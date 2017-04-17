Nine new movies include ‘Promise,’ ‘Free Fire,’ ‘Unforgettable’ ‘Lost City of Z’

“The Promise”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
An Armenian woman (Charlotte Le Bon) is torn between an Armenian medical student (Oscar Isaac) and an American journalist (Christian Bale). But this isn’t your typical Hollywood love triangle. It is set against the Armenian genocide in Turkey at the outset of World War I. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:14.
“Free Fire”
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
In 1970s Boston, an arms deal goes violently awry. Armie Hammer, Brie Larson, Sharlto Copley and Cillian Murphy star for writer/director Ben Wheatley (“Kill List”). Rated R. Time: 1:30.
“Unforgettable”
Opens Friday
A 17th century play gave us the famous line “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,” so the plot is nothing new. This time around, an unhinged Katherine Heigl sets out to destroy the engagement of her ex-husband (Geoff Stults) and his new fiancee (Rosario Dawson). Rated R. Time: 1:40.
“Born in China”
Opens Friday
John Krasinski narrates this latest installment of Disney’s nature documentaries, this one about adorable young pandas, golden monkeys and snow leopards. Rated G. Time: 1:16.
“The Lost City of Z”
Opens Friday
Charlie Hunnam stars in the true story of British explorer Percival Fawcett, who entered the Amazon jungle to prove his discovery of an ancient civilization and disappeared in 1925. Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller co-star. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:20.
“Phoenix Forgotten”
Opens Friday
Speaking of disappearances, this sci-fi/horror movie brings us three fictional teenagers who disappeared during a real event: 1997’s Phoenix Lights sightings, which may have been UFOs for all we know. Ridley Scott lends his name as a producer. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:20.
“Their Finest”
Opens Friday
During World War II, the British ministry, desperate to boost the national spirit, hires a woman (Gemma Arterton) to write dialogue for war films. The all-Brit cast, also including Bill Nighy, Sam Claflin and Jack Huston, is directed by Lone Scherfig (“An Education”) of Denmark. Rated R. Time: 1:57.
“Cezanne et Moi”
Opens Friday
The story of the lifelong friendship between Paul Cezanne and Emile Zola. In French with subtitles. Rated R. Time: 1:57.
“David Lynch: The Art Life”
Opens Friday
Before this spring’s revival of David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” comes this documentary about the director and how he came to create his first feature, 1977’s “Eraserhead.” Not rated. Time: 1:33.
