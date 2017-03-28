Movie News & Reviews

8 new movies this week include ‘Boss Baby,’ ‘Ghost in the Shell,’ ‘Zookeeper’s Wife’

By Sharon Hoffmann

“The Boss Baby”

Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday

In this animated comedy, a suit-wearing baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) teams with his big brother to foil a dastardly plot. Rated PG. Time: 1:37.

“Ghost in the Shell”

Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday

The manga series comes to life in the form of Scarlett Johansson as a cyber-enhanced super soldier in the near future. Rated PG-13. Time: 1:46.

“The Zookeeper’s Wife”

Opens Friday

Jessica Chastain is the title character, who, in World War II Poland, uses her husband’s zoo to save hundreds of people from invading Germans. Rated PG-13. Time: 2:04.

“T2: Trainspotting”

Opens Friday

Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle and Jonny Lee Miller reteam with their “Trainspotting” director, Danny Boyle, for this 20-years-later sequel to his drug-laden dramedy. Rated R. Time: 1:57.

“Personal Shopper”

Opens Friday

Kristen Stewart reunites with her “Clouds of Sils Maria” director, Olivier Assayas, to play a woman whose day job is shopping in Paris for a celebrity. But she is also a medium, and some strange encounters make her believe a spirit (her recently deceased twin brother?) is contacting her. Rated R. Time: 1:45.

“Land of Mine”

Opens Friday

Oscar-nominated drama, set in Denmark after the end of World War II, details the often ruthless practice of using German POWs to defuse land mines along the coasts. In Danish with subtitles. Rated R. Time: 1:40.

“Raw”

Opens Friday

In this horror tale, a vegetarian veterinary student develops a strange taste for meat. Rated R. Time 1:39.

“The Devil’s Candy”

Opens Friday

An embattled father (Ethan Embry) will stop at nothing to keep his family safe from devilish forces in the form of a possessed man. Not rated. Time: 1:30.

