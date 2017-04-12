Movie Mom: ‘Fate of the Furious,’ ‘Gifted,’ ‘Colossal’ not for younger kids

Information for parents deciding which movies are best for kids ages 2 to 18:
“The Fate of the Furious”
Why it’s rated PG-13: Constant action-style violence, crashes, explosions, guns, fights, extended mayhem of all kinds, some sexual references, some strong language.
Minimum age: High school.
Family discussion: Which was the best stunt? What makes someone who is not related “family”?
If you like this try: The rest of the “Fast and Furious” films and “The Italian Job.”
“Gifted”
Why it’s rated PG-13: Some mature themes including a custody battle, a sad parental death by suicide (off-screen), some strong language, sexual references and a non-explicit situation, alcohol and cigarettes.
Minimum age: High school.
Family discussion: Would you like to be as smart as Mary? Why didn’t Mary’s mother want Evelyn to know what she had done?
If you like this, try: “Searching for Bobby Fischer” and “Little Man Tate.”
“Colossal”
Why it’s rated R: Very strong and crude language, monster violence with characters injured and killed, drinking and drunkenness, sexual references and situation.
Minimum age: Mature teens.
Family discussion: What are the best and worst things about controlling a monster? What connected these characters to the monsters? What monster would you like to control?
If you like this, try: “No Such Thing.”
