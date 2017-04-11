Movie News & Reviews

April 11, 2017 10:30 AM

This week’s new movies: ‘Fate of the Furious,’ ‘Gifted,’ ‘Zucchini,’ ‘Tommy’s Honour’

By Sharon Hoffmann

“The Fate of the Furious”

Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Charlize Theron joins this eighth installment of the franchise as the villain, a mysterious woman who lures Vin Diesel into going rogue. The usual crew of fast drivers — Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, etc. — must steer him back to the right side of the road. F. Gary Gray directs. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:16.

“Gifted”

Opens Wednesday, April 12

Chris Evans takes a break from his Captain America gig to play a single man raising his math prodigy niece (McKenna Grace). Octavia Spencer is the wise neighbor. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:41.

“My Life as a Zucchini”

Opens Friday, April 14

This stop-motion animated Oscar nominee from France follows an orphan boy struggling to find friends. The English-language voice cast includes Will Forte, Nick Offerman, Ellen Page, Amy Sedaris. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:06.

“Tommy’s Honour”

Opens Friday, April 14

The story of father and son Tom and Tommy Morris, who in 19th century Scotland founded the modern game of golf. Rated PG. Time: 1:52.

