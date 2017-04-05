Movie news: 14 more ‘Transformers,’ ‘Dune’s’ Oscar pedigree, sing-along ‘Beauty & Beast’

Transformed
First, Marvel Entertainment announced a slate of films stretching out for years and years. Then “Star Wars” and DC Comics did the same. So no surprise that “Transformers” director Michael Bay says he has plans for 14(!) Autobot and Decepticon movies rolling our way, reports Yahoo! UK. Bay announced the news during a preview of “Transformers: The Last Knight” this week in London. One of those movies will be a Bumblebee spin-off directed by Travis Knight of “Kubo and the Two Strings.” Another could be an animated prequel about the Transformers’ home planet, Cybertron. “Last Knight,” starring Mark Wahlberg, arrives June 23.
New “Dune”
In other sci-fi news, Eric Roth, who won an Oscar for his “Forrest Gump” screenplay, will write Denis Villeneuve’s new film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “Dune,” says Variety. The novel is the tale of noble families vying for control of the valuable resources on another planet. David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation, starring Kyle MacLachlan and Sting, did not do well with critics or the box office but still became a cult favorite. But Villenueve got an Oscar nomination for “Arrival” and is directing the highly anticipated “Blade Runner 2049,” so maybe we can all be a little excited for this one.
Movie shorts
▪ “Beauty and the Beast,” which netted more than $900 million worldwide in less than a month, has a new incentive for audiences to be our guest again: A sing-along version, with lyrics on the screen, hits most theaters on Friday.
▪ Michael Keaton is in talks to re-team with his “Batman” and “Beetlejuice” director Tim Burton for Disney’s live-action remake of “Dumbo,” says The Hollywood Reporter. He’d play the villain.
▪ Sylvester Stallone dropped out of “Expendables 4” over differences with the studio, so co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger says he’s out, too. “There is no ‘Expendables’ without Sly,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I would never do the movie without him, no.”
