April 14, 2017 4:11 PM

Watch the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ trailer — reactions are out of this galaxy

By Max Londberg

A galactic movie trailer dropped Friday, but the feature’s release date is unfortunately far, far away.

The trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” garnered praise from fans, who found their interest piqued by the cryptic clip.

CinemaBlend wrote its action sequences are “seamless without being showy.”

And an overall sense of joy seemed to permeate reactions on Facebook and Twitter.

Some fans were left wanting more — what any trailer aims to achieve.

One person, however, was unimpressed.

All-in-all, though, eager anticipation reigned.

