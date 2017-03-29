Creepy clown alert: Here’s the first trailer for Stephen King’s ‘It’

The first trailer for Stephen King’s “It” debuted Wednesday, and audiences who saw it early were correct.
This thing will make your skin crawl.
It will also haunt you in the dark tonight when you try to sleep and all you can hear is a little boy’s menacing voice: “You’ll float too.”
Bill Skarsgard is the killer clown Pennywise, a darker, more demonic one than the creepy character Tim Curry played in the 1990 TV miniseries based on King’s 1986 horror novel.
Earlier this month an audience at the South by Southwest festival saw this 90-second trailer. Trace Thurman, a blogger on the Bloody Disgusting horror movie website, wrote that the theater got so tense leading up to one particular scene that it left the “audience screaming.”
As far as teasers go, Thurman wrote, “it’s one of the best that I’ve ever seen.”
Public reaction is much the same now that people are getting their first brief — very brief — glimpse of the new and grossly improved Pennywise.
Don’t look away or you’ll miss him at the very end.
Rewind at your own risk.
That "slide" image in the IT trailer just did me in. Oh no no no no no.— Dan Trachtenberg (@DannyTRS) March 29, 2017
The movie debuts Sept. 8.
Comments