. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:12. (3/3)
“Tommy’s Honour”: Story of the Scottish father and son who founded modern golf. Rated PG. Time: 1:52. At the Glenwood Arts. (4/14)
“The Zookeeper’s Wife”: In WWII Poland, a woman (Jessica Chastain) uses family zoo to hide Jews from Nazis. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:04. (3/31)
☆ 1/2
“Power Rangers”: Superpowered teens fight an alien force. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:04. (3/24)
“Smurfs: The Lost Village”: Smurfette (voiced by Demi Lovato) and friends race against an evil wizard to find a mysterious village. Rated PG. Time: 1:30. (4/7)
☆
“CHIPS”: Dax Shepard and Michael Pena star in this reboot of the TV series about California Highway Patrolmen. Rated R. Time: 1:40. At Studio 28. (3/24)
