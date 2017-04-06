‘Frantz’: The wounds of war and love

1:57 Frank Mason is doing something no other KU player has Pause

0:36 Scenes from the pre-ceremony of WWI Centennial

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

4:12 Sebelius talks about the ACA and end-of-life care

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

0:59 KU forward Carlton Bragg on his resurgence

1:14 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

1:26 Cass County sheriff calls search for remains a 'multi-day' event