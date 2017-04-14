Watch the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ trailer — reactions are out of this galaxy

A galactic movie trailer dropped Friday, but the feature’s release date is unfortunately far, far away.

The trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” garnered praise from fans, who found their interest piqued by the cryptic clip.

CinemaBlend wrote its action sequences are “seamless without being showy.”

And an overall sense of joy seemed to permeate reactions on Facebook and Twitter.

When you hear the faint "Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi..." and see the the silhouette of General Leia. @starwars #SWCO #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/kGnawTE4eE — Sara Baldwin (@LemonWatercolor) April 14, 2017

The plus of having the day off...watching @StarWarsCeleb #TheLastJedi trailer with my daughter. Cannot wait for Christmas time! @starwars — Roberto Carmona (@ksubobo) April 14, 2017

Some fans were left wanting more — what any trailer aims to achieve.

New teaser trailer for Star Wars looks interesting, but I have so many questions. pic.twitter.com/m1d19wq0jb — Royals Review (@royalsreview) April 14, 2017

One person, however, was unimpressed.

New Star Wars trailer was underwhelming. Don't @ me. — Christopher (@Why_Rock) April 14, 2017

All-in-all, though, eager anticipation reigned.