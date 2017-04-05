Movie News & Reviews

April 5, 2017 11:13 AM

Movie Mom: ‘Smurfs,’ ‘Going in Style,’ ‘Ghost in the Shell’

By Nell Minow

Special to The Star

Information for parents deciding which movies are best for kids ages 2 to 18:

“Smurfs: The Lost Village”

Why it’s rated PG: Some mild fantasy peril and violence, with no one badly injured, some mild language and brief potty humor.

Minimum age: 6.

Family discussion: If you were a Smurf, what would your name be? Which Smurf is your favorite and why?

If you like this, try: The Smurf cartoons and books and “Trolls.”

“Going in Style”

Why it’s rated PG-13: Armed robbery, guns, serious illness, marijuana, drinking and drunkenness, some strong language, sexual references and non-explicit situation.

Minimum age: High school.

Family discussion: What did each man find the most persuasive reason to rob the bank? What was the most important advice they got?

If you like this, try: The original version, with George Burns, Art Carney and Lee Strasberg, and “Tower Heist.”

“Ghost in the Shell”

Why it’s rated PG-13: Constant sci-fi/action style peril and violence, guns, explosions, fire, terrorism, suicide, murder, characters injured and killed, some graphic and disturbing images, some nudity, prostitutes and sexual predator, smoking, drinking.

Minimum age: High school.

Family discussion: Is Major a person, a machine or a weapon? What enhancement would you like to have?

If you like this, try: The “Matrix” and “Bourne” series and the “Ghost in the Shell” comics and anime.

Find Nell Minow’s reviews at Beliefnet on moviemom.com. Email: moviemom@moviemom.com.

