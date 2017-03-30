Movie News & Reviews

March 30, 2017 1:00 PM

‘Raw’ a raw mix of cannibalism and sexual awakening

By Jeannette Catsoulis

The New York Times

“Raw,” Julia Ducournau’s jangly opera of sexual and dietary awakening, is an exceptionally classy-looking movie about deeply horrifying behavior.

Infusing each scene with a cold, unwelcoming beauty, Belgian cinematographer Ruben Impens makes his camera complicit in the trashy goings-on. Sneaking beneath bedsheets and sliding over young flesh, his lens takes us places we may not want to go.

Unfolding during rush week in a nightmarish veterinary school, where freshmen are relentlessly hazed, and every night is a bacchanal, the movie clings nervously to the virginal Justine (Garance Marillier). A jumpy faun in a concrete jungle, Justine is a legacy student and lifelong vegetarian. So when a hazing ritual requires her to swallow raw offal, the angry crimson rash that flares on her body seems a physical manifestation of her extreme disgust.

That repulsion is soon replaced by a craving that will drive Justine closer to her sister and fellow student (Ella Rumpf, terrific) and further from her classmates. Her transformation suffuses the film with animalistic energy — like a cat, she chews on her hair, then vomits it up — and her isolation produces a melancholy that permeates even her erotic encounters, where the connection between sex and sustenance is presented with nerve-twanging literalness.

Like Jorge Michel Grau’s social-decay fable, “We Are What We Are,” “Raw” is an astonishingly bold debut feature that embeds cannibalism in a framework of environmental chaos and familial dysfunction. There’s no love here, and no comfort; yet the movie’s genius is to make us feel for Justine. Ultimately, she’s just a scared teenager with the world’s worst eating disorder.

(At the Alamo Drafthouse.)

‘Raw’

Rated R. Time 1:39.

In French with subtitles

