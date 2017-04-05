Movie Mom: ‘Smurfs,’ ‘Going in Style,’ ‘Ghost in the Shell’

Information for parents deciding which movies are best for kids ages 2 to 18:
“Smurfs: The Lost Village”
Why it’s rated PG: Some mild fantasy peril and violence, with no one badly injured, some mild language and brief potty humor.
Minimum age: 6.
Family discussion: If you were a Smurf, what would your name be? Which Smurf is your favorite and why?
If you like this, try: The Smurf cartoons and books and “Trolls.”
“Going in Style”
Why it’s rated PG-13: Armed robbery, guns, serious illness, marijuana, drinking and drunkenness, some strong language, sexual references and non-explicit situation.
Minimum age: High school.
Family discussion: What did each man find the most persuasive reason to rob the bank? What was the most important advice they got?
If you like this, try: The original version, with George Burns, Art Carney and Lee Strasberg, and “Tower Heist.”
“Ghost in the Shell”
Why it’s rated PG-13: Constant sci-fi/action style peril and violence, guns, explosions, fire, terrorism, suicide, murder, characters injured and killed, some graphic and disturbing images, some nudity, prostitutes and sexual predator, smoking, drinking.
Minimum age: High school.
Family discussion: Is Major a person, a machine or a weapon? What enhancement would you like to have?
If you like this, try: The “Matrix” and “Bourne” series and the “Ghost in the Shell” comics and anime.
Find Nell Minow’s reviews at Beliefnet on moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com.
