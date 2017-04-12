Movie News & Reviews

April 12, 2017 4:00 PM

Movie Mom: ‘Fate of the Furious,’ ‘Gifted,’ ‘Colossal’ not for younger kids

By Nell Minow

Special to The Star

Information for parents deciding which movies are best for kids ages 2 to 18:

“The Fate of the Furious”

Why it’s rated PG-13: Constant action-style violence, crashes, explosions, guns, fights, extended mayhem of all kinds, some sexual references, some strong language.

Minimum age: High school.

Family discussion: Which was the best stunt? What makes someone who is not related “family”?

If you like this try: The rest of the “Fast and Furious” films and “The Italian Job.”

“Gifted”

Why it’s rated PG-13: Some mature themes including a custody battle, a sad parental death by suicide (off-screen), some strong language, sexual references and a non-explicit situation, alcohol and cigarettes.

Minimum age: High school.

Family discussion: Would you like to be as smart as Mary? Why didn’t Mary’s mother want Evelyn to know what she had done?

If you like this, try: “Searching for Bobby Fischer” and “Little Man Tate.”

“Colossal”

Why it’s rated R: Very strong and crude language, monster violence with characters injured and killed, drinking and drunkenness, sexual references and situation.

Minimum age: Mature teens.

Family discussion: What are the best and worst things about controlling a monster? What connected these characters to the monsters? What monster would you like to control?

If you like this, try: “No Such Thing.”

Find Nell Minow’s reviews at Beliefnet on moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com.

