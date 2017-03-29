Movie news: No cellphones for Oscars accountants; new ‘Pirates’ is actually good?

Hang up
Kids can’t bring a cellphone to class so they won’t be distracted from the task at hand. Now the same goes for Academy Awards accountants. In the debacle that was this year’s ceremony, a representative of accounting firm PwC was reportedly tweeting selfies during the show and supplied the wrong envelope for best picture, leading presenters to announce “La La Land” instead of “Moonlight.” Now all accountants will have to hand over their electronic devices before going anywhere near the Oscars stage, says The Hollywood Reporter. The new protocol comes after a meeting of the academy board this week. Also, in addition to the two PwC accountants standing by on either side of the stage, a third will now sit in the control room to ensure a quick response to any mistakes. Let’s hope there aren’t any.
Maybe it’s the low, low expectations, but folks who saw an early screening of the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie say it’s actually pretty good — and we haven’t heard anything remotely positive about the franchise since the first one came out in 2003. Disney this week unveiled “Dead Men Tell No Tales” for movie theater owners and the press at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
“Pirates 5 is definitely the best one since the first. Admittedly, that isn’t saying much, but it does occasionally capture that magic,” tweeted Germain Lussier of Gizmodo.
“You might be surprised to hear me say this but I really dug the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Action set pieces are a lot of fun,” tweeted Collider.com editor in chief Steven Weintraub.
The swashbuckler marks the return of Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa and Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, as well as Javier Bardem as the craggy-faced villain. It’s due May 26.
▪ A movie musical called “Atlantis” is inspired by hip-hop mogul Pharrell Williams’ childhood — and bits of “Romeo and Juliet,” says The New York Times. Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer will direct.
▪ Elton John is teaming with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to develop an animated adaptation of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” says The Associated Press.
▪ “Wreck-It Ralph” will get a sequel: “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2,” arriving March 9, 2018, says Dark Horizons.
